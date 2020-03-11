NY
ATL

Knicks-Hawks could be another high-scoring affair

  • FLM
  • Mar 11, 2020

If the trend continues, there will be plenty of points scored when the New York Knicks meet the Atlanta Hawks for the third and final time of the season on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The first two meetings were offensive showcases. The Knicks won 143-120 on Dec. 17 in New York; their point total is the highest they have in a game this season. In the rematch, Atlanta prevailed 140-135 in double overtime on Feb. 9; that is the second-most points scored by Atlanta, exceeded only by the 152 they put on the board against Washington on Jan. 26.

Atlanta (20-46) has been playing well at home. The Hawks have won nine of their past 12 at State Farm Arena, including a 143-138 double-overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

New York (20-45) has won only three of its past 12. The Knicks lost to the Washington Wizards 122-115 on Tuesday, blowing a 70-54 halftime lead.

"We've still got a job to do. Still got to get better every day," Knicks guard Elfrid Payton said. "Ain't nobody over here mailing it in, trying to tank or nothing like that. Everybody is trying to get better. Everybody is trying to work on their craft, because it's not just about today, tomorrow."

The Hawks hit a season-high 21 3-pointers in their last game, making 48.8 percent of their treys against the Hornets.

Point guard Trae Young recorded his 27th double-double against the Hornets with 31 points and 16 assists, which took him to the 1,200 career assist mark. He also hit the 350th 3-pointer of his career, becoming the 10th player in Hawks history to reach the plateau and becoming the fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark. Young has scored 42 and 48 in two meetings with the Knicks.

Forward John Collins had his 21st double-double against Charlotte and started the game 10-for-10 from the field. Collins has at least 20 points on 23 occasions in 40 games played, the fourth-highest total among players drafted in 2017.

Atlanta's problem against Charlotte came at the line. The Hawks made only 16 of 27 (59.3 percent) of its free throws, and Young missed one with 1.1 seconds left that would have ended the game in regulation.

"We usually don't shoot that bad from the free-throw line," Young said. "That was just new. So, for us to go through that adversity and still come out on top was good."

The New York reserves had a nice effort in the loss to Washington. They scored 66 points, with Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina both posting 20. It was a season high for Ntilikina.

The Knicks may be close to getting Dennis Smith Jr. back in the lineup. He practiced on Saturday for the first time since a concussion suffered Feb. 27 against Philadelphia caused him to miss six games. Smith earlier missed seven games because of a death in the family and another 13 games with an oblique strain.

"Whenever we can have a full roster and be at full strength, it obviously helps us in every way," interim coach Mike Miller said.

--Field Level Media

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 18
ATL Hawks 17

Time Team Play Score
4:58   Turnover on Elfrid Payton  
5:13 +2 Cam Reddish made running Jump Shot, assist by Treveon Graham 87-67
5:34 +1 R.J. Barrett made free throw 87-65
5:34   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
5:34 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 86-65
5:36   Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
5:45   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04 +1 Jeff Teague made free throw 84-65
6:04   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
6:04 +2 Jeff Teague made jump shot 84-64
6:20   Traveling violation turnover on R.J. Barrett  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:28   Cam Reddish missed layup, blocked by R.J. Barrett  
6:31   ATL team rebound  
6:33   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
6:41   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
7:01 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 84-62
7:10   Full timeout called  
7:10 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 84-60
7:14   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:16   John Collins missed layup  
7:31 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Maurice Harkless 82-60
7:50 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-60
7:50 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 80-59
7:50   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
8:09 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot 80-58
8:17   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:20   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
8:34 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 78-58
8:43   NY team rebound  
8:45   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Taj Gibson  
9:00 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-58
9:00 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 75-58
9:00   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
9:00   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:05   John Collins missed dunk, blocked by Elfrid Payton  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
9:23 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-58
9:23   ATL team rebound  
9:23   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:23   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
9:27   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:31   Maurice Harkless missed jump shot  
9:46 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 74-57
9:56 +2 Maurice Harkless made driving dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 74-54
10:21   Full timeout called  
10:24 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 72-54
10:44 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 72-52
10:58   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:02   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:11   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:27 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 69-52
11:29   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
11:33   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
11:42   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:45   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 34
ATL Hawks 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 69-50
0:04   Lost ball turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Cam Reddish  
0:09   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
0:27 +1 John Collins made free throw 69-48
0:27   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
0:27 +2 John Collins made reverse layup, assist by Jeff Teague 69-47
0:32 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 69-45
0:34   Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
0:48 +2 Bobby Portis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 67-45
1:04   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:07   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25 +2 R.J. Barrett made running Jump Shot 65-45
1:40 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 63-45
1:50 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving dunk, assist by Julius Randle 63-42
2:09 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 61-42
2:21   Full timeout called  
2:21 +2 Elfrid Payton made fade-away jump shot 61-39
2:26   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:30   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
2:42   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
2:52 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 59-39
2:52   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:57   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:05   DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk  
3:06   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
3:09   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup  
3:29 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 57-39
3:52 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeWayne Dedmon 55-39
3:55   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
3:59 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-36
3:59   NY team rebound  
3:59   Frank Ntilikina missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:59   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:08   Trae Young missed free throw  
4:08   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
4:08 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 54-36
4:20 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 54-34
4:35 +2 Trae Young made running Jump Shot 51-34
4:46 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 51-32
5:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
5:03   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
5:22 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 49-32
5:37 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup, assist by Trae Young 47-32
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Maurice Harkless, stolen by John Collins  
6:04   NY team rebound  
6:04   John Collins missed floating jump shot  
6:29   Traveling violation turnover on Bobby Portis  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:38   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
6:53 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Bobby Portis 47-30
7:03   Full timeout called  
7:04 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-30
7:08   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:13   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:30   Bruno Fernando missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:49   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:58   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
8:08   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
8:20 +2 Cam Reddish made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-28
8:45 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot 45-26
8:49   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Taj Gibson  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
9:00   Kevin II Knox missed dunk, blocked by John Collins  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
9:06   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22 +1 Kevin II Knox made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-26
9:22 +1 Kevin II Knox made 1st of 2 free throws 41-26
9:22   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
9:26   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Bobby Portis  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:44   Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:55   Vince Carter missed turnaround jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
10:14   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
10:24   Cam Reddish missed driving layup  
10:42 +3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot 40-26
10:49   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
11:02 +2 Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup 37-26
11:18   Personal foul on Kevin II Knox  
11:18   ATL team rebound  
11:18   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
11:24   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
11:40 +2 Bobby Portis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 37-24

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 35
ATL Hawks 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
0:04   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:24   Bruno Fernando missed free throw  
0:24 +2 Mitchell Robinson made jump shot 35-24
0:24 +2 Bruno Fernando made driving dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 33-24
0:31 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-22
0:31 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 1st of 2 free throws 32-22
0:31   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
0:33   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53 +1 Jeff Teague made free throw 31-22
0:53   Shooting foul on Wayne Ellington  
0:53 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 31-21
1:03   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
1:07   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Violation  
1:27   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague  
1:47 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 31-19
2:08 +3 Treveon Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 28-19
2:14   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
2:18   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-16
2:31 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 28-15
2:31   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
2:49 +2 Maurice Harkless made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 28-14
3:04 +3 Jeff Teague made 3-pt. jump shot 26-14
3:18 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 26-11
3:28   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
3:30   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
3:38   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-11
3:47 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-11
3:47   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:00   John Collins missed jump shot  
4:21   Full timeout called  
4:21 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-11
4:22   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
4:27   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
4:33   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
4:35   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:48   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
4:59 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 19-11
4:59   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
5:05 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Trae Young 18-11
5:08   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
5:08   Trae Young missed dunk  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
5:12   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
5:25 +2 Maurice Harkless made jump shot 18-9
5:31   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:34   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
5:44   Violation  
5:46   Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:55   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:02   Elfrid Payton missed reverse layup, blocked by Kevin Huerter  
6:15 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 16-9
6:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:28   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:39   John Collins missed floating jump shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
6:46   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06 +1 Maurice Harkless made free throw 16-6
7:06   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
7:06 +2 Maurice Harkless made layup, assist by Taj Gibson 15-6
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Taj Gibson  
7:17   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:19   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 13-6
7:56 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 13-4
8:03   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:04   DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk  
8:04   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:07   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Full timeout called  
8:19 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk 11-4
8:19   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:20   R.J. Barrett missed layup  
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
8:45 +3 Taj Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-4
8:52   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:56   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by John Collins  
9:05   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:13 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot 6-4
9:26 +2 Taj Gibson made driving layup 6-2
9:36   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:40   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 4-2
10:10 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 2-2
10:20   Personal foul on Maurice Harkless  
10:37 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 2-0
10:40   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:45   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:56   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:16   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19