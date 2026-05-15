NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship enters Round 2 with a bunched leaderboard, but one name at the top stands out. Scottie Scheffler got his title defense off to a tremendous start, posting a 3-under 67 to join the group of seven tied at the top.

He will be out early on Friday morning to turn that into a solo lead heading into the weekend, teeing off at 8:40 a.m. ET from No. 10 with Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick. Nearly two hours before Scheffler gets going, Michael Block will get the second round started while looking to make another PGA Championship cut after an even par 70 on Thursday. Joining them in the morning wave are Patrick Reed, Corey Conners and Shane Lowry, all of whom are 2 under and looking to stay in contention heading into the weekend.

In the afternoon wave, co-leader Min Woo Lee will know exactly what he needs to do to keep pace with Scheffler when he tees off in the afternoon at 1:21 p.m. alongside Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala, who is one shot back at 2 under. Xander Schauffele, who sits one back of the lead after a 2-under 68, will begin his second round with Brooks Koepka, who is in T15 at 1 under, and Tyrrell Hatton.

On the flip side, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will spend the afternoon trying to claw their way into the cut line after both pretournament favorites finished the first round outside the top 100.

Below are the complete tee times and groupings for Friday's second round at Aronimink Golf Club.

All times Eastern

2026 PGA Championship tee times, Friday pairings

No. 1 tee

6:45 a.m. — Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson

6:56 a.m. — Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky

7:07 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis

7:18 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace

7:29 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley

7:40 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker

7:51 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith

8:02 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody

8:13 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:24 a.m. — Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers

8:35 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki

8:46 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp

8:57 a.m. — Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman

12:15 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarthy

12:26 p.m. — William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith

12:37 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann

12:48 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt

12:59 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns

1:10 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

1:21 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala

1:32 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith

1:43 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

1:54 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

2:05 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

2:16 p.m. — Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy

2:27 p.m. — Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora

No. 10 tee