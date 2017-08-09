The Jonah Keri Podcast: The Phillie Phanatic

In this episode: Jonah Keri is a phan of Tom Burgoyne, the "best friend" of the Phillie Phanatic, as they discuss his almost 30 years as the iconic mascot; dealing with the costume; the 1983 Sixers and the 1993 Phillies; scouting opposing teams; Noah Syndergaard stealing his ATV; arm wrestling with Mike Piazza; Joe Carter; interacting with other mascots; getting injured; his book Pheel the Love; and Tom's Life Tip.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn