BKN
MIL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:36
|
|Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Rodions Kurucs
|11:30
|
|+2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made layup
|2-0
|11:20
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup
|2-2
|11:01
|
|Lance Thomas missed floating jump shot
|10:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez
|10:53
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple
|10:44
|
|Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|10:35
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot
|10:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|10:24
|
|Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:11
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot
|2-5
|9:52
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9:44
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2-8
|9:34
|
|+2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made jump shot
|4-8
|9:23
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot
|4-11
|9:09
|
|+3
|Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple
|7-11
|8:51
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:40
|
|Shooting foul on George Hill
|8:40
|
|+1
|Lance Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-11
|8:40
|
|+1
|Lance Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9-11
|8:30
|
|+3
|George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|9-14
|8:13
|
|+2
|Lance Thomas made jump shot
|11-14
|8:03
|
|Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs
|7:57
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple
|7:50
|
|Violation
|7:46
|
|+3
|Tyler Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas
|14-14
|7:34
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton
|14-16
|7:23
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|7:23
|
|+1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw
|15-16
|7:18
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|7:09
|
|Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs
|7:09
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:09
|
|MIL team rebound
|7:09
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|6:56
|
|+2
|Lance Thomas made reverse layup, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|17-16
|6:56
|
|Full timeout called
|6:36
|
|+3
|Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill
|17-19
|6:23
|
|Garrett Temple missed floating jump shot
|6:21
|
|Defensive rebound by George Hill
|6:14
|
|Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|6:10
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple
|5:49
|
|+3
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|20-19
|5:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Donta Hall
|5:21
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Donta Hall
|5:12
|
|Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|5:01
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made layup
|20-21
|4:46
|
|+2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made driving layup
|22-21
|4:35
|
|Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|4:30
|
|+3
|Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|22-24
|4:15
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|4:03
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Donta Hall
|3:53
|
|+2
|Rodions Kurucs made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Crawford
|24-24
|3:40
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|24-26
|3:31
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|3:23
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup
|24-28
|3:22
|
|Full timeout called
|3:15
|
|Jamal Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|3:01
|
|Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|2:49
|
|+3
|Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|27-28
|2:39
|
|Personal foul on Chris Chiozza
|2:39
|
|+1
|Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws
|27-29
|2:39
|
|+1
|Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-30
|2:30
|
|Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|2:19
|
|+3
|Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|27-33
|2:01
|
|+3
|Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dzanan Musa
|30-33
|1:40
|
|Personal foul on Jamal Crawford
|1:40
|
|+1
|Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-34
|1:40
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson
|1:23
|
|+2
|Donta Hall made dunk, assist by Jamal Crawford
|32-34
|1:14
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup
|1:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Donta Hall
|1:07
|
|+3
|Jamal Crawford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|35-34
|0:52
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza
|0:42
|
|+3
|Dzanan Musa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Crawford
|38-34
|0:26
|
|Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson
|0:02
|
|Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Dzanan Musa
|0:00
|
|+2
|Dzanan Musa made dunk
|40-34
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:47
|
|Donta Hall missed floating jump shot
|11:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|11:36
|
|+3
|Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill
|40-37
|11:26
|
|Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|11:18
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|11:07
|
|+2
|Jamal Crawford made jump shot
|42-37
|10:53
|
|Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Dzanan Musa
|10:43
|
|Jamal Crawford missed jump shot
|10:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Donta Hall
|10:37
|
|Personal foul on Khris Middleton
|10:24
|
|Jeremiah Martin missed jump shot
|10:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Donta Hall
|10:17
|
|Jeremiah Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:16
|
|MIL team rebound
|10:16
|
|Personal foul on Donta Hall
|10:16
|
|Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:10
|
|Jumpball
|10:01
|
|+2
|George Hill made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton
|42-39
|10:01
|
|Violation
|9:54
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|9:54
|
|+1
|Dzanan Musa made free throw
|43-39
|9:43
|
|Dzanan Musa missed floating jump shot
|9:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9:36
|
|Offensive foul on Robin Lopez
|9:36
|
|Turnover on Robin Lopez
|9:14
|
|+2
|Chris Chiozza made floating jump shot
|45-39
|9:03
|
|Offensive foul on Khris Middleton
|9:03
|
|Turnover on Khris Middleton
|8:46
|
|Justin Anderson missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez
|8:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:44
|
|Personal foul on Dzanan Musa
|8:40
|
|Personal foul on Dzanan Musa
|8:33
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Justin Anderson
|8:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|8:31
|
|+2
|Marvin Williams made dunk
|45-41
|8:31
|
|Shooting foul on Chris Chiozza
|8:31
|
|+1
|Marvin Williams made free throw
|45-42
|8:22
|
|Dzanan Musa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:07
|
|+3
|Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|45-45
|8:06
|
|Full timeout called
|7:52
|
|+2
|Justin Anderson made driving dunk, assist by Tyler Johnson
|47-45
|7:43
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup
|47-47
|7:43
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Anderson
|7:43
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw
|7:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|7:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by George Hill
|7:16
|
|Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe
|7:16
|
|Turnover on Eric Bledsoe
|7:02
|
|+3
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Anderson
|50-47
|6:47
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|6:44
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams
|50-50
|6:27
|
|Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin
|6:19
|
|+3
|Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Martin
|53-50
|6:04
|
|Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|5:59
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson
|5:50
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Johnson
|5:37
|
|Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Jeremiah Martin
|5:34
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Martin made finger-roll layup
|55-50
|5:26
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk
|55-52
|5:09
|
|+3
|Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas
|58-52
|4:54
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:51
|
|MIL team rebound
|4:43
|
|+2
|Frank Mason made driving layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova
|58-54
|4:37
|
|Jeremiah Martin missed driving layup
|4:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|4:30
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Pat Connaughton
|58-56
|4:08
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed fade-away jump shot
|4:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|3:57
|
|+2
|Pat Connaughton made running Jump Shot, assist by Frank Mason
|58-58
|3:57
|
|Full timeout called
|3:43
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|3:38
|
|+2
|Rodions Kurucs made dunk
|60-58
|3:28
|
|Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza
|3:24
|
|Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton
|3:24
|
|Jeremiah Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:24
|
|BKN team rebound
|3:24
|
|Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|3:16
|
|+2
|Frank Mason made layup
|60-60
|2:53
|
|Violation
|2:40
|
|+3
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|63-60
|2:24
|
|D.J. Wilson missed jump shot
|2:23
|
|BKN team rebound
|2:23
|
|Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova
|2:17
|
|Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|2:11
|
|+2
|Frank Mason made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|63-62
|2:11
|
|Violation
|1:57
|
|+3
|Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodions Kurucs
|66-62
|1:29
|
|Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Martin
|1:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Martin
|1:21
|
|+3
|Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|69-62
|1:08
|
|Shooting foul on Jeremiah Martin
|1:08
|
|+1
|Frank Mason made 1st of 2 free throws
|69-63
|1:08
|
|Frank Mason missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple
|0:48
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Ersan Ilyasova
|0:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|0:46
|
|Personal foul on Chris Chiozza
|0:46
|
|+1
|Frank Mason made 1st of 2 free throws
|69-64
|0:46
|
|+1
|Frank Mason made 2nd of 2 free throws
|69-65
|0:33
|
|Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|
|MIL team rebound
|0:30
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:30
|
|+1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw
|70-65
|0:22
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Pat Connaughton
|0:06
|
|+3
|Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|73-65
|0:00
|
|Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|MIL team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|12:00
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|12:00
|
|+1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw
|74-65
|11:49
|
|+2
|Tyler Johnson made jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple
|76-65
|11:33
|
|Ersan Ilyasova missed fade-away jump shot
|11:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson
|11:22
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez
|11:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown
|11:18
|
|Personal foul on Lance Thomas
|11:11
|
|Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|11:11
|
|+1
|Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws
|76-66
|11:11
|
|+1
|Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|76-67
|10:59
|
|Offensive foul on Rodions Kurucs
|10:59
|
|Turnover on Rodions Kurucs
|10:50
|
|Offensive foul on Robin Lopez
|10:50
|
|Turnover on Robin Lopez
|10:37
|
|Garrett Temple missed jump shot
|10:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|10:24
|
|George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|10:13
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|10:05
|
|Personal foul on Tyler Johnson
|9:57
|
|Offensive foul on Robin Lopez
|9:57
|
|Turnover on Robin Lopez
|9:47
|
|Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot