FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first City of Palms Classic semifinal showdown saw National Top 10 No. 3 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) outlast MaxPreps Top 25 No. 7 Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) 83-74 to advance to the City of Palms Classic title game for the second consecutive season.

The Eagles were led by four-star Florida signee C.J. Ingram who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds on 8 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Four-star Villanova signee Dante Allen chipped in 14 of his 20 points in the second half and also added four rebounds and four assists, while four-star Indiana signee Trent Sisley finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

A high-paced first two quarters saw Oak Ridge jump ahead 22-21 at the end of the first quarter before slightly increasing their lead to 41-39 at the half. ...

