Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 100-96 win over Wolves

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 06, 2018

DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray had 22 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, Nikola Jokic wrapped things up with a late tip-in and the Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-96 on Thursday night in a pivotal matchup between teams vying for a playoff spot.

The victory moved Denver (44-35) into a tie, record-wise, with Minnesota for the eighth spot with three games remaining. Both are a half-game behind New Orleans.

Jokic finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while reserve Devin Harris added 20 for the Nuggets. The playoff jockeying between these two teams could go down to the wire with Minnesota hosting Denver in the regular season finale on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds before fouling out with 1:46 remaining.

Up 98-96 with 6.6 seconds remaining, Will Barton took a shot that bounced off the rim and in Jokic's direction. He batted it in to seal the win. Denver made six straight free throws in the final 2 minute.

Minnesota had a familiar face available and sitting on the bench in Jimmy Butler, but he didn't get into the game. Butler has been out since suffering a right knee injury on Feb. 23 at Houston. The Wolves are 8-9 since Butler was sidelined.

This game featured quite a showdown between two elite big men in Towns and Jokic. They pushed and shoved each other around, before Towns fouled out with 1:46 remaining while trying to cover Murray on the perimeter. Jokic, who had five fouls, struggled with his shot early but came up big at the end.

Denver caught fire late in the third behind the shooting of Harris, who had nine points to help the team close out the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 79-72 lead.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Jeff Teague (knee) was back after missing a game and scored 15 points. Derrick Rose (ankle) had four. ... Towns earned his 65th double-double of the season.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed a 10th straight game with a strained right knee. ''Longer than I think anybody anticipated,'' coach Michael Malone said. ''Just not where it needs to be for him to come back.'' ... Jokic had nine assists.

OUCH

Towns momentarily stayed down early in the third after taking an elbow to the face from Paul Millsap. Towns remained in the game.

Moments later, Murray took an accidental hand to the face from Towns while trying to grab a rebound. Murray hit the floor before slowly getting back up.

NOT BUYING IT

In his pregame chat, Malone said he didn't buy that Butler would sit out despite being listed as doubtful.

''Believe that if you want,'' Malone said. ''I got a bridge to sell you.''

Water under the bridge - Butler didn't play.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday.

Nuggets: Denver plays two of its final three games on the road, including Saturday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

---

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
N. Jokic
15 C
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
54.3 Field Goal % 49.7
54.1 Three Point % 49.9
85.8 Free Throw % 85.0
  Team rebound 0:00
  Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:04
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 0:04
  Will Barton missed jump shot 0:06
+ 1 Taj Gibson made free throw 0:30
  Shooting foul on Jamal Murray 0:30
+ 2 Taj Gibson made finger-roll layup 0:30
+ 1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:34
+ 1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 0:34
  Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins 0:34
Team Stats
Points 96 100
Field Goals 39-91 (42.9%) 35-89 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 11-36 (30.6%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 54 59
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 35 34
Team 7 12
Assists 22 21
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
26 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
16 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 44-35 2430182496
home team logo Nuggets 44-35 27242821100
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 44-35 109.6 PPG 41.7 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Nuggets 44-35 110.2 PPG 44.5 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 21.2 PPG 12.3 RPG 2.4 APG 54.1 FG%
J. Murray PG 16.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.4 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 26 PTS 13 REB 4 AST
J. Murray PG 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 39.3
25.0 3PT FG% 30.6
75.0 FT% 86.4
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
W. Barton
P. Millsap
W. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 35 22 2 1 0 1 1 4 8/16 3/6 3/3 2 0 26 +15
N. Jokic 35 16 14 9 1 1 2 5 6/20 1/6 3/3 3 11 48 +1
W. Barton 40 14 6 6 1 1 2 3 6/14 2/7 0/0 1 5 32 -3
P. Millsap 33 12 7 1 0 1 2 1 3/12 0/3 6/9 2 5 20 -1
W. Chandler 32 10 5 0 0 1 0 0 4/10 0/3 2/2 2 3 16 +1
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
W. Barton
P. Millsap
W. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 35 22 2 1 0 1 1 4 8/16 3/6 3/3 2 0 26 +15
N. Jokic 35 16 14 9 1 1 2 5 6/20 1/6 3/3 3 11 48 +1
W. Barton 40 14 6 6 1 1 2 3 6/14 2/7 0/0 1 5 32 -3
P. Millsap 33 12 7 1 0 1 2 1 3/12 0/3 6/9 2 5 20 -1
W. Chandler 32 10 5 0 0 1 0 0 4/10 0/3 2/2 2 3 16 +1
Bench
D. Harris
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
T. Craig
K. Faried
D. Arthur
G. Harris
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Harris 20 20 3 1 0 0 2 2 6/11 5/9 3/3 0 3 23 -4
M. Plumlee 21 6 7 2 0 1 1 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 4 17 +1
T. Lyles 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +8
T. Craig 16 0 3 1 1 1 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 7 +2
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 100 47 21 3 7 10 17 35/89 11/36 19/22 13 34 189 +20
