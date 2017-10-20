World Series: Dodgers manager says Corey Seager is expected to return for Game 1

Thursday night at Wrigley Field, the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the 2017 World Series with a win over the Chicago Cubs (LAD 11, CHC 1) in Game 5 of the NLCS. This is the first NL pennant for the Dodgers since 1988.

And, when the World Series opens at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, the team is expected to have starting shortstop Corey Seager in the lineup.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on star SS Corey Seager: "We expect him back for Game 1 (of the World Series)" #NLCS — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 20, 2017

Seager missed the NLCS with a back injury that was bad enough to require an epidural. He wasn't on the active NLCS roster and he didn't even travel with the team to Chicago for Games 3-5. The team toasted him during their celebration.

The Dodgers toasted Corey Seager, in absentia. "Pour one out for the homie!" Andre Ethier said. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 20, 2017

Charlie Culberson and NLCS co-MVP Chris Taylor filled in at shortstop during Seager's absence against the Cubs. Culberson started Games 1, 2, and 5 at short while Taylor handled the position in Games 3 and 4.

Seager, who dealt with an elbow issue in September, hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs in 145 games during the regular season. He then went 3 for 11 (.273) with a triple in three NLCS games against the Diamondbacks.

Even if Seager isn't ready to play Game 1 on Tuesday, chances are the Dodgers will carry him on the World Series roster anyway. They want to make sure he's eligible to play later in the series, should he get healthy.

The Dodgers will play either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in the World Series. The Yankees have a 3-2 lead in the ALDS. Game 6 is Friday night.