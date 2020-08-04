11:47 Donta Hall missed floating jump shot

11:44 Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton

11:36 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 40-37

11:26 Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot

11:23 Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo

11:18 Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo

11:07 +2 Jamal Crawford made jump shot 42-37

10:53 Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:51 Defensive rebound by Dzanan Musa

10:43 Jamal Crawford missed jump shot

10:41 Offensive rebound by Donta Hall

10:37 Personal foul on Khris Middleton

10:24 Jeremiah Martin missed jump shot

10:21 Offensive rebound by Donta Hall

10:17 Jeremiah Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:16 MIL team rebound

10:16 Personal foul on Donta Hall

10:16 Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

10:10 Jumpball

10:01 +2 George Hill made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton 42-39

10:01 Violation

9:54 Unsportsmanlike technical foul

9:54 +1 Dzanan Musa made free throw 43-39

9:43 Dzanan Musa missed floating jump shot

9:40 Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo

9:36 Offensive foul on Robin Lopez

9:36 Turnover on Robin Lopez

9:14 +2 Chris Chiozza made floating jump shot 45-39

9:03 Offensive foul on Khris Middleton

9:03 Turnover on Khris Middleton

8:46 Justin Anderson missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez

8:44 Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo

8:44 Personal foul on Dzanan Musa

8:40 Personal foul on Dzanan Musa

8:33 Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Justin Anderson

8:31 Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams

8:31 +2 Marvin Williams made dunk 45-41

8:31 Shooting foul on Chris Chiozza

8:31 +1 Marvin Williams made free throw 45-42

8:22 Dzanan Musa missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:17 Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo

8:07 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 45-45

8:06 Full timeout called

7:52 +2 Justin Anderson made driving dunk, assist by Tyler Johnson 47-45

7:43 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 47-47

7:43 Shooting foul on Justin Anderson

7:43 Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw

7:40 Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas

7:21 Lost ball turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by George Hill

7:16 Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe

7:16 Turnover on Eric Bledsoe

7:02 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Anderson 50-47

6:47 Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:46 Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams

6:44 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 50-50

6:27 Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:23 Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin

6:19 +3 Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Martin 53-50

6:04 Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:01 Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe

5:59 Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:56 Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson

5:50 Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Johnson

5:37 Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Jeremiah Martin

5:34 +2 Jeremiah Martin made finger-roll layup 55-50

5:26 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 55-52

5:09 +3 Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas 58-52

4:54 Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot

4:51 MIL team rebound

4:43 +2 Frank Mason made driving layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 58-54

4:37 Jeremiah Martin missed driving layup

4:35 Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton

4:30 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Pat Connaughton 58-56

4:08 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed fade-away jump shot

4:06 Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton

3:57 +2 Pat Connaughton made running Jump Shot, assist by Frank Mason 58-58

3:57 Full timeout called

3:43 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot

3:40 Offensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs

3:38 +2 Rodions Kurucs made dunk 60-58

3:28 Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot

3:25 Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza

3:24 Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton

3:24 Jeremiah Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws

3:24 BKN team rebound

3:24 Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws

3:21 Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova

3:16 +2 Frank Mason made layup 60-60

2:53 Violation

2:40 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 63-60

2:24 D.J. Wilson missed jump shot

2:23 BKN team rebound

2:23 Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova

2:17 Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot

2:15 Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo

2:11 +2 Frank Mason made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 63-62

2:11 Violation

1:57 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodions Kurucs 66-62

1:29 Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Martin

1:26 Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin

1:21 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 69-62

1:08 Shooting foul on Jeremiah Martin

1:08 +1 Frank Mason made 1st of 2 free throws 69-63

1:08 Frank Mason missed 2nd of 2 free throws

1:06 Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple

0:48 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Ersan Ilyasova

0:46 Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova

0:46 Personal foul on Chris Chiozza

0:46 +1 Frank Mason made 1st of 2 free throws 69-64

0:46 +1 Frank Mason made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-65

0:33 Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:30 MIL team rebound

0:30 Unsportsmanlike technical foul

0:30 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw 70-65

0:22 Out of bounds turnover on Pat Connaughton

0:06 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 73-65

0:00 Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:00 MIL team rebound