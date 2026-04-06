Masters 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Tyrrell Hatton in best bets at Augusta National
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his best bets for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
After completing his career grand slam at last year's Masters, Rory McIlroy will try to make it two in a row at Augusta National Golf Club. He enters the 2026 Masters as one of the favorites at +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200), behind Scottie Scheffler, who is +500 in the 2026 Masters odds, and Jon Rahm (+950) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000). McIlroy, 36, has 44 professional wins, including 29 on the PGA Tour. Besides last year's Masters, he has major wins at the PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011) and The Open Championship (2014).
The Masters 2026 gets underway on Thursday, April 9, and this will be the 90th edition of the event. The tournament, with a $21 million Masters purse, will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,555 yards. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will not play this year for personal reasons, but other past winners in the field include Patrick Reed (+3500) and Hideki Matsuyama (+4000). Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing expert with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head picks since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Masters Tournament field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Masters Tournament predictions: He's fading Tyrrell Hatton at 70-1, avoiding him in outright picks and head-to-head selections.
"I see the other three majors as better fits for Hatton and not the test that the Masters presents. Furthermore, his game has been quite inconsistent this season with finishes of 47th, 45th and 38th wrapped around a 3rd and a 10th. The Masters, or any major, really, is not necessarily receptive to volatility in one's current game. Remember: Here, we are dealing with 50-some players on LIV and Hatton ranks 44th in scrambling, 33rd for greens in regulation and 27th in putting average. Normally, I might say Hatton is worth a look at a top 20 finish, but with the way he's been all over the place this season, another missed cut at the year's first major championship could be in Hatton's near future." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot who hasn't won an event in more than three years. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 Masters odds, field
See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Jon Rahm +950
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Ludvig Åberg +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Cameron Young +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Collin Morikawa +3000
Justin Rose +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Patrick Reed +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Si Woo Kim +5000
Shane Lowry +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Patrick Cantlay +6500
Jacob Bridgeman +6500
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Sepp Straka +7000
Tyrrell Hatton +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Corey Conners +8000
Marco Penge +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Jason Day +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Brian Harman +12500
Max Homa +12500
Daniel Berger +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Ryan Fox +17500
Casey Jarvis +17500
Keegan Bradley +17500
Dustin Johnson +17500
Alex Noren +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Sam Stevens +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Wyndham Clark +22500
Max Greyserman +25000
Sami Valimaki +25000
Sergio Garcia +25000
Haotong Li +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Aldrich Potgieter +25000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Michael Brennan +50000
Kristoffer Reitan +50000
John Keefer +50000
Matt McCarty +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Bubba Watson +75000
Charl Schwartzel +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000