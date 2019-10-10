Rays vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALDS picks, Game 5 predictions from advanced model

The Houston Astros look to stay hot at home when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the 2019 ALDS on Thursday. The Rays (96-66) forced a series-deciding game by sweeping Games 3 and 4 at Tampa. The Astros (107-55) have been a tough out at home, winning six of their past seven at Minute Maid Park, and Houston closed out the regular season on a 19-6 September run. Game time from Houston for the final game of the 2019 American League Division Series is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Astros are looking to advance to their sixth league championship series and third in a row. The Astros are favored at -280 on the money line, meaning a $280 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven in the latest Astros vs. Rays odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Rays vs. Astros picks.

The model knows Houston, which has won over 100 games the last three seasons, has claimed three straight American League West championships. First baseman Yuli Gurriel has given the Astros' offense a major boost in the series, going 5-for-15 with a double and three RBIs. For the year, Gurriel went 11-for-38 with three doubles and seven RBIs against Tampa Bay.

Also having a big series is second baseman Jose Altuve. He is 5-for-16 with two doubles and two home runs through the first four games and is 12-for-45 with five doubles, four home runs and six RBIs against the Rays this season.

But just because Houston is coming in hot does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Rays money line.

That's because the Rays finished September with a 17-8 record. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.78 ERA) gets the start on Thursday. He will be pitching on an extra day's rest after throwing 4 1/3 innings in the Rays' 6-2 loss in Game 1 when he gave up four hits and a two-run home run to Jose Altuve. He is 1-1 against Houston this season, winning a 3-1 decision on March 30.

Including the postseason, Tampa Bay leads the all-time series 38-26, including 18-17 at Houston. The Rays have also won six of 11 games against the Astros this season.

