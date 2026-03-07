Tiger Woods has refused to ever try to recreate his iconic chip-in on the 16th hole at Augusta National Golf Club from the 2005 Masters -- in part because course changes made it a different shot -- but not every Masters champion can resist the allure of returning to Augusta and trying to recapture the magic of their greatest moments.

That was the case for Rory McIlroy in his return visit to Augusta National recently for the first time as Masters champion. McIlroy played a round there with his dad, Gerry, and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, and when he arrived at the 15th hole, he couldn't resist returning to the spot on the left side of the fairway behind the trees where he authored "the shot of a lifetime" -- a swooping draw with a 7 iron that set up a critical birdie.

While the problem with trying to recreate an iconic moment is that it usually doesn't work out nearly as well the second time, McIlroy explained on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational that he actually one-upped himself by nearly flying it into the hole for an albatross, putting it inches from the cup.

"I hit the shot on 15 again, just to replicate it. I nearly pitched it in the hole," McIlroy said. "It was actually a better shot in [the Masters]. It was unbelievable. I wish I had got it on camera."

For a player who was once tormented by his past at Augusta National, it's quite the change for McIlroy to return there with great memories and shots he wants to recreate. The vibes are never higher, it seems, than when he steps to the 15th hole, given his last three approach shots there -- two legendary irons on Saturday and Sunday to set up eagle and birdie, and now his re-creation nearly holing out for albatross.

We're a month away from McIlroy's attempt at a title defense at the Masters -- where he now shares space in the champion's locker room with Raymond Floyd and Ben Hogan -- and given the importance of the par 5s to winning at Augusta National, if he can continue his dominance on the 15th, he could certainly threaten to add a second green jacket to his collection.