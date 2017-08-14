WATCH: Runner-up Louis Oosthuizen lip syncs after completing second-place slam

King Louis got down a little bit after Quail Hollow

Louis Oosthuizen finished tied for second at the 2017 PGA Championship with Patrick Reed and Francesco Molinari behind champion Justin Thomas. The runner-up finish means Oosthuizen has now placed second in all four of the major championships.

He finished second to Bubba Watson at the 2014 Masters, which he lost in a playoff. He finished tied for second to Jordan Spieth at the 2015 U.S. Open and then lost in a playoff at the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews. Now he's got the second-place grand slam with his second-place finish at Quail Hollow.

To celebrate (commemorate?) the occasion, Oosthuizen posted this video of himself lip-syncing Andra Day's "I'll Rise Up" on Twitter. It was incredible and hilarious.

