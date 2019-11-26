SAC
PHI

Kings, 76ers looking to find their clutch game

  • FLM
  • Nov 26, 2019

Two teams with an uncanny recent history of close games look to shake off narrow defeats when the Sacramento Kings visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Each team had a shot at a momentum-building win Monday night, only to fall short at tough sites in the end.

After splitting decisions on the first two stops of their four-city trip, the Kings got a career-best 41 points from Buddy Hield and had the last shot but came up short in a 103-102 loss at Boston.

Bogdan Bogdanovic misfired on the final jumper, which not only would have given the Kings a second straight win but also an eighth victory in their last 11 games.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win," Kings coach Luke Walton proudly boasted to reporters afterward. "In an NBA season -- it's a long, brutal season -- most nights that's all you're really asking for is a chance at the end. And we had a chance, so I'm proud of the effort our guys put out."

The Kings were playing without De'Aaron Fox (sprained ankle), Marvin Bagley III (broken thumb) and Trevor Ariza (strained groin).

They'll be without all three again in their trip finale at Philadelphia, where they'll see a team whose biggest wound is Joel Embiid's pride.

The star center went scoreless for the first time in his career Monday in a 101-96 loss at Toronto in a game that carried a little extra significance for the 76ers, who saw their season come to an end north of the border last May.

"I can't have this type of production," Embiid assured the media after the debacle, during which he missed all four of his 3-point attempts, all seven of his two-point tries and all three of his free throws. "I would have never thought I would be here talking about zero points in an NBA game. But it is what it is.

"Some nights you make shots, some nights you don't."

Embiid wasn't the only 76er who came up dry down the stretch against the Raptors. Philadelphia went scoreless in its last eight possessions in the winnable game.

Both teams figure to need improved clutch play in Wednesday's meeting as each of the last 10 head-to-heads between the Kings and 76ers have been won by nine or fewer points. That includes four games decided by one possession.

Embiid had 21 points and 17 rebounds when the Kings visited last March, a game the 76ers won 123-114 by holding the visitors scoreless over the game's final 2:35.

Embiid had similar success (29 points, 17 rebounds) six weeks earlier at Sacramento. But it was the 76ers who floundered down the stretch that night, hitting just one field goal after leading with 2:34 to go, allowing the Kings to escape with a 115-108 win.

The 76ers are 7-0 at home, winning by an average of 12.6 points per game.

The Kings, meanwhile, have gone 3-3 on two separate trips to the East already this season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
B. Hield 24
20.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid 21
21.0 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 2.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Kings -----
home team logo 76ers -----
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 7-9 105.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 11-6 109.4 PPG 47 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
B. Hield 20.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 42.5 FG%
J. Embiid 21.0 PPG 11.8 RPG 2.9 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
C. Joseph
D. Dedmon
Y. Ferrell
T. Ariza
H. Giles
J. James
W. Gabriel
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 16 32.8 20.4 4.4 2.3 0.8 0.4 2.9 42.5 39.6 88.6 0.8 3.6
D. Fox 9 32.0 18.2 4.0 7.0 0.8 0.6 4.1 43.0 33.3 71.0 0.6 3.4
H. Barnes 16 34.1 16.1 4.8 1.9 0.9 0.3 1.4 50.3 40.6 79.2 1.1 3.6
B. Bogdanovic 15 27.7 15.2 2.7 4.9 1.4 0.1 1.9 41.3 39.6 73.7 0.1 2.6
M. Bagley III 1 28.0 14.0 10.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 37.5 0.0 50.0 4.0 6.0
R. Holmes 16 27.3 11.4 8.1 0.9 0.8 1.6 1.0 66.1 0.0 79.4 2.6 5.6
N. Bjelica 16 26.1 10.3 6.5 2.4 1.0 0.4 1.4 49.2 41.8 90.0 1.7 4.8
C. Joseph 16 23.4 5.7 2.6 3.8 0.6 0.6 1.3 37.4 20.0 100.0 0.6 2.0
D. Dedmon 16 14.8 4.9 4.1 0.5 0.4 0.5 1.6 38.0 21.6 100.0 1.4 2.8
Y. Ferrell 12 12.4 4.9 1.6 1.5 0.2 0.1 0.8 42.6 35.3 86.7 0.3 1.3
T. Ariza 11 20.6 4.2 3.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.6 35.7 37.5 80.0 0.4 3.1
H. Giles 6 7.7 4.0 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.7 44.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.7
J. James 7 11.1 4.0 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.3 46.2 33.3 16.7 0.0 1.1
W. Gabriel 7 6.7 2.3 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 31.3 12.5 55.6 0.6 0.6
D. Jeffries 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Swanigan 4 2.8 0.8 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 0.8 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.8
Total 16 240.0 105.3 41.3 22.8 7.38 4.94 15.6 45.2 36.9 77.9 9.9 31.4
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Richardson
A. Horford
B. Simmons
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
T. Burke
R. Neto
S. Milton
M. Thybulle
K. O'Quinn
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 13 29.2 21.0 11.8 2.9 0.9 1.3 3.0 45.4 32.7 76.9 2.7 9.1
T. Harris 17 34.1 18.0 7.4 3.4 1.2 0.7 1.9 49.8 30.7 77.4 0.8 6.6
J. Richardson 15 33.0 16.6 3.7 3.7 1.2 0.6 2.4 44.9 38.8 80.0 0.7 3.0
A. Horford 16 31.1 14.5 7.3 4.1 1.0 0.9 1.2 46.8 33.8 64.5 2.1 5.2
B. Simmons 15 33.7 12.9 6.7 8.3 2.3 0.6 3.7 55.0 50.0 58.3 1.5 5.2
F. Korkmaz 16 22.6 9.4 2.3 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.8 44.0 37.2 80.0 0.3 2.0
J. Ennis III 17 16.1 7.1 3.6 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.7 54.2 39.4 70.8 1.4 2.2
M. Scott 17 18.7 6.5 3.5 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.4 46.6 39.6 88.9 0.7 2.8
T. Burke 6 17.5 6.3 1.8 3.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 34.1 40.0 75.0 0.7 1.2
R. Neto 14 12.2 4.1 1.1 1.6 0.5 0.1 1.0 49.0 46.7 100.0 0.1 1.0
S. Milton 8 8.8 3.8 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 1.5 34.5 23.5 85.7 0.1 0.8
M. Thybulle 16 14.0 3.4 0.9 0.9 1.3 0.7 1.1 33.3 32.1 66.7 0.3 0.7
K. O'Quinn 13 9.2 3.3 3.3 1.3 0.1 0.5 0.9 54.5 41.7 33.3 1.0 2.3
J. Bolden 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 17 241.5 109.4 47 26.8 8.82 5.35 16.1 47.0 35.8 72.6 10.4 36.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores