123456789RHE
SF11-7
0000104005111
PHI9-9
0300011016121
  • Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA
  • W: H. Neris (1-1)L: W. Peralta (2-1)S: (0)
  • HR: SF - D. Ruf (2), PHI - M. Moniak, B. Harper (3)
SFGiants
PHIPhillies
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
T. La Stella 3B-2B50100000.282.349.436.7851.0
M. Yastrzemski RF51000011.182.270.364.6340.5
D. Solano 2B30100001.300.333.380.7132.0
E. Longoria PR-3B00000100.291.371.582.9531.0
A. Dickerson LF40310001.239.314.435.7494.0
B. Posey C41100005.310.370.619.9893.0
W. Flores 1B41200010.206.300.382.6823.5
B. Crawford SS41100022.200.250.383.6331.0
W. Peralta P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Dubon CF-SS40110023.143.200.143.3431.0
A. DeSclafani P10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
a- B. Belt PH10000011.186.300.442.742-0.5
M. Wisler P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
C. Baragar P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
b- D. Ruf PH11131000.200.304.650.9548.0
C. Doval P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
J. Alvarez P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
c- A. Slater PH-CF10000010.216.310.392.703-0.5
HITTERSAB
T. La Stella 3B-2B5
M. Yastrzemski RF5
D. Solano 2B3
E. Longoria PR-3B0
A. Dickerson LF4
B. Posey C4
W. Flores 1B4
B. Crawford SS4
W. Peralta P0
M. Dubon CF-SS4
A. DeSclafani P1
a- B. Belt PH1
M. Wisler P0
C. Baragar P0
b- D. Ruf PH1
C. Doval P0
J. Alvarez P0
c- A. Slater PH-CF1
  • a-struck out for DeSclafani in the 5th
  • b-homered for Baragar in the 7th
  • c-struck out for Alvarez in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. McCutchen LF40100120.164.313.255.5683.0
R. Hoskins 1B50000034.239.270.465.735-1.5
H. Neris P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
B. Harper RF42211100.357.493.6251.1189.0
A. Bohm 3B30000222.219.274.344.6181.0
B. Miller 2B52400011.368.400.526.9265.5
A. Knapp C50110014.176.211.353.5631.5
N. Maton SS41300012.417.417.500.9173.5
M. Moniak CF31131011.111.200.278.4787.5
B. Kintzler P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
J. Romero P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
S. Howard P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
b- J. Realmuto PH-1B00000100.288.403.481.8841.0
Z. Eflin P20000000.000.125.000.1250.0
c- S. Kingery PH-CF20000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
HITTERSAB
A. McCutchen LF4
R. Hoskins 1B5
H. Neris P0
B. Harper RF4
A. Bohm 3B3
B. Miller 2B5
A. Knapp C5
N. Maton SS4
M. Moniak CF3
B. Kintzler P0
J. Romero P0
S. Howard P0
b- J. Realmuto PH-1B0
Z. Eflin P2
c- S. Kingery PH-CF2
  • b-walked for Howard in the 8th
  • c-flied out for Kingery in the 7th
BATTING
  • 2B - D. Solano (4), B. Posey, W. Flores (3)
  • HR - D. Ruf (3)
  • RBI - A. Dickerson (9), M. Dubon (2), D. Ruf 3 (6)
  • 2-Out RBI - A. Dickerson
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Dickerson, B. Posey 2 (2)
BATTING
  • HR - B. Harper (4), M. Moniak
  • RBI - B. Harper (8), A. Knapp (3), M. Moniak 3 (3)
  • 2-Out RBI - B. Harper
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Hoskins 3 (3), N. Maton, S. Kingery
BASERUNNING
  • SB - A. McCutchen (2)
FIELDING
  • E - A. Dickerson
FIELDING
  • Outfield Assist - A. McCutchen, B. Harper
  • E - A. McCutchen
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
A. DeSclafani4.05332512.141.194.5
M. Wisler1.000001010.501.503.5
C. Baragar1.02100200.001.382.0
C. Doval1.01111213.001.001.0
J. Alvarez1.02001102.841.740.5
W. Peralta (L, 2-1)0.12111104.911.64-7.5
PITCHERSIP
A. DeSclafani4.0
M. Wisler1.0
C. Baragar1.0
C. Doval1.0
J. Alvarez1.0
W. Peralta (L, 2-1)0.1
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
Z. Eflin6.07110302.771.0014.5
B. Kintzler0.13330117.501.33-4.5
J. Romero0.111010013.502.70-1.0
S. Howard1.10000303.861.295.5
H. Neris (W, 1-1)1.00000201.231.0911.0
PITCHERSIP
Z. Eflin6.0
B. Kintzler0.1
J. Romero0.1
S. Howard1.1
H. Neris (W, 1-1)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - A. DeSclafani 68-44, M. Wisler 10-7, C. Baragar 15-12, C. Doval 22-12, J. Alvarez 16-10, W. Peralta 15-8
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. DeSclafani 9-2, M. Wisler 0-1, C. Baragar 1-0, J. Alvarez 2-2
  • Batters Faced - A. DeSclafani 19, M. Wisler 3, C. Baragar 5, C. Doval 5, J. Alvarez 6, W. Peralta 4
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 86-61, B. Kintzler 19-11, J. Romero 9-5, S. Howard 21-15, H. Neris 17-9
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 6-6, B. Kintzler 1-1, J. Romero 1-1, H. Neris 0-1
  • Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 23, B. Kintzler 4, J. Romero 4, S. Howard 4, H. Neris 3
  • 9TH INNING
    		Knapp singled to left, Harper scored, Miller to second56
  • 7TH INNING
    		Harper homered to right center55
    		Dickerson singled to center, Yastrzemski scored, Longoria to third54
    		Ruf homered to center, Crawford and Flores scored44
  • 6TH INNING
    		Maton singled to deep left, Miller scored, Maton to third on left fielder Dickerson fielding error14
  • 5TH INNING
    		Dubon reached on fielder's choice to right, Posey scored, Flores out at second13
  • 2ND INNING
    		Moniak homered to left, Maton and Miller scored03
  • 9TH INNING
    • J.T. Realmuto at first base
    • Hector Neris pitching
    • Austin Slater hit for Jose Alvarez
    • A. Slater: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Slater struck out looking
    • T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, La Stella flied out to left
    • M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Yastrzemski struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Mauricio Dubon at shortstop
    • Austin Slater in center field
    • Wandy Peralta pitching
    • B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Harper walked
    • A. Bohm: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bohm struck out swinging
    • B. Miller: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Miller singled to left, Harper to second
    • A. Knapp: Knapp singled to left, Harper scored, Miller to second
    • End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • S. Howard Pitching:
    • W. Flores: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Flores struck out looking
    • B. Crawford: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
    • M. Dubon: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Dubon struck out looking
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jose Alvarez relieved Camilo Doval
    • A. Knapp: Knapp flied out to center
    • N. Maton: Maton reached on an infield single to second
    • J.T. Realmuto hit for Spencer Howard
    • J. Realmuto: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Realmuto walked, Maton to second
    • S. Kingery: Foul, Kingery flied out to center
    • A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McCutchen reached on an infield single to shortstop, Maton to third, Realmuto to second
    • R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Hoskins struck out on foul tip
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Brandon Kintzler pitching
    • Scott Kingery in center field
    • W. Flores: Ball, Ball
    • Scott Kingery in center field
    • Brandon Kintzler pitching
    • W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Flores doubled to deep left
    • B. Crawford: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Crawford reached on an infield single to shortstop, Flores to third
    • M. Dubon: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike looking, Dubon struck out looking
    • Darin Ruf hit for Caleb Baragar
    • D. Ruf: Strike looking, Foul, Ruf homered to center, Crawford and Flores scored
    • JoJo Romero relieved Brandon Kintzler
    • T. La Stella: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, La Stella grounded out to first
    • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Yastrzemski safe at first on left fielder McCutchen fielding error, Yastrzemski to second
    • E. Longoria: Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Longoria intentionally walked
    • A. Dickerson: Dickerson singled to center, Yastrzemski scored, Longoria to third
    • Spencer Howard relieved JoJo Romero
    • B. Posey: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Posey fouled out to first
    • Middle of the 7th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Camilo Doval pitching
    • A. McCutchen: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, McCutchen popped out to first
    • R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hoskins struck out swinging
    • B. Harper: Ball, Harper homered to right center
    • A. Bohm: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Bohm walked
    • B. Miller: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul tip, Miller struck out on foul tip
    • End of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Z. Eflin Pitching:
    • T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, La Stella grounded out to first
    • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Yastrzemski popped out to catcher
    • D. Solano: Strike looking, Solano doubled to deep left
    • A. Dickerson: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Dickerson singled to left, Solano to third
    • Evan Longoria ran for Donovan Solano
    • B. Posey: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Posey flied out to deep right
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
    • Tommy La Stella at second base
    • Evan Longoria at third base
    • Caleb Baragar relieved Matt Wisler
    • B. Miller: Strike looking, Strike looking, Miller singled to right
    • A. Knapp: Ball, Knapp grounded out to first, Miller to second
    • N. Maton: Strike looking, Maton singled to deep left, Miller scored, Maton to third on left fielder Dickerson fielding error
    • M. Moniak: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
    • Scott Kingery hit for Zach Eflin
    • S. Kingery: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kingery struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • Z. Eflin Pitching:
    • B. Posey: Ball, Strike looking, Posey doubled to deep left
    • W. Flores: Strike looking, Foul, Flores reached on an infield single to second, Posey to third
    • B. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Crawford struck out looking
    • M. Dubon: Pickoff attempt to first, Dubon reached on fielder's choice to right, Posey scored, Flores out at second
    • Brandon Belt hit for Anthony DeSclafani
    • B. Belt: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Belt struck out looking
    • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Matt Wisler pitching
    • R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Hoskins flied out to deep center
    • B. Harper: Strike looking, Harper popped out to second
    • A. Bohm: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bohm struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • Z. Eflin Pitching:
    • T. La Stella: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, La Stella singled to right
    • M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Yastrzemski popped out to shortstop
    • D. Solano: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Solano grounded out to shortstop, La Stella to second
    • A. Dickerson: Dickerson flied out to deep center
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • A. DeSclafani Pitching:
    • M. Moniak: Moniak grounded out to shortstop
    • Z. Eflin: Strike looking, Foul, Eflin grounded out to second
    • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out swinging
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • Z. Eflin Pitching:
    • B. Crawford: Foul, Foul, Ball, Crawford flied out to left
    • M. Dubon: Ball, Foul, Dubon doubled to deep left, Dubon singled to deep left, Dubon out at second
    • A. DeSclafani: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, DeSclafani struck out looking
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • A. DeSclafani Pitching:
    • B. Harper: Harper grounded out to second
    • A. Bohm: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bohm walked
    • B. Miller: Strike looking, Ball, Miller reached on an infield single to shortstop, Bohm to second
    • A. Knapp: Knapp flied out to left
    • N. Maton: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Maton struck out looking
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • Z. Eflin Pitching:
    • A. Dickerson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Dickerson singled to shallow center
    • B. Posey: Ball, Posey grounded out to second, Dickerson out at second
    • W. Flores: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Flores grounded out to third
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • A. DeSclafani Pitching:
    • B. Miller: Miller singled to left center
    • A. Knapp: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Knapp struck out on foul tip
    • N. Maton: Ball, Maton singled to right, Miller to second
    • M. Moniak: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Moniak homered to left, Maton and Miller scored
    • Z. Eflin: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Eflin grounded out to second
    • A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, McCutchen walked
    • R. Hoskins: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, McCutchen stole second, Ball, McCutchen to third on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Hoskins struck out on foul tip
    • End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • Z. Eflin Pitching:
    • T. La Stella: Strike swinging, Ball, La Stella lined out to pitcher
    • M. Yastrzemski: Yastrzemski flied out to deep left
    • D. Solano: Strike looking, Solano grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • A. DeSclafani Pitching:
    • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out on foul tip
    • R. Hoskins: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Hoskins grounded out to shortstop
    • B. Harper: Harper singled to shallow right center
    • A. Bohm: Bohm reached on fielder's choice to second, Harper out at second
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
