In an early candidate for game of the year in the 2024-25 high school basketball season, No. 3 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) outlasted No. 2 Gonzaga 85-79 in triple-overtime sparked by a pair of game-tying three pointers in the closing seconds of regulation and the second overtime from five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer.

Boozer scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while fellow Duke signee Cayden Boozer chipped in 20 points and eight assists in the signature early-season victory for the Explorers.

With his team down by three points late in regulation, Cameron Boozer knocked down a three-point shot while fading to the right from the right wing to knot things up at 55-55 with 16 seconds left. ...

