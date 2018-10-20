Clippers beat Thunder 108-92 for 1st win of season
LOS ANGELES (AP) Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris scored 26 points each and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-92 on Friday night for their first win of the season.
The Thunder played without Russell Westbrook for the second straight game because of a right knee issue.
Lou Williams, last season's Sixth Man of the Year, added 17 points off the bench. He hit a clutch 3-pointer to snap a 90-all tie and give the Clippers the lead for good midway through the fourth.
The Clippers outscored the Thunder 37-15 in the fourth.
Boban Marjanovic, a Clippers fan favorite in part for his 7-foot-3 stature, drew chants of ''MVP'' while scoring 10 of his 13 points in the fourth.
Paul George led the Thunder with 20 points before fouling out with 1:13 remaining in the game. Paul was just 2 of 11 from the field in the first half.
The Clippers led by 17 points in the first quarter. They were up by two at halftime before the Thunder took a nine-point lead in the third.
Los Angeles opened the game on a 16-0 run while the Thunder missed their first six shots. But Oklahoma City never took the lead despite twice pulling into a tie.
The Thunder took their first lead of the game, 49-48, on a 3-pointer by Patrick Patterson to start the third. George took over offensively for a stretch, highlighted by a 3-pointer in which he got fouled and made the free throw, that helped Oklahoma City lead by nine.
TIP-INS
Thunder: Westbrook had only controlled contact at practice while he and the medical staff assess how his knee feels. ... George scored 27 points in an eight-point loss to defending champion Golden State in the opener.
Clippers: Rookie G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had two points in following up his 11-point NBA debut against Denver. ... Without any stars, the team has replaced individual player photos with nighttime shots of the city along with one of hands raised in a team huddle to cover up the Lakers championship banners in Staples Center.
UP NEXT
Thunder: Host Sacramento in their home opener on Sunday. The Thunder won three of the four meetings last season.
Clippers: Host Houston on Sunday in the return of Chris Paul, the Clippers' career assists leader.
|41.0
|Min. Per Game
|41.0
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|26.5
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|31.8
|Three Point %
|40.0
|90.0
|Free Throw %
|64.3
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:05
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|0:27
|Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|+ 1
|Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:46
|+ 1
|Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:46
|Personal foul on Steven Adams
|0:46
|Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|0:46
|Alex Abrines missed jump shot
|0:50
|+ 1
|Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:55
|Tobias Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:55
|Team rebound
|0:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|108
|Field Goals
|34-95 (35.8%)
|35-80 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-33 (21.2%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-23 (73.9%)
|27-36 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|59
|Offensive
|15
|9
|Defensive
|37
|38
|Team
|10
|12
|Assists
|18
|21
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|29
|24
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|35.8
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|21.2
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|73.9
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|P. George
|38
|20
|8
|4
|2
|0
|3
|6
|7/27
|3/11
|3/3
|1
|7
|35
|-13
|S. Adams
|33
|17
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8/11
|0/0
|1/2
|6
|12
|36
|-16
|D. Schroder
|30
|8
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/15
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|2
|23
|-18
|P. Patterson
|19
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|8
|-9
|T. Ferguson
|17
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|0
|4
|-11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Felton
|17
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5/12
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|3
|22
|+2
|A. Abrines
|32
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|13
|-9
|N. Noel
|14
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|2
|15
|0
|J. Grant
|27
|4
|8
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|8
|15
|-5
|H. Diallo
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|1
|6
|+1
|R. Westbrook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nader
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|92
|52
|18
|5
|4
|12
|29
|34/95
|7/33
|17/23
|15
|37
|177
|-78
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Gallinari
|26
|26
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10/16
|4/5
|2/3
|1
|4
|33
|+2
|T. Harris
|37
|26
|10
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|10/22
|2/7
|4/8
|2
|8
|43
|+20
|P. Beverley
|24
|7
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|3
|20
|+4
|M. Gortat
|20
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|9
|18
|+7
|A. Bradley
|28
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Williams
|26
|17
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/12
|2/4
|7/7
|0
|1
|19
|+13
|B. Marjanovic
|16
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|4
|18
|+15
|L. Mbah a Moute
|19
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|+15
|M. Harrell
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|4
|7
|-12
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|23
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|11
|+12
|M. Scott
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|+4
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delgado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thornwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teodosic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|108
|47
|21
|3
|3
|14
|24
|35/80
|11/26
|27/36
|9
|38
|189
|+80