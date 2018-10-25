BOS
OKC

No Text

Tatum scores 24, Celtics rally to top winless Thunder 101-95

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 25, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the winless Oklahoma City Thunder 101-95 on Thursday night.

Marcus Morris added 21 points, Al Horford scored 19 and Kyrie Irving had 15 for the Celtics.

Paul George scored 22 points for Oklahoma City, but shot just 7 of 22. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but he shot 5 for 20. The Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers are the only winless teams in the league.

Morris hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to give the Celtics a 98-95 lead, and they held on.

Oklahoma City led 50-34 at halftime. Boston shot just 32 percent in the first half and missed all 11 of its 3-point attempts.

Boston hit seven of its first 10 3-pointers in the third quarter to trim Oklahoma City's lead to 70-64. At one point, Horford hit three 3-pointers in 41 seconds.

Morris hit a 3 to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 72-70, and a steal and layup by Terry Rozier III tied the game. Morris made a layup late in the quarter to give the Celtics a 74-73 lead at the end of the period. Boston made 9 of 14 3-pointers in the quarter.

The Thunder went up 86-83 on a layup by rookie Hamidou Diallo. Westbrook found Alex Abrines for a 3-pointer with just over five minutes to play, then Abrines hit another 3 on Oklahoma City's next possession to push the lead to seven before the Celtics rallied.

---

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Gordon Hayward scored five points in 24 minutes. He hasn't played more than 25 minutes this season as he tries to find his way on his surgically repaired left ankle. ... C Aron Baynes (right hamstring strain) and G Jabari Bird (personal reasons) did not play. ... Morris committed three fouls in the first quarter in just 6:50 of playing time.

Thunder: F Jerami Grant got his first start of the season, though he had been averaging 28 minutes per game. He replaced Patrick Patterson. ... The Thunder made just 7 of 28 3-pointers and 14 of 25 free throws.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Celtics: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Tatum
0 SF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
32.0 Pts. Per Game 32.0
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
43.6 Field Goal % 41.9
42.9 Three Point % 46.4
90.9 Free Throw % 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Al Horford 0:01
+ 1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Steven Adams 0:10
  Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook 0:12
  Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:13
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:20
  Marcus Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Personal foul on Paul George 0:22
Team Stats
Points 101 95
Field Goals 33-86 (38.4%) 37-94 (39.4%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 24-33 (72.7%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Total Rebounds 60 70
Offensive 10 16
Defensive 35 41
Team 15 13
Assists 19 19
Steals 7 5
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 27 27
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
A. Horford C 42
19 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
13 PTS, 15 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 2-2 16184027101
home team logo Thunder 0-3 2228232295
O/U 218, OKC +1
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 218, OKC +1
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 2-2 101.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Thunder 0-3 101.2 PPG 44 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum SF 17.5 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.3 APG 43.3 FG%
P. George SF 25.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.7 APG 38.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum SF 24 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
P. George SF 22 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
38.4 FG% 39.4
34.4 3PT FG% 25.0
72.7 FT% 56.0
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
A. Horford
K. Irving
J. Brown
G. Hayward
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Tatum 34 24 6 1 1 0 2 4 8/18 1/3 7/7 1 5 31 +14
A. Horford 31 19 9 2 1 1 1 4 7/16 3/5 2/2 3 6 33 +2
K. Irving 33 15 5 5 0 0 3 3 6/13 2/6 1/4 1 4 27 +2
J. Brown 23 6 3 2 1 0 1 2 1/8 0/2 4/6 3 0 13 -11
G. Hayward 23 5 7 1 0 0 2 3 1/5 1/4 2/4 0 7 12 -13
Starters
J. Tatum
A. Horford
K. Irving
J. Brown
G. Hayward
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Tatum 34 24 6 1 1 0 2 4 8/18 1/3 7/7 1 5 31 +14
A. Horford 31 19 9 2 1 1 1 4 7/16 3/5 2/2 3 6 33 +2
K. Irving 33 15 5 5 0 0 3 3 6/13 2/6 1/4 1 4 27 +2
J. Brown 23 6 3 2 1 0 1 2 1/8 0/2 4/6 3 0 13 -11
G. Hayward 23 5 7 1 0 0 2 3 1/5 1/4 2/4 0 7 12 -13
Bench
M. Morris
T. Rozier
D. Theis
M. Smart
S. Ojeleye
B. Wanamaker
A. Baynes
J. Bird
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 29 21 10 1 0 0 2 4 5/10 4/5 7/8 0 10 31 +16
T. Rozier 24 4 3 4 4 0 0 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 3 19 +3
D. Theis 8 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 0 5 -1
M. Smart 21 2 0 3 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 0 8 +13
S. Ojeleye 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 0 2 +5
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 101 45 19 7 1 11 27 33/86 11/32 24/33 10 35 181 +30
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 35 22 8 1 1 0 3 5 7/22 2/10 6/8 2 6 30 -16
R. Westbrook 32 13 15 8 0 0 5 5 5/20 0/5 3/5 1 14 39 -5
S. Adams 32 12 6 2 0 1 1 1 5/10 0/0 2/6 3 3 22 -2
J. Grant 30 10 6 1 2 1 2 2 4/10 1/3 1/1 2 4 19 -5
T. Ferguson 13 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 3 +6
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 35 22 8 1 1 0 3 5 7/22 2/10 6/8 2 6 30 -16
R. Westbrook 32 13 15 8 0 0 5 5 5/20 0/5 3/5 1 14 39 -5
S. Adams 32 12 6 2 0 1 1 1 5/10 0/0 2/6 3 3 22 -2
J. Grant 30 10 6 1 2 1 2 2 4/10 1/3 1/1 2 4 19 -5
T. Ferguson 13 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 3 +6
Bench
D. Schroder
P. Patterson
N. Noel
A. Abrines
H. Diallo
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 23 10 3 6 1 0 2 4 4/10 1/3 1/2 0 3 24 -12
P. Patterson 17 7 7 0 0 0 1 3 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 5 13 -1
N. Noel 15 7 4 0 0 1 0 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 2 12 -4
A. Abrines 18 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 2/5 0/1 0 1 9 +6
H. Diallo 19 6 5 0 1 3 1 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 3 14 +3
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 95 57 19 5 6 16 27 37/94 7/28 14/25 16 41 185 -30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores