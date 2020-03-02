TOR
PHO

Banged-up Raptors take on Suns

  • FLM
  • Mar 02, 2020

Two teams on three-game losing streaks will clash Tuesday night when the Toronto Raptors visit the Phoenix Suns.

The Raptors have won five in a row over the Suns, including a 118-101 victory at home on Feb. 21. Toronto has won its past two games in Phoenix.

Both teams have been playing without key regulars. The Raptors were missing Marc Gasol (hamstring), Fred VanVleet (shoulder) and Serge Ibaka (knee) in their 133-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets Sunday in the opener of a five-game road trip.

The Suns were without Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) when they lost 115-99 to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in the third game of a six-game homestand.

The Raptors have thrived despite dealing with injuries all season, but the most recent injuries are taking a toll because Ibaka and Gasol are their centers and they have no one to replace their quality.

"I just think it seems like it catches up with you just a little bit here and there, and that's kind of just the difference in tonight's game," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after the game Sunday. "Like, there's a putback here and putback there and just some pretty easy offense when (Nikola Jokic) just goes down and parks in front of the rim and they throw it into him. There's not much we can do because of the sheer size and strength of it."

The Raptors have not lost four in a row in the regular season since January 2017.

The Raptors received 32 points and seven steals -- both career bests -- from OG Anunoby on Sunday.

"We've put him on some really good players here lately," Nurse said. "He starts (Sunday) on Jokic, a little bit unorthodox to do, but he's taking the challenge of trying to be the guy that's going to be that defensive stopper we need him to be."

Pascal Siakam, however, was limited to 16 points on 6-for-21 shooting while committing four turnovers Sunday. He had 37 points and 12 rebounds against Phoenix last month.

The Suns blew an 18-point lead to Golden State on Saturday.

"We have to stop feeling sorry for ourselves because of the injuries, whatever the case may be," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "Thinking we don't have enough -- we have enough. We had an 18-point lead in this game if I recall. We showed that we can start out, get a big lead. We just stopped doing what it took to get that lead. We gave those guys confidence. ... For whatever reason, we are just not playing with the effort it takes to overcome what we don't have."

Oubre, who has missed three consecutive games, is averaging a career-best 18.7 points per game.

"I've been saying since Day 1 he's kind of the heart of the team," Suns point guard Ricky Rubio said recently. "He brings a lot, and not just scoring. He brings energy, momentum. Good energy and he just, on and off the court, helps us."

Toronto limited Oubre to 11 points in the first meeting between the teams this season.

Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture) has missed the past 29 games for the Suns.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 8
PHO Suns 3

Time Team Play Score
10:20   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
10:24 +2 Pascal Siakam made running Jump Shot 69-71
10:34   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
10:46 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 67-71
11:01 +3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 67-69
11:07   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:10   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 64-69
11:44 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-69
11:44   PHO team rebound  
11:44   Deandre Ayton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 31
PHO Suns 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-68
0:00 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 60-68
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Chris Boucher missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:00   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:13   Deandre Ayton missed alley-oop shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
0:33   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup  
0:47 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-68
0:47 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 59-67
0:47 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 59-67
0:47   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
0:47   Turnover on Norman Powell  
0:47   Offensive foul on Norman Powell  
1:06 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 59-66
1:07   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:10   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Personal foul on Chris Boucher  
1:34 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-64
1:34 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 58-64
1:34   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:37   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:51   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 57-64
2:26 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 55-64
2:31   Jumpball  
2:31   PHO team rebound  
2:31   OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Cameron Johnson  
2:40   TOR team rebound  
2:41   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00 +2 Chris Boucher made finger-roll layup, assist by Norman Powell 55-62
3:16 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 53-62
3:25   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:28   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
3:36   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
3:51   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup, blocked by OG Anunoby  
4:01   Full timeout called  
4:01 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 53-59
4:04   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:07   Jevon Carter missed driving layup  
4:24 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk 51-59
4:24   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
4:26   OG Anunoby missed hook shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
4:41   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 49-59
5:13 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 47-59
5:18   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:20   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
5:32   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
5:32   TOR team rebound  
5:33   Jevon Carter missed driving layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
5:50 +1 Norman Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-56
5:50 +1 Norman Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-56
5:50 +1 Norman Powell made 1st of 3 free throws 45-56
5:50   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
6:10 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot 44-56
6:21 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-54
6:21 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 43-54
6:21   Full timeout called  
6:21   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
6:23   OG Anunoby missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:26   Pascal Siakam missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
6:33   Elie Okobo missed layup  
6:53 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk 42-54
6:55   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
6:56   Chris Boucher missed dunk  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
6:57   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:08   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Personal foul on Chris Boucher  
7:26   PHO team rebound  
7:27   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
7:47 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Cameron Johnson 40-54
8:03 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Patrick McCaw 40-52
8:23   Traveling violation turnover on Mikal Bridges  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:31   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 38-52
8:48 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-52
8:48 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 35-51
8:48   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
8:55 +2 Norman Powell made driving dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 35-50
9:08 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 33-50
9:15   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
9:19   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Jumpball  
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Norman Powell  
9:47 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-47
9:47   TOR team rebound  
9:47   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:53   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:06   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   PHO team rebound  
10:18   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34 +2 Jevon Carter made layup, assist by Elie Okobo 32-47
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Elie Okobo  
10:48 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 32-45
10:59 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup 32-42
11:15   Traveling violation turnover on Ricky Rubio  
11:29   Illegal pick violation turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:43 +3 Elie Okobo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 30-42

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
PHO Suns 39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   TOR team rebound  
0:01   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Out of bounds turnover on Deandre Ayton  
0:04   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:13   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
0:30   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Traveling violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
0:52   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
1:04   Jevon Carter missed free throw  
1:04   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:04 +2 Jevon Carter made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 30-39
1:18 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
1:18   TOR team rebound  
1:18   Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:18   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
1:23 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
1:23 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
1:23   Full timeout called  
1:23   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
1:35 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 29-35
1:46 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 27-35
1:52   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Elie Okobo  
2:03   Turnover on Devin Booker  
2:03   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
2:05   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28 +2 Norman Powell made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 27-32
2:39   Full timeout called  
2:39   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Johnson  
2:44 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 25-32
3:04 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 23-32
3:12   PHO team rebound  
3:14   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Devin Booker 23-29
3:45 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
3:45 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
3:45   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
3:54 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 21-27
4:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
4:02   OG Anunoby missed hook shot  
4:23   Turnover on Mikal Bridges  
4:23   Offensive foul on Mikal Bridges  
4:32   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
4:45 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 21-24
4:45   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
4:45 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 20-24
5:00 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 18-24
5:08   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:10   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
5:32 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 18-22
5:41 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Dario Saric 16-22
6:01 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 16-20
6:09 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Dario Saric 13-20
6:29 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 13-18
6:33   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:37   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:55   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:55 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 10-18
6:55   Full timeout called  
6:55   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:02   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:13   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21 +2 Dario Saric made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 9-18
7:37   PHO team rebound  
7:39   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
7:46 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 9-15
7:46   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:54   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   PHO team rebound  
7:58   Dario Saric missed layup  
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
8:33 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 9-14
8:48 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 9-11
8:57   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:00   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving dunk 6-11
9:35 +2 Dario Saric made finger-roll layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 4-11
9:39   Lost ball turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
9:49 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 4-9
9:59   Traveling violation turnover on Pascal Siakam  
10:06   TOR team rebound  
10:06   Kyle Lowry missed layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
10:11   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:13   Devin Booker missed layup  
10:21   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:29   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 4-7
10:50   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:50   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
10:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Devin Booker 4-4
11:06 +2 Patrick McCaw made layup 4-2
11:22 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 2-2
11:38 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
D. Booker
1 SG
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.1 Field Goal % 48.8
45.9 Three Point % 48.8
79.1 Free Throw % 92.0
  Personal foul on Norman Powell 10:20
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made running Jump Shot 10:24
  Personal foul on Devin Booker 10:34
+ 2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 10:46
+ 3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 11:01
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 11:07
  Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:10
+ 3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 11:31
+ 1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 11:44
  PHO team rebound 11:44
  Deandre Ayton missed 1st of 2 free throws 11:44
Team Stats
Points 69 71
Field Goals 24-47 (51.1%) 26-47 (55.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 22
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 15 11
Team 7 7
Assists 9 21
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
11 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 42-18 30318-69
home team logo Suns 24-37 39293-71
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 42-18 112.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Suns 24-37 112.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
P. Siakam PF 23.5 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.5 APG 45.8 FG%
D. Saric PF 9.5 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.9 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Siakam PF 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
D. Saric PF 13 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
51.1 FG% 55.3
33.3 3PT FG% 43.5
78.9 FT% 81.8
Raptors
Starters
P. Siakam
N. Powell
C. Boucher
K. Lowry
O. Anunoby
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 21 5 2 8/12 3/5 2/4 1 24 1 1 4 1 4 -1 28
N. Powell 14 0 2 5/10 1/4 3/3 3 23 1 0 2 0 0 +2 17
C. Boucher 14 7 0 4/6 1/2 5/6 3 11 0 0 0 5 2 +13 21
K. Lowry 13 1 3 4/8 1/3 4/4 0 18 0 0 1 0 1 0 19
O. Anunoby 4 5 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 5 +7 11
On Court
P. Siakam
N. Powell
C. Boucher
K. Lowry
O. Anunoby
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 21 5 2 8/12 3/5 2/4 1 24 1 1 4 1 4 -1 28
N. Powell 14 0 2 5/10 1/4 3/3 3 23 1 0 2 0 0 +2 17
C. Boucher 14 7 0 4/6 1/2 5/6 3 11 0 0 0 5 2 +13 21
K. Lowry 13 1 3 4/8 1/3 4/4 0 18 0 0 1 0 1 0 19
O. Anunoby 4 5 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 5 +7 11
On Bench
T. Davis
R. Hollis-Jefferson
M. Gasol
S. Ibaka
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
D. Hernandez
O. Brissett
P. Watson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Davis 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 -12 1
R. Hollis-Jefferson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1 -14 0
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - -