The visiting Miami Marlins regained key players while the St. Louis Cardinals lost one of their mainstays for the three-game series that continues Tuesday.

The Cardinals won the opener 9-0 on Monday after placing starting center fielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

"It's impacted everything I've done, from the second the season started, from running in the outfield to swinging in the box, moving in different directions," Bader said. "Obviously speed is a big part of my game and being explosive in all directions in the outfield is part of my game.

"The past couple sharp pains I felt, it wasn't me out there, it wasn't the version of myself I need to be for this team to win a World Series."

Dylan Carlson will shift to center field while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field in Bader's absence. Outfielder Conner Capel arrived from Triple-A Memphis to provide depth until Tyler O'Neill (left hamstring strain) comes off the IL. Capel, 25, made his major league debut on Monday as a defensive replacement.

The Cardinals also placed right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (right shoulder stiffness) on the 15-day IL on Monday and promoted right-hander James Naile from Memphis. Naile pitched a scoreless inning in his big-league debut Monday night.

The visiting Marlins got Brian Anderson back at third base after he spent a month on the IL due to a bulging back disk, and he went 1-for-3. Miami optioned infielder Luke Williams to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Anderson hopes to avoid further trips to the IL.

"I think that just comes down to staying on my maintenance, making sure that my core and my legs are underneath me, that way I don't put that much strain on my back," Anderson said, according to MLB.com.

"I think originally it was definitely a pain thing I couldn't tolerate. I could hardly walk at one point. I think after I got the shot, I started feeling a little bit better, and now just getting a good routine of getting my legs going, my core ready and then swinging the bat after that."

Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out again Monday due to back spasms, but outfielders Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup after missing time over the weekend.

The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA) in the middle game of the series. In his last two starts, Hudson allowed a combined seven runs on 11 hits and eight walks in 9 1/3 innings.

Hudson has not faced the Marlins this season. In his career, he is 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA against them in three appearances, including one start.

The Marlins will continue their parade of top pitching prospects in this series by starting left-hander Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08 ERA), who was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Garrett has worked just 17 2/3 innings in his four starts this season. In his latest outing, he struck out seven batters while yielding two runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Garrett allowed nine hits and a walk in that game, which the Marlins won 3-2.

In his only career appearance against the Cardinals, he allowed two runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings during a no-decision on June 14, 2021.

