DeRozan outduels Doncic, Spurs' beat Mavs in OT 113-108

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 29, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) DeMar DeRozan had 34 points and nine assists and the San Antonio Spurs withstood a 31-point outburst by Dallas rookie Luka Doncic in a 113-108 overtime victory over the Mavericks on Monday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points as San Antonio won its second overtime game.

DeRozan and Doncic battled in the final minutes of regulation and into overtime in a game that included 10 lead changes and 12 ties.

DeRozan scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Doncic had 10 points in the same span.

DeRozan made two free throws to give the Spurs a 102-101 lead with 39.1 seconds left in regulation. Doncic missed a driving layup against Aldridge, and DeRozan missed a jumper in the lane. Dennis Smith Jr. was fouled by DeRozan with 1.6 seconds remaining. The Mavericks' point guard made the first free throw, tying the game at 102-all, and missed the second. DeRozan missed a jumper inside the 3-point line as regulation expired.

It was one of the few times DeRozan failed to come through on either offense and defense for the Spurs. The 6-foot-7 guard, who was acquired in the offseason from Toronto for Kawhi Leonard, was 12 for 21 from the field and had six rebounds and three steals.

With 7 minutes remaining in regulation, DeRozan stole the ball from Wes Matthews, sprinted downcourt and backed up Matthews before hitting a turnaround, fadeaway jumper from 12 feet for an 89-83 lead.

The spurt erased the Mavericks' 21-6 run at the start of the third that was punctuated by Doncic's 3-pointer and the Mavericks ahead 66-59.

The Spurs made six 3-pointers in the third, including two in a row by Belinelli, followed by another by Forbes, to reclaim a 76-71 lead with a minute remaining in the period.

Smith finished with 22 points for Dallas.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic played 37 minutes despite suffering from a strained back that put his status in question. Donic tweaked his left ankle on a drive late in overtime but remained in the game. . Dallas extended its franchise record to 189 straight games with at least five 3-pointers. The streak began March 9, 2016. . DeAndre Jordan had 18 rebounds but was held to eight points, marking the first time he has not had a double-double this season.

Spurs: DeRozan has led the Spurs in scoring in all but one game this season. . San Antonio matched a season low by holding Dallas to 18 points in the opening quarter. The Spurs also held the Lakers to 18 points in the final quarter of Saturday's victory.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Spurs: At Phoenix on Wednesday.

