A slow offensive first half gave way to a barrage of haymakers in the second half and overtime as No. 4 Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) outlasted No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 56-55 in overtime on Monday evening for the title at the Classic at Damien.

Five-star senior guard Brayden Burries led the way for Roosevelt (15-1) with a game-high 24 points. He scored eight in the extra period, including 5 of 8 from the free throw line. But it was the charge he took on a Christian Collins drive with 23 seconds left in overtime that punctuated the victory.

Trailing 53-51, the five-star junior drove the lane looking for the equalizer but was whistled for the offensive foul as Burries slid into his way as he glided down the right side of the lane. ...

