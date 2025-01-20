SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — In a battle of three-time defending state champions, No. 2 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) secured a wire-to-wire 75-65 victory over No. 8 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) led by 31 points, 13 rebounds and three assists from five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer on Monday at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Boozer terrorized the Pumas defense in the first half, scoring the first five points of the game before piling up 20 points on 7 of 9 from the field to help Columbus build a 39-26 halftime edge.

The Explorers continued to pour it on early in the third quarter as the Boozer twins scored the first five points of the second half to stretch their edge to 44-26. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com