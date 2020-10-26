The Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from a heartbreaking Game 4 loss with an impressive 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 on Sunday night. One of the biggest reasons for the Dodgers' success was the performance of starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson weighed in on Kershaw's spectacular performance and said that he believes that the hurler is erasing the narrative that he can't get it done in the postseason.

"Clayton Kershaw was much less effective during the postseason heading into this year," Samson said. "All the talk was that Kershaw was not a number one anymore and he's more of a two or a three. In this postseason, Clayton Kershaw is 4-1. Kershaw has four of the 12 victories that the Dodgers need to win the World Series. What we learned in Game 5 is that Clayton Kershaw is Clayton Kershaw."

In 5.2 innings, the veteran left-hander surrendered two runs on just five hits while also striking out six batters and walking two.

Following his Game 5 outing, Kershaw has a 4-2 record to go along with a 2.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts during the 2020 postseason. As Samson noted, Kershaw has accounted for a third of the Dodgers' wins in the playoffs and been one of the biggest reasons for the team's success.