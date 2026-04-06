After completing his career grand slam at last year's Masters, Rory McIlroy will try to make it two in a row at Augusta National Golf Club. He enters the 2026 Masters as one of the favorites at +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200), behind Scottie Scheffler, who is +500 in the 2026 Masters odds, and Jon Rahm (+950) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000). McIlroy, 36, has 44 professional wins, including 29 on the PGA Tour. Besides last year's Masters, he has major wins at the PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011) and The Open Championship (2014).

The Masters 2026 gets underway on Thursday, April 9, and this will be the 90th edition of the event. The tournament, with a $21 million Masters purse, will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,555 yards. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will not play this year for personal reasons, but other past winners in the field include Patrick Reed (+3500) and Hideki Matsuyama (+4000). Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing expert with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head picks since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Masters Tournament field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Masters Tournament predictions: He's fading Tyrrell Hatton at 70-1, avoiding him in outright picks and head-to-head selections.

"I see the other three majors as better fits for Hatton and not the test that the Masters presents. Furthermore, his game has been quite inconsistent this season with finishes of 47th, 45th and 38th wrapped around a 3rd and a 10th. The Masters, or any major, really, is not necessarily receptive to volatility in one's current game. Remember: Here, we are dealing with 50-some players on LIV and Hatton ranks 44th in scrambling, 33rd for greens in regulation and 27th in putting average. Normally, I might say Hatton is worth a look at a top 20 finish, but with the way he's been all over the place this season, another missed cut at the year's first major championship could be in Hatton's near future." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot who hasn't won an event in more than three years. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 Masters odds, field

See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Reed +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Tyrrell Hatton +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Corey Conners +8000

Marco Penge +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Jason Day +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Brian Harman +12500

Max Homa +12500

Daniel Berger +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ryan Fox +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Keegan Bradley +17500

Dustin Johnson +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Wyndham Clark +22500

Max Greyserman +25000

Sami Valimaki +25000

Sergio Garcia +25000

Haotong Li +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Michael Brennan +50000

Kristoffer Reitan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Matt McCarty +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000