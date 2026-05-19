After 14 months on the shelf, Gerrit Cole will rejoin the Yankees later this week. The 2023 American League Cy Young winner will make his season debut Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday. Cole had Tommy John surgery last spring and has not appeared in an MLB game since the 2024 World Series.

"We just feel like he has done everything he needs to be ready to compete now at this level," Boone said (via the New York Post).

Cole appeared in two games at the end of spring training and has made six minor-league rehab starts over the last few weeks. On Saturday, Cole allowed one run in 5 ⅓ innings in Triple-A and got up to 84 pitches. His fastball averaged 97.0 mph and topped out at 99.6 mph, according to Statcast. It was his fastest pitch since September 2022.

"So far, so good," Cole said after his last rehab start (via MLB.com). "It's been a good progression. The pitch count is steadily increasing. The recovery has been good, and the velocity and command are steadily increasing as well."

The Yankees lost lefty Max Fried to a bone bruise in his elbow last week and Boone initially said the Yankees would not bring Cole back ahead of schedule to replace Fried. The original plan had Cole making one more rehab start, then rejoining the Yankees. Instead, he'll rejoin the rotation Friday rather than a week or so later.

Fried's injury, which occurred soon after Carlos Rodón made his season debut following October surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow, means he and Cole still have yet to pitch in the same rotation. Even without Cole, New York's rotation has been excellent in 2026, ranking fourth in ERA (3.21), second in expected ERA (3.45), and first in WAR (6.0).

Cole, 35, is in Year 6 of his then-pitcher record nine-year, $360 million contract. He opted out of his contract following the 2024 season, though quickly returned to the Yankees under the terms of his original deal.

The Yankees are 29-19 this season, three games behind the Rays in the AL East. That makes Cole's season debut Friday an important one.