PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by same computer model that nailed the Masters

The 2018 PGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club starting Thursday, as the world's top players compete for the final major of the season and the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. The PGA Championship 2018 is the 100th running and it's shaping up to be a star-studded showdown. A slew of former champions such as Tiger Woods (25-1), Rory McIlory (12-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1) are among the top contenders. However, it's World No. 1 Dustin Johnson who is the Vegas favorite at 8-1 PGA Championship odds after opening at 12-1. Before you make any 2018 PGA Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish..



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 finish of the year and the second event in a row he made the top six. However, he struggled at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational over the weekend, as back-to-back rounds of 73 on Saturday and Sunday resulted in a 39th-place finish. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another huge shocker the model is projecting for the PGA Championship 2018: Brooks Koepka, a two-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites at 18-1, doesn't sniff the top 10.



Koepka has proven he can play well in major tournaments. In fact, he has finished in the top 15 in seven of his last eight majors, which includes his second consecutive U.S. Open victory earlier this year.



However, Koepka has struggled mightily since his impressive victory at Shinnecock Hills in June. In fact, he has finished 39th or worse in two of his last three PGA Tour starts, which includes a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open two weeks ago. Koepka is barely in the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy at 54.44 percent, which the model says will be his downfall at Bellerive. There are much better values than the 18-1 PGA Championship 2018 odds he's getting.

The model has also identified three other longshots with 2018 PGA Championship odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jason Day 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Henrik Stenson 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Xander Schauffele 50-1