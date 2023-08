Charlie Blackmon Hand 08-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 14

Chase Anderson Shoulder 08-21-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 22

Kris Bryant Finger 08-21-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 22

Antonio Senzatela Elbow 08-31-2024 Out for the season

Brendan Rodgers Hamstring 08-10-2023 Probable for Aug 11

German Marquez Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Matt Carasiti Shoulder 08-24-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 25

Sean Bouchard Biceps 08-21-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 22

Lucas Gilbreath Elbow 04-30-2024 Out for the season

Ryan Feltner Head 09-07-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 8

Ryan Rolison Undisclosed 08-19-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 20

Nick Mears Oblique 08-21-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 22