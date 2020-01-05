OKC
PHI

Sixers looking to stop slide against Thunder

  • FLM
  • Jan 05, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to snap a season-high four-game losing streak when they return home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

After a convincing victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, the Sixers were swept on a four-game road trip by the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.

Despite a triple-double from Ben Simmons -- 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists -- the Sixers fell 118-108 on Friday at Houston. For much of the game, the Sixers' offense looked out of sync.

The 76ers expect a better effort at home, where they're 16-2.

"I think they're smart enough to know that we have talent in that room and that it's a good league," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. "Losing in Houston is no disgrace. Good days will add up. I think the character will prevail."

The Sixers, who began the season with championship aspirations, have dropped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference following the four-game skid. Philadelphia will enter this game with a 23-14 record while looking to answer a whole lot of questions about its struggles.

"We're frustrated, but we know we've got to get better," Simmons told Inquirer.com. "I think everybody, I believe everybody is on the same page with that. So we look forward to OKC. We've got to get that win."

"We have a lot of talent," Tobias Harris added. "But at the same time, we've got to figure out to mesh our talents together and make it work for the better good."

Guard James Ennis III, a key contributor off the bench, missed the game against the Rockets because of an illness. Ennis' availability is unclear for the game against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City is one of the hottest teams in the league as it sports a five-game winning streak, including taking nine of the last 10. With a win at Philadelphia, the Thunder can pull even at .500 at 9-9 on the road. On Saturday, the Thunder won handily at Cleveland, 121-106.

Against the Cavaliers, the balanced Thunder were led by Dennis Schroeder's 22 points and 20 from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In addition, Danilo Gallinari added 19 with five 3-pointers while Steven Adams recorded 16 rebounds.

"The ability and talent of Chris (Paul), Shai and Dennis was the difference," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "They have the ability to get around -- and through -- coverage. They can find a way to get downhill and find a way to the basket."

The 34-year-old Paul has been the most consistent component for this young team while averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. When Paul was traded to the Thunder last summer, it looked as if his stint would be short. Now with the Thunder playing at such a high level, he may stay put for the rest of the season.

"The guys on the team just tell me I'm old, but I feel damn good, so I'm cool," Paul said. "I always try to stay in the moment, but I feel like I keep good perspective."

Thunder center Nerlens Noel suffered a sprained left ankle against the Cavaliers and had to leave the game early. Noel's status is unknown against the Sixers, his former team.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Paul
3 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
46.9 Field Goal % 47.4
46.9 Three Point % 47.4
90.0 Free Throw % 83.8
away team logo
C. Paul PG 3
16.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.6 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
23.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 20-15 -----
home team logo 76ers 23-14 -----
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 20-15 108.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo 76ers 23-14 109.5 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.6 APG
Key Players
C. Paul PG 16.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 6.6 APG 46.9 FG%
J. Embiid C 23.6 PPG 12.4 RPG 3.1 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Schroder
D. Gallinari
C. Paul
S. Adams
H. Diallo
N. Noel
A. Nader
T. Ferguson
D. Bazley
L. Dort
M. Muscala
D. Burton
J. Patton
K. Hervey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 35 35.3 19.9 5.3 2.8 1.2 0.5 2.0 46.3 35.4 81.1 0.7 4.6
D. Schroder 34 30.3 18.5 3.8 3.7 0.7 0.3 2.9 47.0 35.6 82.6 0.3 3.5
D. Gallinari 30 30.4 18.0 5.5 2.2 0.7 0.1 1.4 42.6 39.3 89.8 0.6 5.0
C. Paul 35 31.8 16.3 4.9 6.6 1.5 0.1 2.0 46.9 35.9 90.0 0.3 4.6
S. Adams 32 27.8 11.6 9.9 2.8 0.6 1.2 1.5 60.9 0.0 54.3 3.6 6.3
H. Diallo 15 20.7 8.3 3.6 0.7 1.3 0.3 0.9 47.7 13.3 66.7 1.1 2.5
N. Noel 34 18.4 7.7 5.1 1.2 1.1 1.5 1.0 66.0 0.0 80.8 1.7 3.4
A. Nader 28 16.8 6.4 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.9 46.7 38.0 78.8 0.3 1.4
T. Ferguson 29 26.6 5.1 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.7 38.7 31.8 77.8 0.7 1.2
D. Bazley 35 17.1 4.2 3.8 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.9 35.8 31.2 65.4 0.4 3.4
L. Dort 7 16.4 3.3 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 32.0 7.1 60.0 0.1 1.3
M. Muscala 21 9.9 3.1 2.0 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.3 30.4 26.9 90.0 0.4 1.6
D. Burton 19 8.2 2.2 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 33.3 20.0 60.0 0.2 1.1
J. Patton 2 4.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
K. Hervey 2 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 35 242.1 108.6 43.2 21.5 7.51 5.00 13.4 46.6 34.1 79.4 8.6 34.5
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
T. Burke
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
S. Milton
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 30 31.0 23.6 12.4 3.1 0.8 1.4 3.0 47.4 33.0 83.8 2.6 9.9
T. Harris 37 34.3 19.5 6.5 3.0 0.8 0.7 1.6 48.4 34.3 80.5 0.8 5.7
B. Simmons 35 35.3 14.9 7.3 8.6 2.2 0.7 3.7 56.5 40.0 58.1 1.8 5.5
J. Richardson 29 31.8 14.8 3.3 3.5 1.1 0.7 2.1 42.9 35.4 76.9 0.8 2.5
A. Horford 33 30.6 12.2 6.5 3.7 1.0 0.9 1.0 44.9 33.8 69.2 1.6 4.9
F. Korkmaz 36 20.5 8.3 2.2 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 43.7 37.7 74.1 0.2 2.0
T. Burke 18 14.9 7.0 1.7 2.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 48.1 44.8 76.5 0.7 1.0
J. Ennis III 36 17.7 6.7 3.5 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.6 45.7 36.0 77.4 1.2 2.3
M. Scott 37 18.4 5.8 3.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 41.5 34.1 80.0 0.7 2.5
M. Thybulle 30 17.6 4.8 1.1 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.9 43.8 46.3 66.7 0.3 0.8
S. Milton 11 9.0 4.1 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.1 1.2 36.6 22.7 76.9 0.2 1.2
R. Neto 30 11.2 3.9 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 49.0 42.1 75.0 0.2 0.9
K. O'Quinn 20 9.8 3.1 3.6 1.4 0.1 0.8 0.8 49.1 33.3 37.5 1.1 2.5
N. Pelle 8 9.5 2.3 2.8 0.6 0.0 1.3 0.8 58.3 0.0 66.7 0.6 2.1
J. Bolden 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 37 241.4 109.5 46.1 26.6 8.41 5.81 14.5 47.0 35.9 74.5 10.2 36.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores