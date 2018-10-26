DAL
Lowry has 20 as Raptors win 6th straight, beat Mavs 116-107

  • Oct 26, 2018

TORONTO (AP) With a strong start and a big finish, Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors added to their perfect start.

Lowry had 20 points and 12 assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and Toronto set a franchise record with its sixth straight win to start the season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 116-107 on Friday night.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 15 and Serge Ibaka finished with 11 as the Raptors eclipsed the 5-0 start they recorded in 2015-16.

DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter. Luka Doncic scored 22 points, and Wesley Matthews had 21.

Jordan struggled to find a family friendly way to describe Dallas' poor showing in the first.

''Our defense to start the game has been ... what's a G-rated word? Terrible,'' he said.

Dallas clawed back and trailed by three heading into the fourth, but Toronto opened the quarter with a 9-2 run. Dallas shot 7 for 24 in the fourth.

''We just didn't compete at the same level they did down the stretch,'' Mavs forward Harrison Barnes said. ''That's what the big difference was.''

Lowry, who didn't turn the ball over, recorded 10 or more assists for a career-best fourth straight game. He's the first Raptors player to accomplish the feat since Jose Calderon had five in a row in March 2012.

''He's really good,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. ''Each year that goes by, he starts being able to pick out things and see it more clearly.''

Nurse replaced Dwane Casey last summer. He is staying focused during Toronto's solid start.

''I'm not getting too far down the road,'' Nurse said.

Dallas, which let a 26-point lead slip away in Wednesday's loss at Atlanta, dropped its second straight after winning two in a row.

''We did a lot of good things tonight but we obviously have some things to clean up,'' coach Rick Carlisle said.

Green scored 12 points in the first as the Raptors raced out to an 18-2 lead. Toronto led 39-26 after its highest-scoring quarter of the season so far.

Matthews scored nine points in the second and Doncic had eight as Dallas cut the deficit to five late in the quarter. Leonard scored nine points for the Raptors and Lowry had eight to help Toronto to a 69-60 lead at halftime.

BARNES BACK

Barnes made his season debut after missing the first four games because of a strained right hamstring. He shot 5 for 17 and scored 14 points.

''He gives us a dimension that we desperately need so it's great to have him back out there,'' Carlisle said.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Jordan arrived for the game dressed in a replica of the No. 58 jersey his brother Avery Jordan wears as an offensive lineman for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League. Hamilton is about 40 miles west of Toronto. Jordan said he watches his brother's games on television but has been unable to attend one in person.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Jordan led Dallas with five assists. ... Dallas missed nine of its first 10 field-goal attempts, and then made eight of the next 12. ... Mavs rookie Jalen Brunson is the son of former Raptors guard and nine-year NBA veteran Rick Brunson.

Raptors: G Fred VanVleet (sprained left big toe) missed his second straight game. ... G Delon Wright (left thigh) sat for the fifth time in six games. ... F OG Anunoby (personal reason) was inactive. ... Toronto has allowed at least 100 points in all six games this season. ... Leonard led Toronto with nine rebounds. ... Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman and New York Mets outfielder Jose Bautista, a former Jays slugger, sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Utah on Sunday night.

Raptors: At Milwaukee on Monday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

+ 3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 0:10
  Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
  Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Danny Green 0:40
  Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot 0:45
+ 1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:52
  Jonas Valanciunas missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:52
  Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith 0:52
  Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas 0:52
  Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk 0:52
  Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas 0:52
  Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk 0:52
Points 107 116
Field Goals 38-92 (41.3%) 44-91 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 54 55
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 34 38
Team 10 5
Assists 22 23
Steals 6 10
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 0 0
D. Jordan C 6
18 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST
K. Lowry PG 7
20 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 2-3 26342918107
home team logo Raptors 6-0 39302324116
away team logo Mavericks 2-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Raptors 6-0 107.3 PPG 40.1 RPG 21.8 APG
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 22 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
K. Leonard SF 21 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
41.3 FG% 48.4
40.0 3PT FG% 40.7
79.2 FT% 85.0
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
H. Barnes
J. Brunson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 35 22 5 4 0 0 3 1 7/14 4/6 4/4 1 4 32 0
W. Matthews 32 21 0 1 0 0 2 4 9/15 3/8 0/0 0 0 21 -8
D. Jordan 33 18 15 5 0 1 2 1 5/10 0/0 8/9 5 10 42 0
H. Barnes 28 14 6 3 0 1 1 2 5/17 1/5 3/5 1 5 26 -24
J. Brunson 29 8 3 4 1 0 2 2 3/11 2/4 0/0 0 3 18 -3
Bench
M. Kleber
J. Barea
D. Finney-Smith
D. Powell
D. Macon
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
R. Broekhoff
D. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Kleber 30 8 8 1 2 4 0 0 2/6 1/4 3/4 1 7 24 -1
J. Barea 15 7 2 3 0 0 2 0 3/11 0/1 1/2 1 1 13 -5
D. Finney-Smith 19 5 3 1 1 0 0 4 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 2 11 +2
D. Powell 14 4 2 0 2 0 2 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 -9
D. Macon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +3
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 44 22 6 6 14 17 38/92 12/30 19/24 10 34 193 -45
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
D. Green
P. Siakam
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 34 21 9 5 3 1 0 0 7/16 1/3 6/6 1 8 44 +5
K. Lowry 35 20 4 12 0 1 0 2 8/14 3/6 1/2 0 4 49 +6
J. Valanciunas 22 17 8 1 1 0 1 4 7/16 0/1 3/4 5 3 27 +12
D. Green 30 15 8 0 1 1 0 3 4/8 4/7 3/3 2 6 25 +4
P. Siakam 37 10 7 3 1 0 3 3 4/8 0/2 2/2 1 6 21 +11
Bench
S. Ibaka
C. Miles
L. Brown
N. Powell
M. Richardson
G. Monroe
D. Wright
C. Boucher
F. VanVleet
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Ibaka 25 11 8 1 0 2 5 2 5/13 0/3 1/1 2 6 18 -3
C. Miles 11 10 2 0 1 0 1 4 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 2 12 -5
L. Brown 15 9 1 1 2 0 1 2 4/8 1/2 0/0 0 1 13 +5
N. Powell 19 2 2 0 1 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 +8
M. Richardson 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 0 2 +2
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 50 23 10 5 12 22 44/91 11/27 17/20 12 38 215 +45
