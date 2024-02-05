Cole Tucker may not be the answer to all of the difficulties facing the Los Angeles Angels, but they'll take what they can get from the former first-round draft pick.

Tucker likely will be in the starting lineup for a second straight game when the Angels host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second contest of their three-game series on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Tucker was released from the Seattle Mariners in mid-March and signed a minor-league contract with the Angels two weeks ago. He was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and delivered a game-tying, RBI single in the sixth inning in his team debut, helping the Angels to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Phillies.

"It's still baseball at the end of the day -- AAA, big leagues, it's all the same," Tucker said. "We get a little more stressed here, but just tried to keep my nerves in check and play baseball."

The Angels had lost four in a row and nine of 10 before they beat the Phillies on Monday.

"These guys want to win," Tucker said. "We're trying to play hard, trying to put some Ws up on the board, and it was fun to get one tonight."

The Angels plan to start left-hander Tyler Anderson on the mound on Tuesday.

Anderson (2-3, 1.78 ERA) has lost his past three starts but continues to have one of the top 10 ERAs in the majors. He allowed two runs and four hits in five innings in his most recent outing, on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Los Angeles didn't provide any run support while Anderson was in the game against Baltimore. He left trailing 2-0 before the Angels dropped a 6-5 decision.

Anderson is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies; Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper is 6-for-10 in his career off Anderson, with three home runs and three doubles.

The Phillies plan to counter on Tuesday with right-hander Spencer Turnbull (2-0, 1.33 ERA).

Turnbull has strung together two solid starts, allowing one run on four hits in 12 innings in that span, but this could be his final start before he returns to the bullpen.

He most recently allowed one run and three hits in five innings Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. The bullpen could not protect a 3-1 lead, and Turnbull did not receive a decision in the Phillies' '7-4 loss.

"It's only five starts, so I don't want to get too ahead of myself, but I'm very happy with how I've pitched," Turnbull said. "My teammates are happy with it. Hopefully, I can keep that rolling."

Turnbull was expected to move back to the bullpen after the return of Taijuan Walker on Sunday, but the schedule this week allows for a six-man rotation.

Walker tossed 6 1/3 innings to help the Phillies clinch a three-game sweep against the San Diego Padres with an 8-6 victory on Sunday. Walker's season debut was delayed by a right shoulder impingement.

"Hopefully, I pitched well enough to give myself a chance to stay in that conversation," Turnbull said of the starting rotation. "I know there's other factors involved and stuff like that, but they haven't said anything to me yet, so I'll just get ready to prepare for my next start and see how it goes."

Turnbull has never faced the Angels in his major league career.

