Two rebuilding teams eager to finish the season on a positive note meet when the visiting Washington Nationals begin a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The Pirates (65-74) were no-hit for the first time in four years when they lost 12-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Shota Imanaga and two relievers combined for the Cubs' 18th no-hitter.

"You never want to be on this side of it, but hat's off," Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa said. "(Imanaga) did a great job. We'll bounce back and hopefully win our next series."

Pittsburgh is beginning its longest homestand of the season, 10 games, with four games against the Nationals (62-77). Washington has lost four of its past five contests.

Rookie center fielder Jacob Young has reached base safely in 12 of his past 13 games for the Nationals, who went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

"We just can't chase (bad pitches)," Washington manager Davey Martinez said. "The biggest thing with our offense, when we chase, we just take ourselves out of at-bats, especially with guys on base."

Pittsburgh is in last place in the National League Central, but Kiner-Falefa believes the team remains focused.

"Just got to find a way to keep competing and at the end of the day, it's still our stats and our record," he said. "These games matter for what the organization wants to do next year.

"So, these games are very meaningful for everybody in the locker room. And I think individually, you've got to look at it that way."

Washington will send right-hander Jake Irvin (9-11, 4.08 ERA) to the mound in the series opener. He is looking to bounce back after allowing seven runs over 4 2/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs last Friday.

Irvin, 27, faced 11 batters and gave up all seven runs in the second inning.

"Truthfully, I just made really bad two-strike pitches," Irvin said. "I put myself in the driver's seat and not being able to put guys away, making not only bad pitches, but pitches that put guys in good positions to hit and slug. To come out with seven runs is deserved."

Irvin is set to make his first career appearance against the Pirates.

Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41 ERA) will get the ball for the Nationals. He gave up four runs over four innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday before he was pulled after throwing 59 pitches.

The 27-year-old left-hander is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the Nationals.

Pittsburgh is monitoring the status of designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, who was scratched from the Wednesday lineup against the Cubs due to knee soreness.

"He's 37 years old and some days he wakes up and feels better than he does (on other days)," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said before the Wednesday game. "... It was just one of those days where he woke up and didn't feel as good. We had a conversation and just kind of adjusted it."

McCutchen has recorded an RBI in each of his last five games and has five homers and 15 RBIs in his past nine contests.

He was activated from the injured list last Friday after missing 12 games because of left knee inflammation.

