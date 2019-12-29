MIL
CHI

Bucks aim for three straight without Antetokounmpo while visiting Bulls

  • FLM
  • Dec 29, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks have proved that they can win without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now, the Bucks will go for their third victory in a row when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Antetokounmpo has missed back-to-back contests with back soreness, and his status is uncertain against Chicago.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer recently told reporters that the club wants to be cautious with its top player.

"His back is something I guess would be in that category of something we manage and keep our eyes on, and sometimes it flares up," Budenholzer said. "(On Friday and Saturday), it's enough that he can't play. But you're hopeful that it's not anything significant, even though it is something that we kind of monitor on a regular basis."

The Bucks have beaten the Bulls in each of the first two meetings of the regular season. Milwaukee pulled away for a 124-115 win at home on Nov. 14, and the Bucks won 115-101 when the series shifted to Chicago on Nov. 18.

This time around, Chicago is playing better. The Bulls have won three of their past four games and are coming off a decisive 116-81 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 25 points in the win, and Zach LaVine added 19 points.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen said the team's recent success has followed a commitment to fundamentals.

"We talked about that before the game (against Atlanta) and talked about it at halftime that we've been here before and we needed to go take care of business," Boylen said to reporters. "I'm really proud of our guys. I think they're growing. I think they're understanding how important every possession is."

LaVine leads the Bulls with a 23.5 scoring average, and he will look to build upon that success as he vies for an invitation to the NBA All-Star Game. The contest will take place in Chicago this season, and LaVine has spoken publicly about his desire to represent the franchise in front of its hometown fans.

Markkenen is second on the Bulls with 15 points per game, while second-year forward Wendell Carter Jr. ranks third at 11.8. Carter has a team-high 14 double-doubles in 33 starts.

For Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo's top priority is to bring a championship to the city, but he also is pursuing some individual accomplishments such as another MVP award. He leads the team with 30.5 points per game to go along with 12.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Bucks center Brook Lopez dominated the Bulls in the paint during the teams' last meeting, scoring 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking five shots. He will look for more of that success and will have a familiar backup in twin brother Robin Lopez, who spent the previous three seasons in Chicago and remains a fan favorite.

Chicago is 7-10 at home on the season. Milwaukee is 13-3 on the road.

The Bucks are unbeaten in nine games this season against divisional opponents.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Middleton
22 SF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
48.9 Field Goal % 42.5
48.6 Three Point % 43.0
89.4 Free Throw % 83.2
  Zach LaVine missed jump shot 7:49
  Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Lauri Markkanen 7:51
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:03
  CHI team rebound 8:03
  Lauri Markkanen missed 1st of 2 free throws 8:03
  Shooting foul on Brook Lopez 8:03
+ 1 Zach LaVine made free throw 8:13
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 8:13
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 8:24
+ 3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 8:43
  Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine 8:47
Team Stats
Points 107 89
Field Goals 41-73 (56.2%) 35-91 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 50 43
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 39 25
Team 3 5
Assists 25 22
Steals 6 8
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
23 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
C. White PG 0
18 PTS, 4 REB
1234T
away team logo Bucks 29-5 31244012107
home team logo Bulls 13-20 2032251289
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 29-5 119.7 PPG 51.5 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Bulls 13-20 106.0 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.5 PPG 12.9 RPG 5.7 APG 55.4 FG%
C. White PG 11.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 23 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
C. White PG 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
56.2 FG% 38.5
32.0 3PT FG% 37.8
85.0 FT% 62.5
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
K. Korver
D. DiVincenzo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 23 10 6 8/14 1/3 6/6 3 25 0 0 2 1 9 +13 43
K. Middleton 20 5 5 7/15 0/3 6/7 2 27 1 1 2 0 5 +11 35
B. Lopez 11 4 1 5/9 1/4 0/0 3 24 1 1 0 2 2 +16 19
K. Korver 6 1 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1 +5 8
D. DiVincenzo 2 5 3 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 4 +5 12
On Court
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
K. Korver
D. DiVincenzo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 23 10 6 8/14 1/3 6/6 3 25 0 0 2 1 9 +13 43
K. Middleton 20 5 5 7/15 0/3 6/7 2 27 1 1 2 0 5 +11 35
B. Lopez 11 4 1 5/9 1/4 0/0 3 24 1 1 0 2 2 +16 19
K. Korver 6 1 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1 +5 8
D. DiVincenzo 2 5 3 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 4 +5 12
On Bench
E. Ilyasova
R. Lopez
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
W. Matthews
F. Mason
S. Brown
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Ilyasova 12 8 2 5/8 1/3 1/2 0 15 0 0 1 1 7 +6 23
R. Lopez 8 4 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 2 0 1 3 +1 16
G. Hill 5 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 0 +10 8
P. Connaughton 5 7 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 20 0 2 2 2 5 -3 14
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 47 25 41/73 8/25 17/20 15 179 6 6 13 8 39 +64 178
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
C. White
Z. LaVine
T. Satoransky
W. Carter Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 18 6 0 6/12 5/9 1/2 2 22 1 0 1 2 4 -11 24
C. White 18 4 0 7/16 3/6 1/2 3 28 3 0 0 1 3 -5 25
Z. LaVine 11 3 5 4/18 2/6 1/1 0 27 0 0 2 0 3 -11 22
T. Satoransky 10 2 5 4/9 2/5 0/0 4 22 0 0 2 1 1 -6 20
W. Carter Jr. 8 9 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 2 23 0 1 2 4 5 -18 18
On Court
L. Markkanen
C. White
Z. LaVine
T. Satoransky
W. Carter Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 18 6 0 6/12 5/9 1/2 2 22 1 0 1 2 4 -11 24
C. White 18 4 0 7/16 3/6 1/2 3 28 3 0 0 1 3 -5 25
Z. LaVine 11 3 5 4/18 2/6 1/1 0 27 0 0 2 0 3 -11 22
T. Satoransky 10 2 5 4/9 2/5 0/0 4 22 0 0 2 1 1 -6 20
W. Carter Jr. 8 9 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 2 23 0 1 2 4 5 -18 18
On Bench
D. Gafford
T. Young
D. Valentine
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
C. Felicio
M. Strus
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gafford 8 4 2 4/7 0/0 0/1 0 16 2 1 0 3 1 0 19
T. Young 5 3 4 2/8 1/3 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 2 1 -7 16
D. Valentine 5 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 13 1 0 1 0 2 -4 9
R. Arcidiacono 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3 -5 9
S. Harrison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 38 22 35/91 14/37 5/8 15 178 8 2 10 13 25 -69 162
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores