BKN
MIL

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 40
MIL Bucks 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Rodions Kurucs  
11:30 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made layup 2-0
11:20 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 2-2
11:01   Lance Thomas missed floating jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
10:53   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:44   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:35   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:24   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:11 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
9:52   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:44 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 2-8
9:34 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made jump shot 4-8
9:23 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot 4-11
9:09 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 7-11
8:51   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:40   Shooting foul on George Hill  
8:40 +1 Lance Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
8:40 +1 Lance Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
8:30 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 9-14
8:13 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot 11-14
8:03   Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs  
7:57   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
7:50   Violation  
7:46 +3 Tyler Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas 14-14
7:34 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton 14-16
7:23   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:23 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw 15-16
7:18   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
7:09   Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs  
7:09   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:09   MIL team rebound  
7:09   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
6:56 +2 Lance Thomas made reverse layup, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 17-16
6:56   Full timeout called  
6:36 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 17-19
6:23   Garrett Temple missed floating jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
6:14   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:10   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
5:49 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 20-19
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Donta Hall  
5:21   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Donta Hall  
5:12   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:01 +2 Khris Middleton made layup 20-21
4:46 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made driving layup 22-21
4:35   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
4:30 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 22-24
4:15   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:03   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Donta Hall  
3:53 +2 Rodions Kurucs made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Crawford 24-24
3:40 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 24-26
3:31   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
3:23 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 24-28
3:22   Full timeout called  
3:15   Jamal Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
3:01   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
2:49 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 27-28
2:39   Personal foul on Chris Chiozza  
2:39 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 27-29
2:39 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
2:30   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
2:19 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 27-33
2:01 +3 Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dzanan Musa 30-33
1:40   Personal foul on Jamal Crawford  
1:40 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 30-34
1:40   Eric Bledsoe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson  
1:23 +2 Donta Hall made dunk, assist by Jamal Crawford 32-34
1:14   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Donta Hall  
1:07 +3 Jamal Crawford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 35-34
0:52   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
0:42 +3 Dzanan Musa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Crawford 38-34
0:26   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson  
0:02   Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Dzanan Musa  
0:00 +2 Dzanan Musa made dunk 40-34
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 33
MIL Bucks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Donta Hall missed floating jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
11:36 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 40-37
11:26   Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:18   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:07 +2 Jamal Crawford made jump shot 42-37
10:53   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Dzanan Musa  
10:43   Jamal Crawford missed jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Donta Hall  
10:37   Personal foul on Khris Middleton  
10:24   Jeremiah Martin missed jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Donta Hall  
10:17   Jeremiah Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   MIL team rebound  
10:16   Personal foul on Donta Hall  
10:16   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:10   Jumpball  
10:01 +2 George Hill made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton 42-39
10:01   Violation  
9:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:54 +1 Dzanan Musa made free throw 43-39
9:43   Dzanan Musa missed floating jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:36   Offensive foul on Robin Lopez  
9:36   Turnover on Robin Lopez  
9:14 +2 Chris Chiozza made floating jump shot 45-39
9:03   Offensive foul on Khris Middleton  
9:03   Turnover on Khris Middleton  
8:46   Justin Anderson missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:44   Personal foul on Dzanan Musa  
8:40   Personal foul on Dzanan Musa  
8:33   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Justin Anderson  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
8:31 +2 Marvin Williams made dunk 45-41
8:31   Shooting foul on Chris Chiozza  
8:31 +1 Marvin Williams made free throw 45-42
8:22   Dzanan Musa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:07 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 45-45
8:06   Full timeout called  
7:52 +2 Justin Anderson made driving dunk, assist by Tyler Johnson 47-45
7:43 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 47-47
7:43   Shooting foul on Justin Anderson  
7:43   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
7:21   Lost ball turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by George Hill  
7:16   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
7:16   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
7:02 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Anderson 50-47
6:47   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
6:44 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 50-50
6:27   Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin  
6:19 +3 Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Martin 53-50
6:04   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:59   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson  
5:50   Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Johnson  
5:37   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Jeremiah Martin  
5:34 +2 Jeremiah Martin made finger-roll layup 55-50
5:26 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 55-52
5:09 +3 Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas 58-52
4:54   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   MIL team rebound  
4:43 +2 Frank Mason made driving layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 58-54
4:37   Jeremiah Martin missed driving layup  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
4:30 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Pat Connaughton 58-56
4:08   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed fade-away jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
3:57 +2 Pat Connaughton made running Jump Shot, assist by Frank Mason 58-58
3:57   Full timeout called  
3:43   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
3:38 +2 Rodions Kurucs made dunk 60-58
3:28   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
3:24   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
3:24   Jeremiah Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24   BKN team rebound  
3:24   Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
3:16 +2 Frank Mason made layup 60-60
2:53   Violation  
2:40 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 63-60
2:24   D.J. Wilson missed jump shot  
2:23   BKN team rebound  
2:23   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
2:17   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:11 +2 Frank Mason made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 63-62
2:11   Violation  
1:57 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodions Kurucs 66-62
1:29   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Martin  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin  
1:21 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 69-62
1:08   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Martin  
1:08 +1 Frank Mason made 1st of 2 free throws 69-63
1:08   Frank Mason missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
0:48   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Ersan Ilyasova  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
0:46   Personal foul on Chris Chiozza  
0:46 +1 Frank Mason made 1st of 2 free throws 69-64
0:46 +1 Frank Mason made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-65
0:33   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   MIL team rebound  
0:30   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:30 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw 70-65
0:22   Out of bounds turnover on Pat Connaughton  
0:06 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 73-65
0:00   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 21
MIL Bucks 23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw 74-65
11:49 +2 Tyler Johnson made jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 76-65
11:33   Ersan Ilyasova missed fade-away jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson  
11:22   Rodions Kurucs missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
11:18   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
11:11   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
11:11 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 76-66
11:11 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-67
10:59   Offensive foul on Rodions Kurucs  
10:59   Turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
10:50   Offensive foul on Robin Lopez  
10:50   Turnover on Robin Lopez  
10:37   Garrett Temple missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
10:24   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:13   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
10:05   Personal foul on Tyler Johnson  
9:57   Offensive foul on Robin Lopez  
9:57   Turnover on Robin Lopez  
9:47   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot