2026 Wyndham Championship predictions, preview: Cameron Young set to defend as FedEx Cup Playoffs approach

After months and months of competition, the PGA Tour regular season is coming to a close with the 2026 Wyndham Championship once again serving as the finale. Returning to Sedgefield Country Club, a full field of playoff hopefuls will take to a Donald Ross design for the second straight week with eyes on playing themselves into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

For the uninitiated, the top 70 in the regular season standings will extend their season at least one more week. At the onset of the Wyndham Championship, the player who occupies No. 70 in the season-long race is a man who just began his trek a couple months ago with that being 21-year-old phenom Jackson Koivun.

With only four professional events under his belt, Koivun has jumped directly onto the bubble in large part due to his win at the 3M Open over Scottie Scheffler two weeks ago. Able to tread water at the Rocket Classic, Koivun makes his second start at the Wyndham Championship and is the name many have circled when action gets underway.

While Koivun finds himself inside the magic number just barely, those who do not include: Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka. Bradley has the most realistic chance to eke inside the top 70 as he has three top-20 finishes in his last six starts and has moved up to No. 72 in the process.

Finau and Koepka will require a top-five finish of sorts, while Day returns to action following a sporadic stretch of play caused by a back injury that reappeared at the U.S. Open. Although attention mounts near the bottom of the FedEx Cup standings, big names such as defending champion Cameron Young are also making the trip to North Carolina.

The American seeks his third win of the season and fourth since breaking through for his first exactly a year ago. His fellow Ryder Cup teammates, Justin Thomas and Ben Griffin, are slated to tee it up as are Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Gerard and former tournament winners Aaron Rai and Tom Kim.

2026 Wyndham Championship schedule

Dates: Aug. 6-9

Location: Sedgefield Country Club -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,131 | Architect: Donald Ross

Purse: $8,500,000

2026 Wyndham Championship field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cameron Young (8-1): Young hit the ball so well at The Open and the Rocket Classic that he nearly overcame a faulty putter en route to the winner's circle. The Players Championship winner has had checkered results on the greens since his win at TPC Sawgrass with more red squares than green in recent events. A return to the friendly greens of Sedgefield Country Club may be what the doctor ordered, however, as he gained more than 10 strokes putting on the way to his first career title in 2025.

Young hit the ball so well at The Open and the Rocket Classic that he nearly overcame a faulty putter en route to the winner's circle. The Players Championship winner has had checkered results on the greens since his win at TPC Sawgrass with more red squares than green in recent events. A return to the friendly greens of Sedgefield Country Club may be what the doctor ordered, however, as he gained more than 10 strokes putting on the way to his first career title in 2025. Jackson Koivun (22-1): Unlike the 3M Open and Rocket Classic, the Wyndham Championship is a place where Koivun has thrived before as he finished T5 in this tournament last season. A similar result would assure him a spot in the field at TPC Southwind next week and push him towards the top-50 bubble that qualifies for the BMW Championship. In four starts this year as a professional, Koivun has gained strokes putting twice, finishing first and T10 in those outings.

Unlike the 3M Open and Rocket Classic, the Wyndham Championship is a place where Koivun has thrived before as he finished T5 in this tournament last season. A similar result would assure him a spot in the field at TPC Southwind next week and push him towards the top-50 bubble that qualifies for the BMW Championship. In four starts this year as a professional, Koivun has gained strokes putting twice, finishing first and T10 in those outings. Ben Griffin (26-1)

Justin Thomas (26-1): All in all, it has been a solid year for Thomas given the fact that he was returning from back surgery. While it got off to a rocky start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the two-time major champion has been able to channel a level of consistency in recent months. Still, he requires a good run of form if he is to qualify for the Tour Championship as he is in between the top 30 and top 50 cut-off points as of now. Thomas' iron play has yet to reach the heights that it can as he makes his return for the first time since 2023 when he missed the postseason entirely.

All in all, it has been a solid year for Thomas given the fact that he was returning from back surgery. While it got off to a rocky start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the two-time major champion has been able to channel a level of consistency in recent months. Still, he requires a good run of form if he is to qualify for the Tour Championship as he is in between the top 30 and top 50 cut-off points as of now. Thomas' iron play has yet to reach the heights that it can as he makes his return for the first time since 2023 when he missed the postseason entirely. Hideki Matsuyama (27-1)

Maverick McNealy (30-1)

Ryan Gerard (32-1)

Aaron Rai (32-1)

Brooks Koepka (36-1): Has been out of sight since The Open due to early-week withdraws from the last couple of tournaments. With only top-10 finish on the season, Koepka will need that and more this week if he expects to extend his first season back on the PGA Tour. He played the Wyndham Championship only three times before his move to LIV Golf with his best result coming in 2015 via a T6 result.

Has been out of sight since The Open due to early-week withdraws from the last couple of tournaments. With only top-10 finish on the season, Koepka will need that and more this week if he expects to extend his first season back on the PGA Tour. He played the Wyndham Championship only three times before his move to LIV Golf with his best result coming in 2015 via a T6 result. Tom Kim (38-1)

Michael Brennan (38-1)

Keegan Bradley (39-1): The Ryder Cup hangover was a long one for Bradley as he admitted it affected him deep into the 2026 season. He appears to have emerged from the fog with some strong showings in recent weeks giving him a chance to qualify for the postseason. Remember, this is a man who was among the top players in the world a season ago giving rise to the playing captain conversation. The good news is over the last three months he ranks 10th in terms of strokes gained tee to green.

2026 Wyndham Championship picks



Hideki Matsuyama Winner (27-1): Rediscovered a comfort level at Sedgefield CC last season with his T19 finish ending a streak of three straight missed cuts. After a sleepy middle stretch of the year, Matsuyama is maneuvering the golf ball much like the first couple months. His iron play and short game have caught fire leading to four straight top-15 finishes including two straight top-five efforts.

Sungjae Im Contender (53-1): Iron play has been a serious problem going on two years now, but there have been signs to suggest Im is turning the corner. He has gained marginally with his scoring clubs in two of the last three tournaments leading to a pair of top-15 efforts in that run. If that trend continues, Sedgefield CC will be ripe for the picking as Im has done everything but win here in his career with zero missed cuts, three top 10s and two other top 25s in seven trips.

Matt McCarty Sleeper (130-1): Was firing on all cylinders during the spring before the dog days of the summer got the better of him. Still, McCarty has shown various parts of his game are in good order despite not piecing them all together for four rounds. The left hander hit his irons much better in Detroit last week providing optimism he can repeat his T8 finish at this tournament a season ago.

Who will win the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past five Masters, and find out.