Derek Jeter calls interviewer 'mentally weak' after being pressed on if Marlins are tanking

The Miami Marlins have never been good about avoiding negative press. Their reputation has thus far remained the same under minority owner Derek Jeter -- that despite Jeter's reputation for being a smooth operator in the public eye.

The newest controversy stems from Jeter's forthcoming interview with HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. The interview will air Tuesday at 10 p.m., but Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald acquired a transcript that includes Jeter calling Gumbel "mentally weak" after Gumbel questioned if the Marlins were tanking.

Here's part of the exchange that led to the notable quotable:

DEREK JETER: "We're trying to win ball games every day."



BRYANT GUMBEL: "If you trade your best players in exchange for prospects it's unlikely you're going to win more games in the immediate future--"



DEREK JETER: "When you take the field, you have an opportunity to win each and every day. Each and every day. You never tell your team that they're expected to lose. Never."



BRYANT GUMBEL: "Not in so--"



DEREK JETER: "Now, you can think -- now-- now, I can't tell you how you think. Like, I see your mind. I see that's how you think. I don't think like that. That's your mind working like that."

And here, as promised, is said notable quotable:

DEREK JETER: "You don't. We have two different mi-- I can't wait to get you on the golf course, man. We got-- I mean, I can't wait for this one." BRYANT GUMBEL: "No, I mean--"



DEREK JETER: "You're mentally weak."

Jeter had to know coming into the season that the Marlins, who are 5-14, would be among the league's worst teams. Off the record, he'd probably admit as much.

On the record? You can understand why Jeter is saying what he said about believing in his team's competitiveness. To paraphrase him, if he doesn't, who will?

At the same time, Jeter needn't insult Gumbel to get his point across. Missteps like that are perhaps expected from green executives unsure of how to negotiate the media.

Jeter, with all his years of experience from his playing days, ought to know better -- and ought to be able to avoid these landmines. So far, that just hasn't been the case.