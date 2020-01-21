LAL
Knicks brace for visit from motivated Lakers

  • Jan 21, 2020

For the second time in 2020, the New York Knicks are feeling good after snapping a losing streak. And for the second time in 2020, their reward is a date with a hyper-focused superstar and one of the NBA's top teams.

The Knicks will look to beat the odds and build a winning streak Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in their second and final meeting of the season.

Both teams were off Tuesday after playing eventful games Monday, when the Knicks ended a three-game losing streak with a 106-86 win over the host Cleveland Cavaliers and the visiting Lakers absorbed their most lopsided defeat of the season with a 139-107 road loss to the Boston Celtics.

The win was just the second in the last 10 games for the Knicks, who endured a five-game losing streak before beating the Miami Heat, 124-121, on Jan. 12. On Monday, New York trailed 50-49 at the half before limiting the Cavaliers to 27.7 percent shooting (13-of-47) over the final two quarters.

"When we're going those stretches and getting a bunch of stops, we feed off of that," said Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller, who is 8-14 since taking over for David Fizdale. "Our defense winds up being solid. When it's trading baskets, when we can get two, three stops that leads to two, three more. We put together consecutive stops and we were able to rebound it in the second half. That gave us a chance."

The Knicks aren't likely to be given much of a chance Wednesday against a Lakers team almost guaranteed to be angry following Monday's rout. Los Angeles trailed by 14 at the half, fell behind by 20 before the midway point of the third quarter and plummeted into a 30-point hole early in the fourth.

"Listen, it was just a good old-fashioned butt whooping, that's all," superstar LeBron James said after the Lakers fell to 34-9 this season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was not as willing to chalk the loss up to a bad day, especially given the ease with which the Celtics took control in the second quarter, during which Boston held a 14-5 rebounding advantage and outscored Los Angeles 36-25.

"That's one of the most disappointing things for me, because I feel like that's a controllable thing: Boxing out and hitting people, and we didn't really do it all in the first half," Vogel said. "So I'm very disappointed in that, but really from the total performance."

The Knicks are already accustomed to finding a bad time to run into a superstar and his team. Two days after the win over the Heat, New York visited the Milwaukee Bucks and a fully healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was over his sore back and scored 37 points in a mere 21 minutes as the Bucks cruised to a 128-102 win.

The availability of Knicks forward Marcus Morris for Wednesday is uncertain after he suffered a sprained ankle during what turned out to be a four-point play Monday. Rookie RJ Barrett is also expected to miss a third straight game with his own ankle injury.

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 14
NY Knicks 15

Time Team Play Score
4:13   Traveling violation turnover on Danny Green  
4:15   LAL team rebound  
4:15   LeBron James missed layup, blocked by Elfrid Payton  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:26   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:31   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed driving layup  
4:41   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
4:43   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
5:11 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 42-40
5:23   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:26   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot 39-40
6:06 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 37-40
6:26 +2 LeBron James made fade-away jump shot 37-38
6:31   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:43   Mitchell Robinson missed alley-oop shot  
6:59 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 35-38
7:02   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:04   Bobby Portis missed hook shot, blocked by Dwight Howard  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
7:19   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:26   Bobby Portis missed dunk  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:31   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
7:55   3-second violation turnover on Dwight Howard  
8:20 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Bobby Portis 33-38
8:39 +2 LeBron James made floating jump shot 33-36
8:56 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 31-36
9:03   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Bobby Portis  
9:21 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 31-33
9:38   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
9:41   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:41   LAL team rebound  
9:41   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
9:58 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 31-30
10:06   NY team rebound  
10:08   Frank Ntilikina missed driving dunk, blocked by Dwight Howard  
10:13   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
10:13   NY team rebound  
10:14   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:27   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
10:34   Rajon Rondo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:34   LAL team rebound  
10:34   Rajon Rondo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:34   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:39   Bobby Portis missed hook shot  
11:01 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 31-27
11:13   LAL team rebound  
11:14   Kyle Kuzma missed hook shot  
11:42 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 28-27

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 28
NY Knicks 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 28-25
0:23 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
0:23   LAL team rebound  
0:23   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:23   Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:44   Frank Ntilikina missed fade-away jump shot  
1:01 +2 Rajon Rondo made floating jump shot 27-22
1:17   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:19   Damyean Dotson missed jump shot  
1:28   NY team rebound  
1:29   Julius Randle missed layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:41   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-22
1:53 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
1:53   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:01   Rajon Rondo missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:14   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Out of bounds turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:39   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:48   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
3:04   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   LAL team rebound  
3:23   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Kuzma  
3:33 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
3:33 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
3:33   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
3:47 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 23-20
4:14 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 23-17
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by LeBron James  
4:36   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:46   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
4:56   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
5:13 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis 20-17
5:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:17   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 18-17
5:50   LAL team rebound  
5:51   JaVale McGee missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
6:11 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot 15-17
6:31 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 15-15
6:34   Lost ball turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Danny Green  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:40   Danny Green missed layup  
7:03 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 12-15
7:13 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 12-13
7:28 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving dunk 10-13
7:44 +2 LeBron James made jump shot 10-11
8:06 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 8-11
8:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
8:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
8:21   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
8:36 +2 Taj Gibson made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 6-8
8:39   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Julius Randle  
8:57 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 6-6
9:06   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:07   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27 +1 LeBron James made free throw 6-4
9:27   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
9:27 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis 5-4
9:31   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:33   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
9:57 +2 Marcus Morris made fade-away jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 3-4
10:05   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
10:07   Danny Green missed finger-roll layup  
10:21 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 3-2
10:34 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 3-0
10:48   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:51   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:07   LeBron James missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
11:20   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
11:44   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
L. James
23 SF
J. Randle
30 PF
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
49.4 Field Goal % 44.7
49.1 Three Point % 44.9
70.0 Free Throw % 71.2
  Traveling violation turnover on Danny Green 4:13
  LAL team rebound 4:15
  LeBron James missed layup, blocked by Elfrid Payton 4:15
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 4:24
  Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:26
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris 4:30
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed driving layup 4:31
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 4:41
  Julius Randle missed jump shot 4:43
+ 3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 5:11
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 5:23
Team Stats
Points 42 40
Field Goals 15-30 (50.0%) 16-36 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 18
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 13 12
Team 7 3
Assists 7 12
Steals 3 2
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 3 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. James SF 23
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Gibson PF 67
8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 34-9 2814--42
home team logo Knicks 12-32 2515--40
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 34-9 114.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Knicks 12-32 104.3 PPG 46.1 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 25.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 11.0 APG 49.1 FG%
D. Dotson SG 6.0 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.2 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
D. Dotson SG 9 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 44.4
54.5 3PT FG% 50.0
54.5 FT% 100.0
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
D. Green
D. Howard
A. Bradley
A. Caruso
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 9 1 4 2/3 1/1 4/4 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 +5 18
D. Green 3 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 1 +3 6
D. Howard 1 6 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 10 0 2 1 0 6 -3 8
A. Bradley 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
A. Caruso 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 0 +5 1
On Bench
R. Rondo
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/2 0 8 1 0 0 0 0 -6 6
K. Caldwell-Pope 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 1 0 -1 5
K. Kuzma 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 3 -1 6
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 15 7 15/30 6/11 6/11 3 72 3 4 5 2 13 +5 50
Knicks
Starters
M. Morris
T. Gibson
J. Randle
R. Bullock
E. Payton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 8 1 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1 -8 10
T. Gibson 8 1 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 1 0 -3 12
J. Randle 4 2 2 1/6 0/1 2/2 0 12 1 0 2 0 2 -8 9
R. Bullock 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 -3 3
E. Payton 2 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 0 2 -8 12
On Court
M. Morris
T. Gibson
J. Randle
R. Bullock
E. Payton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 8 1 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1 -8 10
T. Gibson 8 1 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 1 0 -3 12
J. Randle 4 2 2 1/6 0/1 2/2 0 12 1 0 2 0 2 -8 9
R. Bullock 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 -3 3
E. Payton 2 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 0 2 -8 12
On Bench
D. Dotson
M. Robinson
K. Knox
B. Portis
F. Ntilikina
W. Ellington
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
D. Smith Jr.
R. Barrett
I. Brazdeikis
K. Wooten
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dotson 9 1 0 3/5 3/4 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 +1 10
M. Robinson 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 1 3 +6 9
K. Knox 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 +6 3
B. Portis 0 1 3 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 1 0 +1 8
F. Ntilikina 0 2 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 +6 4
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 15 12 16/36 6/12 2/2 7 95 2 3 4 3 12 -10 80
NBA Scores