The Yankees are set to add Luis Gil back to their rotation this coming Friday in Tampa Bay, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday (via MLB.com). Gil will make a minor-league start Sunday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a tune-up before rejoining the rotation. He wasn't dealing with an injury, but thanks to the way the schedule lined up, the Yankees only needed four starters until next Friday. Gil had minor-league options, thus the delay in this 2026 debut.

Injuries did impact Gil last season. Following his 2024 Rookie of the Year campaign, he was held to just 11 starts in 2025 due to a lat muscle injury. In those starts, he was effective, going 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA.

The Yankees have stormed out of the gates here in 2026 despite starting the season with a west coast trip that included a stop in Seattle. They are 7-1, good for the best record in baseball.

How the run-it-back Yankees have gotten off to one of MLB's hottest starts, despite painfully quiet offseason Mike Axisa

They've done so with Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers as their rotation. Gil joins that group next Friday while former All-Star Carlos Rodón (hamstring) and former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole (elbow surgery) continue to rehab from their injuries.

Despite not having Cole or Rodón, and not even using Gil, the Yankees lead the majors with a 1.47 rotation ERA through eight starts. It actually took a pretty sizable hit on Saturday night, as Weather coughed up three earned runs in 3 ⅔ innings to the Marlins. The group has been stellar overall.

Now reinforcements are on the way.