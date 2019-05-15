POR
GS

Warriors to keep riding bench in Game 2 vs. Blazers

  • STATS TSX
  • May 15, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors once again plan to take their resurrected "Strength in Numbers" approach up against a team that prides itself in its depth when the defending champs host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night.

Playing without injured Kevin Durant, the top-seeded Warriors got key contributions from several backups, including Quinn Cook, in a 116-94 victory over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday night.

The Warriors ranked 28th out of 30 teams in points off the bench during the regular season, and they were outscored by an average of 55.7-29.7 by Los Angeles Clippers backups in the first round. But they responded to Durant's calf injury in the Western semifinals with a greater commitment to the reserves in Game 6 at Houston.

Kevon Looney had 14 points and Shaun Livingston 11 as the Warriors dominated the Rockets 33-17 off the bench in a 118-113, series-clinching win.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr took the same approach in Game 1 against Portland, which prevailed over Denver in its Western semifinal in large part because of a 34.1-25.1 average advantage in bench points.

That confidence paid dividends in the series opener, with all eight Warriors backups who participated recording a positive plus/minus as Golden State's reserves outscored their Portland counterparts 36-28.

"This series feels like it's a series where we can play more people," Kerr explained after the win. "It's a different matchup, and I think that what you saw (Tuesday) is what we'd like to get to every night if we can, in terms of playing 10, 11 guys."

Kerr said he thought Game 1 was won in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, after Portland had closed within 79-73.

That's when a unit of Klay Thompson and four reserves -- Cook, Livingston, Jonas Jerebko and Jordan Bell -- opened a double-digit advantage over a group of mostly Trail Blazers backups, with Thompson and Cook each contributing a pair of 3-pointers to the run.

While the Warriors, who will again be without Durant in Game 2, hope for more of the same, Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts walked away from Game 1 shaking his head over his team's performance.

Just two days removed from a tense Game 7 win at Denver, the Trail Blazers shot poorly (36.1 percent), committed an inordinate number of turnovers (21) and struggled to defend Stephen Curry on the perimeter (9-for-15 on 3-pointers).

While Stotts is confident his club can remedy all three of those issues, standout guard Damian Lillard noted a fourth shortcoming -- the combined 36 points he (19) and backcourt sidekick CJ McCollum (17) contributed on 11-for-31 shooting, including 3-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Lillard also had seven of his team's 21 turnovers.

"You can't allow that," he said of the turnovers, which the Warriors converted into 31 points. "If you allow that against this team, especially on the road, you're going to have a slim chance to win.

"We turn the ball over as much as we did, as much as I did, with how much I had the ball in my hands, you know, not valuing it enough, it's going to hurt you."

--By Dave Del Grande, Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
S. Curry
30 PG
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
42.6 Field Goal % 45.2
42.6 Three Point % 45.2
83.5 Free Throw % 94.4
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
27.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
S. Curry PG 30
25.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.2 APG
1234T
away team logo 3 Trail Blazers 0-1 -----
home team logo 1 Warriors 1-0 -----
Game 2
GS leads 1-0
GS -7.5, O/U 218.5
ORACLE Arena Oakland, California
Game 2
GS leads 1-0
GS -7.5, O/U 218.5
ORACLE Arena Oakland, California
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 0-1 109.8 PPG 46.7 RPG 18.5 APG
home team logo Warriors 1-0 117.9 PPG 42.8 RPG 28.4 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 27.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.0 APG 42.6 FG%
S. Curry PG 25.2 PPG 5.7 RPG 5.2 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
E. Kanter
R. Hood
M. Harkless
A. Aminu
Z. Collins
S. Curry
M. Leonard
E. Turner
J. Layman
S. Labissiere
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 13 40.3 27.7 4.7 6.0 1.9 0.4 3.8 42.6 37.6 83.5 0.5 4.2
C. McCollum 13 39.5 24.9 5.5 3.2 0.7 0.6 1.9 44.9 39.6 76.2 0.8 4.7
E. Kanter 13 32.5 12.7 10.9 1.5 0.7 0.6 1.9 50.8 25.0 76.9 3.7 7.2
R. Hood 13 22.7 10.5 2.5 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.5 49.4 38.5 82.5 0.5 1.9
M. Harkless 13 24.8 8.5 5.2 1.3 1.1 1.1 1.2 46.8 20.8 66.7 1.8 3.3
A. Aminu 13 27.4 8.2 6.6 1.4 0.7 0.7 1.1 35.1 30.4 73.5 2.2 4.5
Z. Collins 13 18.1 7.2 3.7 0.9 0.5 1.5 1.2 51.5 29.4 81.8 1.0 2.7
S. Curry 13 19.4 5.2 1.5 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.3 34.8 40.0 75.0 0.3 1.2
M. Leonard 8 10.3 4.0 2.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.1 43.3 33.3 16.7 0.6 1.8
E. Turner 13 13.5 1.6 4.4 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.7 22.2 0.0 81.8 0.8 3.6
J. Layman 6 3.3 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14.3 0.0 75.0 0.2 0.5
S. Labissiere 3 3.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 13 247.7 109.8 46.7 18.5 6.77 5.54 12.6 43.5 35.1 77.4 12.1 34.6
Warriors
Roster
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
K. Looney
D. Cousins
Q. Cook
S. Livingston
A. Bogut
D. Jones
A. McKinnie
J. Jerebko
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Durant 11 39.1 34.2 5.2 4.9 1.2 1.0 3.8 51.3 41.6 90.1 0.1 5.1
S. Curry 13 36.3 25.2 5.7 5.2 1.1 0.2 2.8 45.2 39.7 94.4 0.5 5.2
K. Thompson 13 38.6 18.8 3.7 1.8 1.5 0.9 1.7 44.8 40.4 94.4 0.5 3.2
D. Green 13 37.5 12.5 9.3 7.8 1.1 1.5 3.1 50.8 21.2 64.7 2.4 6.9
A. Iguodala 13 30.2 11.2 4.2 4.1 1.2 1.0 0.8 54.8 41.7 39.3 1.5 2.6
K. Looney 13 18.6 6.6 4.2 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.5 68.6 0.0 80.0 1.8 2.3
D. Cousins 2 12.5 5.5 5.5 2.5 0.5 0.0 3.0 30.8 33.3 100.0 2.5 3.0
Q. Cook 8 8.9 3.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 36.7 42.9 100.0 0.3 0.9
S. Livingston 13 13.1 3.4 1.4 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 39.5 0.0 76.9 0.5 0.8
A. Bogut 11 10.7 3.3 4.8 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.7 61.5 0.0 80.0 1.5 3.3
D. Jones 1 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 100.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
A. McKinnie 13 9.4 2.5 2.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 46.4 26.7 60.0 0.5 1.7
J. Jerebko 9 6.8 2.0 1.9 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 36.8 25.0 100.0 0.7 1.2
J. Bell 8 4.6 1.4 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.0 40.0 0.0 75.0 0.4 0.8
Total 13 241.9 117.9 42.8 28.4 7.62 5.92 14.1 48.7 38.4 82.0 10.5 32.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores