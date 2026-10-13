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Guardians vs. Rays live updates: Cleveland goes for 2-0 ALCS lead behind Parker Messick in Game 2

After an impressive comeback victory in Game 1, the Guardians will try to do it again in Game 2 against Freddy Peralta

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After a late rally to win the opening set of the ALCS, the Guardians are looking to keep the good times rolling on Tuesday night in Game 2 against the Rays.

Cleveland has now won four consecutive playoff games, including three straight elimination games in the ALDS. The Rays, meanwhile, were stymied by Guardians pitching in Game 1, then watched their bullpen give up seven runs in the final four innings.

On Tuesday, the Guardians send American League Rookie of the Year contender Parker Messick to the mound, while the Rays counter with Freddy Peralta, acquired at the trade deadline from the Mets.

Rays vs. Guardians: Game 2 info

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg
  • TV channel: TBS, truTV  | Live stream: HBO Max
  • Odds (via FanDuel): TBR +104; CLE -128; over/under: 6.5

Will the Rays offense get back on track? Or will Messick keep Junior Caminero and crew quiet again? CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 2. Follow along below.

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Rays lineup

DH Yandy Díaz

1B Jonathan Aranda

3B Junior Caminero

RF Victor Mesa Jr.

CF Jonny DeLuca

LF Chandler Simpson

2B Ben Williamson

C Liam Hicks

SS Taylor Walls SS

***

SP Freddy Peralta

Kate Feldman
October 13, 2026, 11:02 PM
Oct. 13, 2026, 7:02 pm EDT
 
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Guardians lineup

LF Steven Kwan

3B José Ramírez

DH Chase DeLauter

RF Jo Adell

1B Nathaniel Lowe

2B Travis Bazzana

CF Petey Halpin

C Austin Hedges

SS Brayan Rocchio

***

SP Parker Messick

Kate Feldman
October 13, 2026, 11:01 PM
Oct. 13, 2026, 7:01 pm EDT
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