A. DeSclafani Pitching:

B. Miller: Miller singled to left center

A. Knapp: Strike looking , Ball , Foul , Foul , Foul , Foul tip , Knapp struck out on foul tip

N. Maton: Ball , Maton singled to right, Miller to second

M. Moniak: Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Foul , Moniak homered to left, Maton and Miller scored

Z. Eflin: Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Eflin grounded out to second

A. McCutchen: Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Ball , McCutchen walked

R. Hoskins: Pickoff attempt , Ball , Foul , Ball , Strike looking , McCutchen stole second , Ball , McCutchen to third on wild pitch , Foul , Foul , Foul tip , Hoskins struck out on foul tip