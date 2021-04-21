BOX SCORE
- W: H. Neris (1-1)L: W. Peralta (2-1)S: (0)
- HR: SF - D. Ruf (2), PHI - M. Moniak, B. Harper (3)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. La Stella 3B-2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|.349
|.436
|.785
|1.0
|M. Yastrzemski RF
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|.270
|.364
|.634
|0.5
|D. Solano 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|.333
|.380
|.713
|2.0
|E. Longoria PR-3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|.371
|.582
|.953
|1.0
|A. Dickerson LF
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|.314
|.435
|.749
|4.0
|B. Posey C
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.310
|.370
|.619
|.989
|3.0
|W. Flores 1B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|.300
|.382
|.682
|3.5
|B. Crawford SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.200
|.250
|.383
|.633
|1.0
|W. Peralta P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Dubon CF-SS
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.143
|.200
|.143
|.343
|1.0
|A. DeSclafani P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|a- B. Belt PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|.300
|.442
|.742
|-0.5
|M. Wisler P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|C. Baragar P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|b- D. Ruf PH
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.304
|.650
|.954
|8.0
|C. Doval P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|J. Alvarez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|c- A. Slater PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|.310
|.392
|.703
|-0.5
- c-flied out for Kingery in the 7th
- 2B - D. Solano (4), B. Posey, W. Flores (3)
- HR - D. Ruf (3)
- RBI - A. Dickerson (9), M. Dubon (2), D. Ruf 3 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Dickerson
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Dickerson, B. Posey 2 (2)
- HR - B. Harper (4), M. Moniak
- RBI - B. Harper (8), A. Knapp (3), M. Moniak 3 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Harper
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Hoskins 3 (3), N. Maton, S. Kingery
- SB - A. McCutchen (2)
- E - A. Dickerson
- Outfield Assist - A. McCutchen, B. Harper
- E - A. McCutchen
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. DeSclafani
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|2.14
|1.19
|4.5
|M. Wisler
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.50
|1.50
|3.5
|C. Baragar
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.38
|2.0
|C. Doval
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3.00
|1.00
|1.0
|J. Alvarez
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.84
|1.74
|0.5
|W. Peralta (L, 2-1)
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4.91
|1.64
|-7.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Eflin
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.77
|1.00
|14.5
|B. Kintzler
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7.50
|1.33
|-4.5
|J. Romero
|0.1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13.50
|2.70
|-1.0
|S. Howard
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.86
|1.29
|5.5
|H. Neris (W, 1-1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.23
|1.09
|11.0
- Pitches-Strikes - A. DeSclafani 68-44, M. Wisler 10-7, C. Baragar 15-12, C. Doval 22-12, J. Alvarez 16-10, W. Peralta 15-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. DeSclafani 9-2, M. Wisler 0-1, C. Baragar 1-0, J. Alvarez 2-2
- Batters Faced - A. DeSclafani 19, M. Wisler 3, C. Baragar 5, C. Doval 5, J. Alvarez 6, W. Peralta 4
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 86-61, B. Kintzler 19-11, J. Romero 9-5, S. Howard 21-15, H. Neris 17-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 6-6, B. Kintzler 1-1, J. Romero 1-1, H. Neris 0-1
- Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 23, B. Kintzler 4, J. Romero 4, S. Howard 4, H. Neris 3
- 2B - D. Solano (4), B. Posey, W. Flores (3)
- HR - D. Ruf (3)
- RBI - A. Dickerson (9), M. Dubon (2), D. Ruf 3 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Dickerson
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Dickerson, B. Posey 2 (2)
- HR - B. Harper (4), M. Moniak
- RBI - B. Harper (8), A. Knapp (3), M. Moniak 3 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Harper
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Hoskins 3 (3), N. Maton, S. Kingery
- SB - A. McCutchen (2)
- E - A. Dickerson
- Outfield Assist - A. McCutchen, B. Harper
- E - A. McCutchen
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. DeSclafani
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|2.14
|1.19
|4.5
|M. Wisler
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.50
|1.50
|3.5
|C. Baragar
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.38
|2.0
|C. Doval
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3.00
|1.00
|1.0
|J. Alvarez
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.84
|1.74
|0.5
|W. Peralta (L, 2-1)
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4.91
|1.64
|-7.5
|Total
|8.1
|12
|6
|5
|5
|12
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Eflin
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.77
|1.00
|14.5
|B. Kintzler
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7.50
|1.33
|-4.5
|J. Romero
|0.1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13.50
|2.70
|-1.0
|S. Howard
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.86
|1.29
|5.5
|H. Neris (W, 1-1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.23
|1.09
|11.0
|Total
|9.0
|11
|5
|4
|1
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - A. DeSclafani 68-44, M. Wisler 10-7, C. Baragar 15-12, C. Doval 22-12, J. Alvarez 16-10, W. Peralta 15-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. DeSclafani 9-2, M. Wisler 0-1, C. Baragar 1-0, J. Alvarez 2-2
- Batters Faced - A. DeSclafani 19, M. Wisler 3, C. Baragar 5, C. Doval 5, J. Alvarez 6, W. Peralta 4
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 86-61, B. Kintzler 19-11, J. Romero 9-5, S. Howard 21-15, H. Neris 17-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 6-6, B. Kintzler 1-1, J. Romero 1-1, H. Neris 0-1
- Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 23, B. Kintzler 4, J. Romero 4, S. Howard 4, H. Neris 3
9TH INNING Knapp singled to left, Harper scored, Miller to second 5 6 7TH INNING Harper homered to right center 5 5 Dickerson singled to center, Yastrzemski scored, Longoria to third 5 4 Ruf homered to center, Crawford and Flores scored 4 4 6TH INNING Maton singled to deep left, Miller scored, Maton to third on left fielder Dickerson fielding error 1 4 5TH INNING Dubon reached on fielder's choice to right, Posey scored, Flores out at second 1 3 2ND INNING Moniak homered to left, Maton and Miller scored 0 3
- J.T. Realmuto at first base
- Hector Neris pitching
- Austin Slater hit for Jose Alvarez
- A. Slater: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking
- T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, La Stella flied out to left
- M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Yastrzemski struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mauricio Dubon at shortstop
- Austin Slater in center field
- Wandy Peralta pitching
- B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Harper walked
- A. Bohm: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bohm struck out swinging
- B. Miller: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Miller singled to left, Harper to second
- A. Knapp: Knapp singled to left, Harper scored, Miller to second
- End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Howard Pitching:
- W. Flores: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Flores struck out looking
- B. Crawford: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
- M. Dubon: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Dubon struck out looking
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jose Alvarez relieved Camilo Doval
- A. Knapp: Knapp flied out to center
- N. Maton: Maton reached on an infield single to second
- J.T. Realmuto hit for Spencer Howard
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Realmuto walked, Maton to second
- S. Kingery: Foul, Kingery flied out to center
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McCutchen reached on an infield single to shortstop, Maton to third, Realmuto to second
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Hoskins struck out on foul tip
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brandon Kintzler pitching
- Scott Kingery in center field
- W. Flores: Ball, Ball
- Scott Kingery in center field
- Brandon Kintzler pitching
- W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Flores doubled to deep left
- B. Crawford: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Crawford reached on an infield single to shortstop, Flores to third
- M. Dubon: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike looking, Dubon struck out looking
- Darin Ruf hit for Caleb Baragar
- D. Ruf: Strike looking, Foul, Ruf homered to center, Crawford and Flores scored
- JoJo Romero relieved Brandon Kintzler
- T. La Stella: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, La Stella grounded out to first
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Yastrzemski safe at first on left fielder McCutchen fielding error, Yastrzemski to second
- E. Longoria: Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Longoria intentionally walked
- A. Dickerson: Dickerson singled to center, Yastrzemski scored, Longoria to third
- Spencer Howard relieved JoJo Romero
- B. Posey: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Posey fouled out to first
- Middle of the 7th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Camilo Doval pitching
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, McCutchen popped out to first
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hoskins struck out swinging
- B. Harper: Ball, Harper homered to right center
- A. Bohm: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Bohm walked
- B. Miller: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul tip, Miller struck out on foul tip
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, La Stella grounded out to first
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Yastrzemski popped out to catcher
- D. Solano: Strike looking, Solano doubled to deep left
- A. Dickerson: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Dickerson singled to left, Solano to third
- Evan Longoria ran for Donovan Solano
- B. Posey: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Posey flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Tommy La Stella at second base
- Evan Longoria at third base
- Caleb Baragar relieved Matt Wisler
- B. Miller: Strike looking, Strike looking, Miller singled to right
- A. Knapp: Ball, Knapp grounded out to first, Miller to second
- N. Maton: Strike looking, Maton singled to deep left, Miller scored, Maton to third on left fielder Dickerson fielding error
- M. Moniak: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
- Scott Kingery hit for Zach Eflin
- S. Kingery: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kingery struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- B. Posey: Ball, Strike looking, Posey doubled to deep left
- W. Flores: Strike looking, Foul, Flores reached on an infield single to second, Posey to third
- B. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Crawford struck out looking
- M. Dubon: Pickoff attempt to first, Dubon reached on fielder's choice to right, Posey scored, Flores out at second
- Brandon Belt hit for Anthony DeSclafani
- B. Belt: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Belt struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- T. La Stella: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, La Stella singled to right
- M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Yastrzemski popped out to shortstop
- D. Solano: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Solano grounded out to shortstop, La Stella to second
- A. Dickerson: Dickerson flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- B. Crawford: Foul, Foul, Ball, Crawford flied out to left
- M. Dubon: Ball, Foul, Dubon doubled to deep left, Dubon singled to deep left, Dubon out at second
- A. DeSclafani: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, DeSclafani struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. DeSclafani Pitching:
- B. Harper: Harper grounded out to second
- A. Bohm: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bohm walked
- B. Miller: Strike looking, Ball, Miller reached on an infield single to shortstop, Bohm to second
- A. Knapp: Knapp flied out to left
- N. Maton: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Maton struck out looking
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. DeSclafani Pitching:
- B. Miller: Miller singled to left center
- A. Knapp: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Knapp struck out on foul tip
- N. Maton: Ball, Maton singled to right, Miller to second
- M. Moniak: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Moniak homered to left, Maton and Miller scored
- Z. Eflin: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Eflin grounded out to second
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, McCutchen walked
- R. Hoskins: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, McCutchen stole second, Ball, McCutchen to third on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Hoskins struck out on foul tip
- End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. DeSclafani Pitching:
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out on foul tip
- R. Hoskins: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Hoskins grounded out to shortstop
- B. Harper: Harper singled to shallow right center
- A. Bohm: Bohm reached on fielder's choice to second, Harper out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)