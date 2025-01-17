The UFC Lightweight Championship will be on the line when defending champion Islam Makhachev battles top-rated challenger Arman Tsarukyan to highlight the main card at Saturday's UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed the event will remain in the Los Angeles area despite the wildfires. The early preliminary card will get underway at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 10 p.m. ET. This will be Makhachev's fourth title defense and is coming off a fifth round submission win over Dustin Poirier this past June. Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira in a split decision at UFC 300 in April.

Makhachev is a -350 favorite (risk $350 to win $100), while Tsarukyan is priced at +275 (risk $100 to win $275) in the latest UFC 311 odds, with that fight listed at -160 to go the distance. Also on the main card, bantamweight fighters take the spotlight as Merab Dvalishvili (+240) takes on Umar Nurmagomedov (-300).

Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan preview

Makhachev, 33, has not lost in nearly a decade. After turning pro in 2010, he won his first 12 bouts, including his UFC debut in May 2015. At UFC 187, he defeated Leo Kuntz with a second-round decision by submission. After being knocked out by Adriano Martins in the first round of UFC 192 in October 2015, he has dominated since, winning his last 14 matchups.

He faced Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik in April 2019, earning a unanimous decision win and Fight of the Night honors. In October 2022, Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion with a submission win over Oliveira, also earning Performance of the Night honors. In 27 career matches, he has gone 26-1. He has five wins by knockout, 12 by submission and nine by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

In the meantime, Tsarukyan, 28, has been on a roll. After losing to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC on ESPN: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot in June 2022 by unanimous decision, he has put himself back into position to fight for the UFC lightweight title. He has won his last four bouts, earning Performance of the Night in a knockout win over Beneil Dariush in December 2023. He has two knockouts and two decision wins during that stretch.

He began his career in Russia in 2015, going 13-1 before gaining the attention of UFC. He signed on with UFC in 2019 and lost a unanimous decision to Makhachev in his debut. He has gone 9-1 since. In 25 career matches, he is 22-3 with nine wins by knockout, five by submission and eight by decision. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top UFC 311 predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 selections here: He is backing Diego Ferreira (+210) to defeat Grant Dawson (-260) in a lightweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Dawson is a dominant wrestler who keeps his opponents pinned to the mat with great top pressure," Vithlani told SportsLine. "He will dart in shooting takedowns early and often. He could have his way with Ferreira on the ground. However, I have worried about his durability ever since his flash-KO loss to a Bobby Green jab. Ferreira is 39, but his impressive two-fight win streak would suggest he's actually on the rise. Ferreira knocked out veteran boxer Michael Johnson with one clean right hand, then put away ferocious prospect Mateusz Rebecki on the ground. If Ferreira can work back to his feet, he can take away Dawson's confidence. I think the odds are too far apart, so I'll take small shot on the veteran underdog Ferreira." See more UFC picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan picks

UFC 311 main fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev (-350) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (+275)

Merab Dvalishvili (+240) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-300)

Jamahal Hill (-140) vs. Jiri Prochazka (+118)

Beneil Dariush (+135) vs. Renato Moicano (-160)

Kevin Holland (-105) vs. Reiner De Ridder (-115)