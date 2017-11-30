The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ryan Spillborghs
Jonah Keri talks to with Rockies broadcaster and former major league Ryan Spilborghs
In this episode: Jonah Keri goes yard with Rockies broadcaster and former major league Ryan Spilborghs about starting a minor league union; PEDs and their impact on Hall of Fame voting; Shohei Ohtani; the camaraderie of a major league clubhouse; some wild tales from his days playing in the Mexican Leagues; his Life Tip, and much more.
