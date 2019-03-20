MIN
CHA

Timberwolves, Hornets both need late runs for playoff spot

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 20, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves have nearly identical records. One is still battling for a playoff spot; the other is all but eliminated.

Just don't tell Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns the odds as his team heads into a game at Charlotte on Thursday night.

"We have to keep playing as if we're going to make it," Towns said in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune after the Timberwolves lost their fourth consecutive game, 117-107 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. "There is still a mathematical chance. I know it sounds corny, but it's true."

Yes, he's technically right, but a bunch of crazy stuff would have to happen for Minnesota (32-39) to find its way into the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Charlotte (31-39) needs only some mildly interesting scenarios to play out in the East, but part of that is taking care of its own business, which is something the Hornets have failed to do recently.

Charlotte is going in the wrong direction, having lost four of five games, including a 118-114 home loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Jeremy Lamb could have tied the game in the final seconds but missed a driving layup that bounced around the rim. The Sixers sealed the game with two free throws.

An example of the Hornets' pain: They went 0-4 against Philadelphia this season, falling by a total of 10 points -- twice in overtime.

"It was a tough loss and another close game," Charlotte coach James Borrego said in his postgame press conference.

"The guys battled again, against a very good team. We've been battling this team all season. We've been right there with this team; the same type of game tonight.

"I thought we played well enough to get this win, we just couldn't close it out. I think we got great looks. We got better looks than they got down the stretch. Their shots were tough. ... We had two wide-open 3s and a layup and we didn't win the game, so give Philly credit. We'll keep marching on."

The Hornets are 4-11 in their past 15 games, with three of the victories coming against the Washington Wizards. Charlotte is 10th in the East, falling three games back of eighth-place Miami after Tuesday night.

"Gotta keep searching for answers and keep digging," Borrego said.

All-Star guard Kemba Walker continues to lead the way for Charlotte, averaging 24.9 points and 5.7 assists.

But it is Towns, a 23-year-old 7-footer, who is playing at an other-worldly level.

He averaged 30.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in February, extending that tear into March, when he is putting up 30.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Towns had 26 points with 21 rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors -- his sixth 20-20 of the season. He needs 10 points to pass Kevin Love (6,989 points) and move into fourth place on the franchise's career scoring list.

Minnesota is 9-28 on the road. Only five other NBA teams have failed to reach double-digit road victories.

"Whether we make the playoffs or not, this is our job to go out there and compete every night and fight," forward Andrew Wiggins said in the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "We're all family here, and you want to fight for your family."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
52.4 Field Goal % 42.8
52.4 Three Point % 42.8
83.2 Free Throw % 83.3
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
24.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
24.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 32-39 -----
home team logo Hornets 31-39 -----
CHA -4.5, O/U 222
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
CHA -4.5, O/U 222
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 32-39 112.5 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Hornets 31-39 110.4 PPG 44.1 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 24.6 PPG 12.3 RPG 3.3 APG 52.4 FG%
K. Walker PG 24.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.7 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
T. Gibson
D. Saric
J. Okogie
L. Deng
J. Bayless
T. Jones
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
K. Bates-Diop
C. Reynolds
C. Williams
J. Terrell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 68 33.1 24.6 12.3 3.3 0.9 1.7 3.0 52.4 41.0 83.2 3.5 8.8
D. Rose 51 27.3 18.0 2.7 4.3 0.6 0.2 1.6 48.2 37.0 85.6 0.6 2.1
A. Wiggins 62 34.8 17.5 4.8 2.4 1.0 0.7 1.8 39.8 32.9 69.7 1.1 3.7
R. Covington 22 34.7 14.5 5.7 1.5 2.3 1.1 1.1 43.3 37.2 77.3 1.0 4.8
J. Teague 42 30.1 12.1 2.5 8.2 1.0 0.4 2.3 42.3 33.3 80.4 0.4 2.1
T. Gibson 70 24.1 10.8 6.5 1.2 0.8 0.6 1.0 56.6 32.4 75.7 2.5 4.1
D. Saric 57 23.2 9.8 5.5 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.1 45.1 38.0 85.3 1.6 3.9
J. Okogie 63 23.0 7.5 3.0 1.2 1.1 0.4 0.9 37.9 28.0 72.2 0.6 2.4
L. Deng 22 17.8 7.1 3.3 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.6 50.0 31.8 71.4 0.9 2.4
J. Bayless 26 19.6 6.0 1.8 3.3 0.5 0.0 1.0 34.6 29.8 58.3 0.3 1.5
T. Jones 57 21.3 5.9 1.9 4.2 1.2 0.1 0.7 39.3 29.3 81.8 0.3 1.6
G. Dieng 65 12.6 5.4 3.9 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.6 49.3 30.4 88.0 1.0 2.9
A. Tolliver 54 15.9 4.9 2.5 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.5 39.0 37.4 81.3 0.2 2.3
K. Bates-Diop 19 15.4 4.6 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.4 41.0 18.2 65.0 0.5 2.1
C. Reynolds 8 14.0 3.3 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 31.0 31.6 100.0 0.1 0.9
C. Williams 12 7.5 2.2 0.4 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 46.2 18.2 0.0 0.1 0.3
J. Terrell 10 7.5 2.1 0.4 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.8 29.6 33.3 50.0 0.1 0.3
Total 71 241.8 112.5 45.2 24.5 8.38 5.10 12.6 45.5 34.7 78.9 11.7 33.5
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
C. Zeller
N. Batum
T. Parker
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
D. Graham
J. Macura
S. Mack
J. Chealey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 70 34.8 24.9 4.3 5.7 1.3 0.4 2.6 42.8 35.7 83.3 0.6 3.6
J. Lamb 67 28.9 15.4 5.7 2.2 1.1 0.4 1.1 44.2 34.3 88.3 0.8 4.9
M. Williams 68 28.7 10.3 5.6 1.3 0.9 0.8 0.6 42.0 37.1 75.6 1.1 4.6
C. Zeller 49 25.4 10.1 6.8 2.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 55.1 27.3 78.7 2.2 4.6
N. Batum 69 32.2 10.0 5.3 3.4 1.0 0.6 1.6 45.4 39.6 86.5 1.0 4.3
T. Parker 56 17.9 9.5 1.5 3.7 0.4 0.1 1.3 46.0 25.5 73.4 0.3 1.2
M. Monk 61 17.4 9.4 1.7 1.7 0.5 0.3 1.2 38.6 32.4 89.4 0.2 1.5
F. Kaminsky 35 14.1 7.4 3.1 1.1 0.1 0.2 0.9 47.6 35.3 70.1 0.9 2.2
W. Hernangomez 48 13.6 7.1 5.4 1.0 0.3 0.3 1.0 52.1 43.3 67.9 1.9 3.5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 58 18.8 7.0 4.0 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.7 48.2 29.3 76.9 1.5 2.5
M. Bridges 68 19.2 6.7 3.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.6 44.6 30.3 74.6 0.8 3.0
D. Bacon 31 13.5 5.3 1.7 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.4 48.1 44.7 75.9 0.1 1.6
B. Biyombo 42 14.3 4.4 4.5 0.5 0.2 0.9 0.6 57.9 0.0 67.1 1.5 3.0
D. Graham 34 13.3 4.4 1.2 2.1 0.5 0.1 0.7 36.1 30.2 73.9 0.1 1.1
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
S. Mack 3 10.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 10.0 0.0 57.1 0.0 0.7
J. Chealey 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 70 241.8 110.4 44.1 22.9 7.07 5.10 12.1 44.7 35.0 79.4 10.1 34.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores