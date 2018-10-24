IND
Oladipo scores 21 as Pacers rout Spurs 116-96

  • Oct 24, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Victor Oladipo had 21 points and the Indiana Pacers led for all but the opening seconds in a 116-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Indiana led by 29 points at one point while handing San Antonio its first home loss. Seven Pacers scored in double figures, including 19 points by Tyreke Evans and 16 by Domantas Sabonis.

DeMar DeRozan had 18 points to lead the Spurs, his lowest total since joining the team in an offseason trade from Toronto. Marco Belinelli added 16 points and LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes had 15 each.

The Pacers dominated with a strong combination of inside muscle and outside shooting.

Indiana shot 53 percent on 3-pointers, opening the game 9 for 11 on 3s.

Sabonis also had a monstrous dunk against Spurs forward Davis Bertans early in the second quarter, winding up and dunking with his left hand around the reach of a leaping Bertans.

The Spurs only lead came when Rudy Gay scored the game's opening points on an 11-foot fadeaway jumper. Gay finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana entered the game second in the NBA by shooting 43 percent on 3-pointers. ... After having nine players score in double figures against Brooklyn on Oct. 20, the Pacers had seven do so against the Spurs. ... Indiana has won three straight over San Antonio. ... The Pacers held an opponent under 100 points for the second time this season.

Spurs: Forbes is the first starting point guard for the Spurs other than Tony Parker to score in double figures in each of his first four games since Maurice Cheeks in 1989. ... The Spurs played their 1,700th game in San Antonio. They are 1,270-429 at home, which is the best home record of any team in league history.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Cleveland on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host L.A. Lakers on Saturday night.

Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
39.3 Min. Per Game 39.3
29.3 Pts. Per Game 29.3
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
46.1 Field Goal % 44.4
44.6 Three Point % 43.8
59.1 Free Throw % 79.3
  Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott 0:03
  Chimezie Metu missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 0:12
+ 2 Quincy Pondexter made floating jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli 0:31
  TJ Leaf missed driving layup 0:34
+ 1 Marco Belinelli made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:45
+ 1 Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:45
+ 1 Marco Belinelli made 1st of 3 free throws 0:45
  Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday 0:45
  Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Holiday 0:54
Team Stats
Points 116 95
Field Goals 46-87 (52.9%) 35-87 (40.2%)
3-Pointers 17-32 (53.1%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 19-20 (95.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 51
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 35 31
Team 4 5
Assists 34 16
Steals 9 3
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 1
V. Oladipo SG 4
21 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
L. Aldridge PF 12
14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 2-2 28342628116
home team logo Spurs 2-1 2228212596
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 2-2 100.6 PPG 40 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Spurs 2-1 96.8 PPG 37.6 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 21.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.0 APG 44.2 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 29.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 9.0 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
V. Oladipo SG 21 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
D. DeRozan SG 18 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
52.9 FG% 40.2
53.1 3PT FG% 31.6
87.5 FT% 95.0
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 33 21 5 9 2 0 2 0 7/12 3/6 4/4 1 4 44 +25
T. Young 31 14 5 0 0 0 1 3 6/9 1/1 1/2 0 5 18 +8
M. Turner 27 10 6 2 0 2 2 3 5/8 0/0 0/0 0 6 20 +4
B. Bogdanovic 24 7 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 4 12 -3
D. Collison 21 5 0 3 2 0 1 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 0 12 -1
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Evans 22 19 0 5 2 1 0 2 7/14 5/7 0/0 0 0 32 +29
D. Sabonis 21 16 10 4 2 1 0 4 7/9 1/1 1/1 3 7 37 +32
C. Joseph 24 12 6 4 1 0 0 1 4/8 4/6 0/0 0 6 27 +30
D. McDermott 12 10 1 3 0 0 0 3 4/7 1/3 1/1 0 1 17 -2
K. O'Quinn 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -9
E. Sumner 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -9
A. Holiday 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -2 -9
T. Leaf 13 0 2 2 0 1 0 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 1 7 +5
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 116 40 34 9 5 10 22 46/87 17/32 7/8 5 35 228 +100
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 33 18 3 4 0 0 1 3 8/18 0/1 2/3 0 3 28 -3
B. Forbes 31 15 2 4 0 0 1 2 5/10 2/4 3/3 0 2 24 -11
L. Aldridge 31 14 13 2 0 1 1 1 5/18 0/2 4/4 6 7 31 -3
R. Gay 25 11 10 2 1 0 2 1 5/10 1/1 0/0 2 8 24 -15
J. Poeltl 12 2 5 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 2 5 -4
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 20 16 2 0 1 1 0 1 5/11 2/5 4/4 0 2 20 -15
D. Bertans 19 7 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/3 2/2 1 3 12 -14
P. Gasol 15 4 2 2 0 1 1 1 2/7 0/0 0/0 1 1 10 -24
D. Cunningham 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1 3 0
Q. Pondexter 5 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +5
C. Metu 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +5
D. Eubanks 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 +9
P. Mills 24 0 4 0 0 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 2 1 -30
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 95 46 16 3 3 13 16 35/87 6/19 19/20 15 31 166 -100
