Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites at Aronimink Golf Club this week to capture his third PGA Championship win, but the six-time major winner will need to overcome more than just a field featuring the best golfers in the world to win another Wanamaker Trophy.

McIlroy is dealing with a blister on the pinky toe of his right foot. He left the course after just playing just three holes in his Tuesday practice round due to discomfort. McIlroy was seen taking his sock and shoe off on his right foot on the 4th tee box, and eventually got a golf cart called to take him off the course and end his Tuesday preparation early.

McIlroy was seen smiling and waving to fans on the cart as he rode in, so it doesn't seem as though he's overly concerned about the issue, but opted to get some more rest and recovery rather than putting undue wear-and-tear on his foot on Tuesday.

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The blister is something he was dealing with last week at the Truist Championship, explaining he didn't expect to have any long-term issues with it, but noting it's not something he can easily get to because of its placement.

"It's underneath my nail," McIlroy said in Charlotte. "So I can't really get to it. So it's a little sore, but I'll be all right."

While it seems unlikely the blister causes him to not play, it will be another thing to manage all week amidst all the other things he has to deal with in trying to win a major championship. McIlroy did get some time on Aronimink two weeks ago for prep before the Truist, but at the very least it seems the blister will keep him from getting his full preparation in the days leading into his 8:40 a.m. ET tee time on Thursday.

McIlroy was already only playing nine holes per day for practice, citing the extremely slow pace of PGA Championship practice rounds, but at least for Tuesday that got cut down to just three holes.