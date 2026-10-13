Guardians vs. Rays live updates: Cleveland goes for 2-0 ALCS lead behind Parker Messick in Game 2

After a late rally to win the opening set of the ALCS, the Guardians are looking to keep the good times rolling on Tuesday night in Game 2 against the Rays.

Cleveland has now won four consecutive playoff games, including three straight elimination games in the ALDS. The Rays, meanwhile, were stymied by Guardians pitching in Game 1, then watched their bullpen give up seven runs in the final four innings.

On Tuesday, the Guardians send American League Rookie of the Year contender Parker Messick to the mound, while the Rays counter with Freddy Peralta, acquired at the trade deadline from the Mets.

Rays vs. Guardians: Game 2 info

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Tuesday, Oct. 13



: 8 p.m. ET | : Tuesday, Oct. 13 Location : Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg

: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg TV channel : TBS, truTV | Live stream : HBO Max

: TBS, truTV | : HBO Max Odds (via FanDuel): TBR +104; CLE -128; over/under: 6.5

Will the Rays offense get back on track? Or will Messick keep Junior Caminero and crew quiet again? CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 2. Follow along below.