2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 2 on Friday at Aronimink
Scottie Scheffler takes a share of the lead into his morning tee time leading off Friday's second round
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The 2026 PGA Championship enters Round 2 with a bunched leaderboard, but one name at the top stands out. Scottie Scheffler got his title defense off to a tremendous start, posting a 3-under 67 to join the group of seven tied at the top.
He will be out early on Friday morning to turn that into a solo lead heading into the weekend, teeing off at 8:40 a.m. ET from No. 10 with Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick. Nearly two hours before Scheffler gets going, Michael Block will get the second round started while looking to make another PGA Championship cut after an even par 70 on Thursday. Joining them in the morning wave are Patrick Reed, Corey Conners and Shane Lowry, all of whom are 2 under and looking to stay in contention heading into the weekend.
In the afternoon wave, co-leader Min Woo Lee will know exactly what he needs to do to keep pace with Scheffler when he tees off in the afternoon at 1:21 p.m. alongside Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala, who is one shot back at 2 under. Xander Schauffele, who sits one back of the lead after a 2-under 68, will begin his second round with Brooks Koepka, who is in T15 at 1 under, and Tyrrell Hatton.
On the flip side, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will spend the afternoon trying to claw their way into the cut line after both pretournament favorites finished the first round outside the top 100.
Below are the complete tee times and groupings for Friday's second round at Aronimink Golf Club.
All times Eastern
2026 PGA Championship tee times, Friday pairings
No. 1 tee
- 6:45 a.m. — Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson
- 6:56 a.m. — Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky
- 7:07 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis
- 7:18 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace
- 7:29 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley
- 7:40 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker
- 7:51 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith
- 8:02 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody
- 8:13 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:24 a.m. — Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:35 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki
- 8:46 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp
- 8:57 a.m. — Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman
- 12:15 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarthy
- 12:26 p.m. — William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:37 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:48 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt
- 12:59 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 1:10 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
- 1:21 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala
- 1:32 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith
- 1:43 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
- 1:54 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:05 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
- 2:16 p.m. — Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy
- 2:27 p.m. — Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora
No. 10 tee
- 6:50 a.m. — Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg
- 7:01 a.m. — Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria
- 7:12 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 7:23 a.m. — Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink
- 7:34 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa
- 7:45 a.m. — Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley
- 7:56 a.m. — Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
- 8:07 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 8:18 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:29 a.m. — Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
- 8:40 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 8:51 a.m. — Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet
- 9:02 a.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan
- 12:10 p.m. — Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin
- 12:21 p.m. — Francisco Bide, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 12:32 p.m. — John Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard
- 12:43 p.m. — Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo
- 12:54 p.m. — Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty
- 1:05 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:16 p.m. — Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English
- 1:27 p.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren
- 1:38 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1:49 p.m. — Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington
- 2 p.m. — Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa
- 2:11 p.m. — Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2:22 p.m. — Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker