PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from same model that predicted the Masters

Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis hosts the 2018 PGA Championship starting Thursday. Everybody from Averages Joes to professional bettors are sizing up the 2018 PGA Championship field, which includes many of the world's top players, and deciding where to put their money. Dustin Johnson, seeking his first ever win at this major, and a resurgent Tiger Woods are the favorites at 12-1 in the latest 2018 PGA Championship odds from MGM Resorts International. Six golfers, including former champs Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, are listed at 15-1. McIlroy, Woods, and Thomas will all be paired together on Thursday and tee off at 9:23 a.m. ET.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish.



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 performance of the year and the second event in a row he's made the top six. Woods is outside of the top 150 on the PGA Tour in both driving accuracy percentage at 56.12 and total driving efficiency at 322.



Another surprise the model is projecting for the PGA Championship 2018: Jason Day, the 2015 champion and one of the Vegas favorites at 15-1, stumbles and finishes well outside the top 20.

Day started the year hot, winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January and the Wells Fargo Championship in May. However, he finished 44th or worse in two of his three starts after his victory at Quail Hollow, including missing the cut at the 2018 U.S. Open. He was top-20 at the Masters and Open Championship, but was just 34th in the Zurich Classic and 36th in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Plus, Day ranks just 141st on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage at 64.65 percent. He's had plenty of success in this event before, finishing ninth or better in his last three outings, but the model doesn't like his chances of being among the top PGA Championship contenders at Bellerive.

The model has also identified three other longshots with 2018 PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title.



