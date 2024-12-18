Khabib Nurmagomedov does not want to see Islam Makhachev become a two-division champion at Belal Muhammad's expense. Makhachev has desires to win UFC gold in different weight classes but doing so now would pit Nurmagomedov's two friends against each other.

Makhachev's planned welterweight campaign pre-dates Muhammad's 170-pound title win over Leon Edwards. The subject of Makhachev vs. Muhammad came up when Nurmagomedov caught up with fellow former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman.

"My heart, not OK," Nurmagomedov told the "Pound 4 Pound" podcast. "It's going to be hard to prepare Islam to beat Belal. He's very close to me… For me, it's going to be hard to prepare somebody to beat Belal."

Nurmagomedov assesses that Makhachev would need to finish Muhammad, a potentially undesirable outcome when watching two friends fight.

"If you want to beat Belal, I think you have to stop him," Nurmagomedov said. "Without stoppage, what are you going to do? OK, if you take him down, it's very hard to control him 25 minutes, first of all. Second, it's very hard to dominate with him in striking game all 25 minutes because he mixes it up. He don't stay with you all 25 minutes. He wrestle and strike, wrestle and strike. He's good."

A potential fight between the lightweight and welterweight champions isn't on the UFC's immediate radar. Makhachev defends the UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 on Jan. 18. Muhammad is expected to make his first title defense against top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov after the fight was previously booked before Muhammad was forced to withdraw with a toe infection.

More UFC news, rumors

Makhachev isn't the only UFC champion eyeing a bigger weight class. Last week, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria expressed interest

Speaking of Oliveira and Poirier, Nurmagomedov wants to see his peers wind down their careers. Nurmagomedov (29-0) retired undefeated as lightweight champion. The UFC Hall of Famer came to prominence alongside an all-star lineup of 155-pounders. Nurmagomedov hopes his colleagues soon join him in retirement. "I think Poirier can beat Charles, and I think Poirier has to stop fighting. He's finished," Nurmagomedov said. "Justin Gaethje, Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson. This is old school, brother. Stop fighting. We have to recognize the real things."