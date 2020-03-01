WAS
Fans who bought tickets for Sunday's Golden State Warriors home game hoping to see Stephen Curry's return to the court will have to settle for a visit from red-hot scorer Bradley Beal when the Washington Wizards visit San Francisco.

Curry, who broke his hand in the Warriors' fourth game of the season in October, had been pointing to March 1 for his comeback.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr squashed that idea Saturday, announcing that Curry would need more simulated game action before returning to the real thing.

So the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will be sent to Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday to scrimmage with the Warriors' G League affiliate in hopes he can pass a final test before probably returning Thursday against Toronto.

"He put up a little bit of a fight, but also understood why we wanted to take extra precaution," Kerr said before Saturday's 115-99 win at Phoenix, a game in which Golden State had only eight players available.

"(The scrimmage) allows for a more natural stepping stone to playing in an NBA game. So I think our training staff was more comfortable with that, coaching staff was more comfortable with that. Steph wanted to play, but we're just going to take the precautionary step and give him a little more prep."

The Warriors beat the Wizards 125-117 in Washington on Feb. 3, but did so in large part thanks to a combined 52-point contribution from Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, who are no longer with the team.

In their place, the Warriors have added Dragan Bender and Mychal Mulder on 10-day contracts, and both made significant contributions to the win at Phoenix that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Bender, in his first game in Phoenix after leaving as a free agent last July, contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks to the win.

Mulder, in just his second game for the Warriors, came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers en route to 14 points to go with six rebounds.

Besides Curry and Klay Thompson (knee surgery), the Warriors also were without Draymond Green (sore left knee), Jordan Poole (sprained right ankle) and Ky Bowman (sprained right ankle). It's possible that Green and Poole could return for the Washington game.

The Wizards began a four-game Western swing with a 129-119 loss at Utah on Friday, the fourth loss in their last five games.

They'll take the court in San Francisco with team and individual goals in mind.

The team hopes to avenge the earlier loss to Golden State, after which Wizards coach Scott Brooks insisted to reporters, "We did not come out to play with the right mindset. I don't know what we were thinking, but we weren't thinking the right things."

And then there's Beal, whose 42 points went for naught at Utah in the trip opener.

He has scored 25 or more points in 17 consecutive games, tying the franchise record set by Walt Bellamy in 1962.

Beal led the NBA in scoring in February with 36.2 points per game.

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 28
GS Warriors 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:23 +2 Andrew Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 63-57
0:44 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 63-55
0:55   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
0:59   Eric Paschall missed finger-roll layup  
1:21 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 60-55
1:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Poole  
1:54 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
1:54 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
1:54   Shooting foul on Mychal Mulder  
2:00 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Paschall 55-55
2:19 +2 Thomas Bryant made driving dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 55-53
2:36   Full timeout called  
2:36 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 53-53
2:40   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
2:55 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk 53-51
3:02   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant  
3:13 +2 Eric Paschall made running Jump Shot 53-49
3:26 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-47
3:26 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 52-47
3:26   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
3:35   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:51 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made reverse layup 51-47
3:54   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:57   Damion Lee missed jump shot, blocked by Isaac Bonga  
4:08   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:23   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
4:45 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 51-45
4:47   Full timeout called  
4:57 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 51-42
5:14   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:24   Ish Smith missed driving layup, blocked by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
5:30 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 48-42
5:51 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 48-40
6:02 +1 Eric Paschall made free throw 46-40
6:02   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
6:02 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk 46-39
6:02   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:04   Eric Paschall missed dunk  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:06   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
6:27 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 46-37
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Bradley Beal  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:46   Isaac Bonga missed floating jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
7:00   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:09   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Bradley Beal  
7:35 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 43-37
7:44   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
8:01 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 40-37
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
8:27   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Full timeout called  
8:46 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot 40-35
8:50   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
8:53   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:05   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
9:25 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Poole 40-33
9:32   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:36   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:44   Andrew Wiggins missed hook shot  
9:59 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made free throw 40-31
9:59   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
9:59 +2 Rui Hachimura made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 39-31
10:02   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
10:07   Andrew Wiggins missed fade-away jump shot  
10:16   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
10:21   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 37-31
10:40   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:48   Ish Smith missed floating jump shot  
10:54   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:54   Dragan Bender missed layup, blocked by Ish Smith  
11:21 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 37-28
11:29   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
11:35   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
11:47   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup  

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 35
GS Warriors 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 35-28
0:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
0:16   Davis Bertans missed layup, blocked by Mychal Mulder  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:31   Jordan Poole missed free throw  
0:31   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
0:31 +2 Jordan Poole made reverse layup, assist by Eric Paschall 35-25
0:32   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:34   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50 +1 Davis Bertans made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-23
0:50 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-23
0:50 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 3 free throws 33-23
0:50   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
1:06   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:06 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
1:06   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
1:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-22
1:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 31-22
1:14   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
1:28   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
1:38   Eric Paschall missed driving layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
1:58   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
2:07   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
2:20   Ish Smith missed fade-away jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:39   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Damion Lee  
2:53 +2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 30-22
3:09 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup 30-20
3:18 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 28-20
3:23   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
3:26   Bradley Beal missed alley-oop shot  
3:41 +2 Mychal Mulder made running Jump Shot, assist by Eric Paschall 28-18
3:53   Full timeout called  
3:54 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 28-16
4:04 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot 25-16
4:20 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 25-14
4:29 +1 Mychal Mulder made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-14
4:29   GS team rebound  
4:29   Mychal Mulder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:29   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
4:36   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Mychal Mulder  
4:53 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Paschall 22-13
5:19 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 22-11
5:40 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 19-11
5:50 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-9
5:50 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 18-9
5:50   Shooting foul on Mychal Mulder  
5:57 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot 17-9
6:08 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 17-6
6:17   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:19   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
6:34 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-6
6:34 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 14-5
6:34   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Moe Wagner, stolen by Damion Lee  
7:03   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson, stolen by Thomas Bryant  
7:18 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 14-4
7:23   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Bradley Beal  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
7:34   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
7:49   Out of bounds turnover on Marquese Chriss  
8:04 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 12-4
8:13   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
8:15   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:34   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
8:57   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Full timeout called  
9:17 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 10-4
9:29   WAS team rebound  
9:32   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed jump shot  
9:46 +1 Thomas Bryant made free throw 7-4
9:46   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
9:46 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 6-4
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
10:12 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
10:12   WAS team rebound  
10:12   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:12   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
10:23 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 3-4
10:32   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
10:42   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:53   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
11:06   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
11:40 +2 Dragan Bender made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
A. Wiggins
22 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
21.9 Pts. Per Game 21.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
45.9 Field Goal % 44.6
46.0 Three Point % 44.5
84.4 Free Throw % 72.2
  WAS team rebound 0:00
+ 2 Andrew Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 0:23
+ 3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
  Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura 0:55
  Eric Paschall missed finger-roll layup 0:59
+ 3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 1:21
  Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Poole 1:42
+ 1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:54
+ 1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 1:54
  Shooting foul on Mychal Mulder 1:54
+ 2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Paschall 2:00
Team Stats
Points 63 57
Field Goals 19-38 (50.0%) 24-44 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 11-16 (68.8%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 19 24
Offensive 1 6
Defensive 15 17
Team 3 1
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 7 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
E. Paschall PF 7
12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 21-37 3528--63
home team logo Warriors 13-47 2829--57
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 21-37 115.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Warriors 13-47 105.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 30.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.0 APG 45.8 FG%
A. Wiggins SG 19.2 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.8 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 27 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
A. Wiggins SG 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 54.5
68.8 3PT FG% 28.6
93.3 FT% 62.5
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
S. Napier
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 27 2 3 7/13 6/8 7/8 0 19 3 0 0 1 1 +10 38
T. Bryant 10 0 0 4/5 1/1 1/1 0 10 1 0 1 0 0 +10 10
S. Napier 7 1 2 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 12 1 0 2 0 1 +5 11
D. Bertans 6 1 0 1/4 1/2 3/3 2 15 0 0 1 0 1 -3 6
R. Hachimura 4 5 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 5 +9 11
On Bench
I. Smith
T. Brown Jr.
M. Wagner
J. Robinson
J. Wall
J. Williams
A. Schofield
A. Pasecniks
G. Payton II
G. Mathews
I. Mahinmi
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 2 1 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 1 0 1 +1 7
T. Brown Jr. 1 2 1 0/2 0/1 1/1 1 7 0 0 0 0 2 -3 5
M. Wagner 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 1 0 2
J. Robinson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -8 2
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pasecniks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 16 11 19/38 11/16 14/15 7 105 5 2 7 1 15 +21 92
Warriors
Starters
A. Wiggins
E. Paschall
M. Chriss
J. Poole
D. Lee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 14 2 1 5/9 1/2 3/4 2 17 1 0 2 0 2 -12 17
E. Paschall 12 3 4 5/9 1/1 1/1 0 17 0 0 1 3 0 +3 22
M. Chriss 6 4 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 0 4 -12 10
J. Poole 4 2 5 2/3 0/1 0/1 1 14 0 0 2 0 2 -2 14
D. Lee 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 15 2 0 0 0 3 -4 11
On Bench
M. Mulder
K. Thompson
S. Curry
J. Pargo
D. Green
K. Looney
A. Smailagic
Z. Norvell
K. Bowman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Mulder 9 1 0 3/6 2/5 1/2 3 15 1 1 0 0 1 +11 12
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pargo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 23 15 24/44 4/14 5/8 12 94 5 2 8 6 17 -16 86
NBA Scores