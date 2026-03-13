PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- At a place like TPC Sawgrass, instincts can be a player's best friend or worst enemy. The little voice inside one's head telling him to push the envelope or play it by the numbers can mess with intentions, leading to second-guessing.

It's why those who arrive on site without a full level of commitment might as well commit to a Friday flight out of the Jacksonville area. It's why there were five rounds of 80 or higher Thursday on The Players Championship leaderboard, and it's why Keegan Bradley penciled a nine onto his scorecard.

It's why Scottie Scheffler is the only successful defending champion in the tournament's history at TPC Sawgrass, and it is also why no player has won more than twice.

That's the pessimistic view, but there's an optimistic one, too, and no one knows that better than Justin Thomas. The man who raised the gold trophy in 2021 and tied the course record just last season with a second-round 62 (a 16-stroke improvement from his first-round 78 in the 2025 championship) finds himself one shot back after 18 holes.

It's tough to suggest the third round of a player's season is particularly important, but it felt that way for Thomas. After getting battered and bruised in his 2026 debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with two straight rounds of 79, Thomas bounced back with a body punch of his own -- a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the PGA Tour's flagship event.

While Arnie's place requires brute strength, sheer determination and a survival-of-the-fittest mentality, Pete Dye's TPC Sawgrass tests players differently. It makes one think. It makes one question. It makes one play the type of golf where an answer is required on every shot.

On Thursday, Thomas passed the exam with flying colors, even with his study habits being disrupted by an offseason back procedure.

"It's just a place, like, visually, it just fits my eye," Thomas said. "There's a lot of trees I feel like I can work things off of that I just don't even need to go out there, and I can envision them. Like, they're just there … you're more kind of working balls into the fairway, and then some holes you're almost hitting distances off of tees to get certain yardages into the greens.

"I feel like I play this course backwards a decent bit of looking where the pin is to see what I want into the green, so on and so forth. It's a place that just requires your sole attention on every shot, and you can get exposed pretty quickly just as well as you can get rewarded."

Thomas roared out of the gates with a fury as three straight birdie bids from inside 10 feet were connected in his first three holes. Optimism was mounting, but it quickly faded. It's easy to get rolling in one direction at TPC Sawgrass in the blink of an eye (just look at those first two scores from Thomas last year).

His second shot into the par-5 16th found the water, a green in regulation on the Island Green produced a bogey, and another square up the difficult last felt like he was dodging a knockout punch as he nearly found the water again. A missed birdie putt on No. 1 was another hit to the body, as was a par on the par-5 2nd -- his 11th hole of the morning.

But then the bell rang. Well, technically, a horn. Playing partner Scottie Scheffler boiled over with frustrations as Tommy Fleetwood remained unbothered amongst the downpour. Thomas retreated to his corner and had a choice coming out of the restart. His intentions were clear based on his strut and shoulder shimmy.

The two-time major champion looked refreshed and rejuvenated as if the little time off served as an opportunity to reset his frame of mind. He played his final seven holes in 3 under, with all three of these birdies also coming from inside 10 feet.

He got rolling in the right direction and finished with his name on the first page of the leaderboard, but Thomas understands he'll be pulled the opposite way again.

TPC Sawgrass has a knack for punching back. Luckily, Thomas does, too.

"It helps. I kind of had a deep breath to myself walking off 9 and even, like I said, internally, 'I needed that,'" Thomas said. "I feel like I've been playing well at home. I feel like I'm doing the right thing swinging well. I feel confident with things. But again, until it happens in competition, it's kind of hard to fully buy into you're ready. I think that was kind of what I said last week.

"My main goal is getting through these weeks and really feeling like I'm not having to try so hard to be in a good place at Augusta. I thin,k yes, I know that I want to try and play well and try and win these next couple events, but it's also going to be harder for me to probably continue to focus and keep my concentration this week versus a couple weeks. Just all part of it."

Theegala's trapeze act

Playing in between Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, Theegala threaded the needle. Besting the fan favorites and the rest of the field, the free-swinging right-hander tied the lead late at 5 under, and while his start and hole-out eagle on the par-4 12th will make the highlight reel, the finish was just as impressive (and classic Theegala).

The one-time PGA Tour winner missed the fairway left and into the trees on the par-5 16th. His pitch-out second was higher than he would have liked, as his ball shot up quickly but still found the fairway. A sensible third left him below the hole, and a beautiful putt left him walking off the green with a birdie in hand.

His tee shot on the devilish island green found land but found the incorrect section with the pin on the back shelf. His approach putt left plenty of meat on the bone, which he chewed off in full with his par save.

Again on No. 18, his tee shot found the trees, and again, he scrambled for a four -- this time for par. Playing that final stretch in 1 under is nothing out of the ordinary, but the way in which Theegala manufactured his score was indeed extraordinary.

"Golf is a fickle game," Theegala said. "All these guys out here are grinding and putting in hard work. It never necessarily leads to anything, so to see this kind of start is really cool."

Scheffler's got a case of the rights

The world No. 1 pieced together an even-par round thanks to a closing birdie in an effort that was anything but tight. For all the discussion of his iron play and approach numbers coming into the week, Scheffler's driver -- an older model replacing a new model that put in the bag at Bay Hill -- was the weak link on Thursday. He hit only 50% of fairways with all seven misses landing in either the right rough or right trees.

That's not all, though. His tee shot on No. 6 (he made birdie) was destined for the right trees before one kicked it back into the fairway. His second shot into the par-5 2nd (his 11th hole of the day) bled right of right with a fairway wood and produced a bogey when birdie was staring him right in his face.

This is not anything new for Scheffler, and the consistency in his misses can be seen as a positive, but with the rough thickening due to the rain and stars scattered above him on the leaderboard, it is hard to imagine that it was not addressed in his post-round range session, where the driver was the predominant club hit.

"I have seen some improvements in the new driver. It's just, I haven't been able to trust it in all the different shots that I hit, especially off the tee," he said after the round.

Mad Max fury scorecard

Max Homa's first round featured:

6 pars

6 birdies

3 bogeys

2 double bogeys

1 eagle

For those keeping count at home, that adds up to a ho-hum 71. Homa started his championship in fashion when he holed out from the middle of the fairway on his first hole, the par-4 10th, and added a birdie on his next. That work was undone quickly with a bogey, double bogey run to kick off a brutal middle portion of his round. While volatility was the name of the game on his scorecard, Homa noted that forgiveness was the theme going on in between the ears as he finished with a flurry despite a bogey on his last.

"You really have to have conversations with yourself that you've got to start over," Homa said. "Some of the doubles, I really didn't do that much wrong. My second double, I whiffed a 3-footer. That was the painful part. But I didn't hit an awful tee shot, didn't hit an awful second shot, it buries under the lip, did a good job of giving myself three feet for bogey."

Russell Henley's dash

Play was suspended at 12:09 p.m. ET due to weather rolling into the area, and players were instructed to remain in place. The forecast suggested the system would pass through promptly, and resumption of play would soon follow. No one told Henley that, though.

The world No. 6 was by the green on the par-5 2nd when the horn blew -- a hole which heads back towards the clubhouse after the par-4 1st takes players in the opposite direction. He rushed into the clubhouse as conditions worsened, ran into the locker room to grab some food and took a load off. It was not until Ben Griffin told him that play was resuming in 4 minutes that he bolted out the doors and back onto the golf course, where he played his remaining seven holes in 3 under.

Rory's rust is evident

An opening drive that produced 187 mph ball speed brought hope that McIlroy's back was in good order, but his game was a slightly different story. Having rested from last Saturday's withdrawal at the Arnold Palmer Invitational until Wednesday's quick afternoon range session, McIlroy made mistakes not typical of him

A couple of flubbed chips on par 5s halted any thought of momentum -- he played the par 5s in 1 over for the day -- while the early portion of his round was riddled with left misses off the tee. All of it added up to a round of 74, a score that no winner at The Players has carded in the first round.

"I obviously played on Friday; it's not as if I've taken a ton of time off. But just felt like unbelievably rusty out there," McIlroy said. "Yeah, I'm glad I got through the round. Hopefully, tonight goes well, and I'll get out there tomorrow, and I was trying to just get back to even par for the day on that back nine. Couldn't quite get there."

TPC Sawgrass shines amid gray skies

The course played more than a stroke over par in Round 1, but that does not tell the full story. Shaped shots, correct trajectory and discipline were all required to navigate around the par 72 effectively, and at the end of the day, that is what golf fans want to see --good shots rewarded and poor shots punished.

The early week crispiness of the property was slightly washed away amid persisting rainstorms, but the course still played its part. Without any additional rain in the forecast until Sunday, TPC Sawgrass will have a chance to return to the conditions players were presented on Monday. This time, though, it will include thicker and juicier rough.

"Every time I play a Pete Dye golf course, I think I like it more," Maverick McNealy said. "It's one of those unique tests where it doesn't favor any particular type of game, and it's definitely not one that you stand up on the tee and try and swing as hard as you can.

"The shot value is really important. You've got to hit every club in your bag, every shape imaginable. That's what people love to see and love to see professionals do with their golf ball. There's a lot of the game that has to be shaped in the air, and I think Pete is a master at that."