The 2026 PGA Championship will feature a star-studded field, as the best from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf collide just outside of Philadelphia for the second major championship of the season. Defending PGA champion Scottie Scheffler comes in fresh off three straight runner-up finishes, looking to become just the third player to go back-to-back at the PGA. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is aiming to go back-to-back in the first two majors this season.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are trying to shake off a rough Masters and all the noise surrounding LIV Golf's questionable future to remind everyone they belong in the conversation with the best in the world, while Cameron Young has entered the chat as a threat every time he tees it up; he will look to cement his place as one of the best with his first major win.

The focus is on those star names entering Aronimink, but the PGA Championship has seen its share of surprise winners over the years. From Shaun Micheel to Y.E. Yang to Jimmy Walker, the Wanamaker Trophy has been lifted by its fair share of long shots over the years, and there are plenty of players further down the odds sheet hoping to add their names to that list this week.

Aronimink isn't a course used often, but it did host the 2018 BMW Championship and profiles as a second-shot course, where the greens present the real challenge. In a quest to find potential sleepers this week, let's focus on those who have had strong ball-striking seasons and have been positive on the greens in 2026.

These five fit the bill and could find their way into contention on Sunday in Philly.

2026 PGA Championship sleeper picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

66-1 Rickie Fowler Fowler is trending in a big way coming into the PGA, ripping off three consecutive top 10 finishes in signature events after not making it into the field at the Masters. Most recently, he tore it up on Sunday at the Truist Championship to finish in a tie for second, and the way he's striking the ball and putting it right now makes him a genuine threat to finally capture that elusive first major title. We haven't seen Fowler in the mix on the weekend at a major since the 2023 U.S. Open, but the way he's playing right now, it would not be surprising if he's on that first page of the leaderboard come Sunday afternoon. 74-1 Patrick Reed Reed was a trendy pick going into the Masters, given his early tear on the DP World Tour, but has been out of sight, out of mind since his T12 finish in Augusta. Aronimink might set up well for Reed, given the challenge of the greens, where his short game mastery could be a real boost for his chances. He'll need to finish off rounds better than he did at the Masters, but his game has been in a great place all year, and while he won't be as popular a pick this week, he's going to be live. 86-1 J.J. Spaun Another player trending in the right direction, Spaun has been playing some quality golf of late. He got back into the winner's circle at the Texas Open, which seemed to calm his nerves after entering 2026 with a much bigger spotlight on him than usual. He's played well in back-to-back weeks, including a T5 at Quail Hollow this past weekend, and last year's U.S. Open champion has proven he can hold his nerve and perform on the major stage. He's still underrated on the market and is back close to the form that vaulted him into the top 10 in the world last year. 86-1 Nicolai Hojgaard Ball speed is what Hojgaard was known for when he and his twin brother made the jump to the PGA Tour, but Nicolai has really become a terrific ball-striker and solid all-around player. He's 14th in strokes gained approach this season and has been positive with the putter all year, which has made him a threat far more regularly. His performance last week at the Truist Championship was impressive, not only because of his T2 finish but considering how he handled weekend pairings with McIlroy and Young, outperforming each head-to-head. 96-1 Kurt Kitayama Kitayama has been incredible all year, tee-to-green, and ranks sixth in strokes gained approach this season. His putting is the question mark, but the way he's hitting the ball right now, he can give himself consistent chances -- plus he's sneaky long off the tee, which could help. When looking for sleepers, it's smart to lean towards ball-strikers who could potentially get their putter warmed up rather than guys who rely heavily on the flat stick.

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past five Masters, and find out.