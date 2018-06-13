The Jonah Keri Podcast: Eduardo Perez

Jonah Keri talks to former MLB player and current ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Perez

In this episode: Jonah Keri spends a Big Red hour with former MLB player and current ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Perez on growing up with Ken Griffey Jr. and other sons of the Big Red Machine in Cincinnati; the challenge of surviving in the minor leagues; his auspicious big league debut; his improbable success against noted pitch-tipper(!!!) Randy Johnson; the state of baseball in Puerto Rico, and much more. 

