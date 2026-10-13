Guardians vs. Rays live updates: Cleveland goes for 2-0 ALCS lead behind Parker Messick in Game 2

Rays lineup
DH Yandy Díaz
1B Jonathan Aranda
3B Junior Caminero
RF Victor Mesa Jr.
CF Jonny DeLuca
LF Chandler Simpson
2B Ben Williamson
C Liam Hicks
SS Taylor Walls SS
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SP Freddy Peralta
After a late rally to win the opening set of the ALCS, the Guardians are looking to keep the good times rolling on Tuesday night in Game 2 against the Rays.
Cleveland has now won four consecutive playoff games, including three straight elimination games in the ALDS. The Rays, meanwhile, were stymied by Guardians pitching in Game 1, then watched their bullpen give up seven runs in the final four innings.
On Tuesday, the Guardians send American League Rookie of the Year contender Parker Messick to the mound, while the Rays counter with Freddy Peralta, acquired at the trade deadline from the Mets.
Will the Rays offense get back on track? Or will Messick keep Junior Caminero and crew quiet again? CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 2. Follow along below.
DH Yandy Díaz
1B Jonathan Aranda
3B Junior Caminero
RF Victor Mesa Jr.
CF Jonny DeLuca
LF Chandler Simpson
2B Ben Williamson
C Liam Hicks
SS Taylor Walls SS
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SP Freddy Peralta
LF Steven Kwan
3B José Ramírez
DH Chase DeLauter
RF Jo Adell
1B Nathaniel Lowe
2B Travis Bazzana
CF Petey Halpin
C Austin Hedges
SS Brayan Rocchio
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SP Parker Messick