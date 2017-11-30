The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ryan Spillborghs

Jonah Keri talks to with Rockies broadcaster and former major league Ryan Spilborghs

jonah-keri-podcast-spilborg.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri goes yard with Rockies broadcaster and former major league Ryan Spilborghs about starting a minor league union; PEDs and their impact on Hall of Fame voting; Shohei Ohtani; the camaraderie of a major league clubhouse; some wild tales from his days playing in the Mexican Leagues; his Life Tip, and much more. 

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories