The second major of the golf season has arrived with plenty of players eyeing the Wanamaker Trophy while simultaneously seeking to use the 2026 PGA Championship as a jumping-off point for the remainder of the campaign. While no one enters with particular pressure on their shoulders, Rory McIlroy will be looking to become the first golfer since 2015 to win the first two major championships of the year -- after becoming the first since Tiger Woods to go back-to-back at the Masters.

Still, it is Scottie Scheffler who enters as reigning PGA champion, and while his 2026 season has been filled with runner-up finishes, there's no reason to doubt his ability to put it all together and rejoin the winner's circle at a major championship. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young and Matthew Fitzpatrick are among the biggest and hottest names who will be in contention at Aronimink Golf Club, though many believe this major could be ripe for a first-time champion.

The beauty of May surrounds the Philadelphia area with hopes that inclement weather remains at bay as the PGA Championship gets started. The 108th affair is set with a loaded field featuring each of the top 100 golfers in the world, even if notable names like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will not be in attendance.

While attending the PGA Championship will be plenty of fun for those outside Philadelphia, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend on CBSSports.com.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 36th consecutive year while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman. Also at Aronimink for CBS Sports are Frank Nobilo, Colt Knost, Andrew Catalon, Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman, Johnson Wagner and Amanda Balionis.

The 108th PGA Championship is the 36th consecutive (and 43rd overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which will offer multi-platform coverage throughout the week. In partnership with the PGA of America, CBS Sports will lead overall production efforts, including real-time analytics and immersive visuals, delivering massive technological advancements in golf coverage with 125 cameras and 150 microphones deployed to capture all the sights and sounds.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device.

2026 PGA Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 14

Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Championship live streams: 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+



Featured Holes -- 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.



TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2, Fubo (Try for free)

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube

Round 2 -- Friday, May 15

Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes -- 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 16

Round 3 start time: TBA

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.

Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube

Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 17

Round 4 start time: TBA

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.

Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Scorecard -- Live at Aronimink: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+, Golf on CBS YouTube

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network