LAC
OKC

No Text

Westbrook scores 32, tussles with Beverley as Thunder roll

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 31, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook scored 32 points and had another run-in with Patrick Beverley in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 128-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Thunder outscored the Clippers 39-10 in the third quarter, and the only drama in the fourth was the dustup between Westbrook and Beverley. Beverley dove at Westbrook's left knee, and both were issued technical after jawing in front of the benches. Police officers stepped onto the court to help keep the teams separated. Upon review, Beverley's foul was ruled a flagrant 1.

Westbrook tore the lateral meniscus in his right knee during the playoffs in 2013 when Beverley lunged for the ball as Westbrook prepared to call timeout.

Paul George also had 32 points, Steven Adams had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 15 points for the Thunder, who won their second straight after four losses to start the season.

Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 27 points, but he scored just four in the second half. Lou Williams scored 17 points and Tobias Harris added 15 for Los Angeles.

The Clippers shot 55 percent in the first half to take a 67-54 lead.

The Thunder opened the second half on an 8-2 run to trim the Clippers' lead to 69-62 before a timeout. Oklahoma City continued the surge, and a 3-pointer by Grant finally gave the Thunder a 70-69 lead. Oklahoma City extended the run to 23-2 and took a 77-69 lead.

The Thunder led 93-77 at the end of the third quarter. They shot 70 from the field in the period while holding Los Angeles to 24 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Defeated the Thunder 108-92 on Nov. 19. ... Gallinari was called for a technical in the first quarter, and Marcin Gortat and Avery Bradley were called for techs in the second quarter. ... Mike Scott hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer.

Thunder: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native Kristin Chenoweth sang the national anthem. She won a Tony Award in 1999 and an Emmy in 2009. ... Thunder coach Billy Donovan was called for a technical in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Clippers are at the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Thunder are at the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
49.5 Field Goal % 48.1
48.0 Three Point % 45.8
78.8 Free Throw % 60.6
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:06
  Lost ball turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Abdel Nader 0:29
  Team rebound 0:42
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:42
  Hamidou Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
+ 1 Tyrone Wallace made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:06
  Team rebound 1:06
  Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Tyrone Wallace 1:08
  Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic 1:10
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 110 128
Field Goals 35-74 (47.3%) 48-94 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 33-43 (76.7%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 49 55
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 32 32
Team 11 14
Assists 18 19
Steals 6 16
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 24 15
Fouls 27 35
Technicals 4 3
away team logo
D. Gallinari SF 8
27 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
32 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 4-3 33341033110
home team logo Thunder 2-4 25293935128
O/U 228, OKC -3
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 228, OKC -3
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 4-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Thunder 2-4 101.2 PPG 44 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
D. Gallinari SF 18.8 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.7 APG 45.8 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 22.7 PPG 12.0 RPG 7.7 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Gallinari SF 27 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
R. Westbrook PG 32 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
47.3 FG% 51.1
35.0 3PT FG% 52.9
76.7 FT% 71.9
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
A. Bradley
M. Gortat
P. Beverley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 26 27 3 0 2 0 1 2 7/15 3/4 10/10 1 2 31 -16
T. Harris 32 15 6 2 0 0 2 2 7/14 0/3 1/1 2 4 23 -9
A. Bradley 30 9 3 2 1 0 2 5 4/10 1/4 0/0 0 3 15 -11
M. Gortat 19 7 2 1 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 5/6 1 1 11 -6
P. Beverley 26 4 7 6 0 1 2 4 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 6 22 -10
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
A. Bradley
M. Gortat
P. Beverley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 26 27 3 0 2 0 1 2 7/15 3/4 10/10 1 2 31 -16
T. Harris 32 15 6 2 0 0 2 2 7/14 0/3 1/1 2 4 23 -9
A. Bradley 30 9 3 2 1 0 2 5 4/10 1/4 0/0 0 3 15 -11
M. Gortat 19 7 2 1 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 5/6 1 1 11 -6
P. Beverley 26 4 7 6 0 1 2 4 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 6 22 -10
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
M. Scott
B. Marjanovic
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
T. Wallace
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 24 17 5 3 1 0 5 1 4/11 1/2 8/8 0 5 24 -14
M. Harrell 22 10 4 0 1 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 4/9 0 4 14 -16
M. Scott 11 5 4 0 1 0 2 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 4 8 +1
B. Marjanovic 10 5 2 1 0 3 3 4 1/2 0/0 3/6 1 1 9 0
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 22 5 0 3 0 1 2 0 2/4 0/1 1/1 0 0 10 -10
M. Teodosic 6 3 0 0 0 1 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 1 -5
J. Robinson 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +2
T. Wallace 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 2 +4
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 110 38 18 6 7 24 27 35/74 7/20 33/43 6 32 173 -90
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 33 32 4 8 3 1 3 4 13/25 1/3 5/7 2 2 53 +18
P. George 34 32 12 4 0 2 4 3 9/18 3/5 11/14 1 11 50 +21
S. Adams 37 18 10 2 3 1 1 1 8/15 0/0 2/4 4 6 35 +25
J. Grant 25 12 5 1 1 0 1 4 5/7 1/2 1/3 1 4 19 +18
T. Ferguson 25 2 0 1 1 1 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 +34
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 33 32 4 8 3 1 3 4 13/25 1/3 5/7 2 2 53 +18
P. George 34 32 12 4 0 2 4 3 9/18 3/5 11/14 1 11 50 +21
S. Adams 37 18 10 2 3 1 1 1 8/15 0/0 2/4 4 6 35 +25
J. Grant 25 12 5 1 1 0 1 4 5/7 1/2 1/3 1 4 19 +18
T. Ferguson 25 2 0 1 1 1 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 +34
Bench
D. Schroder
P. Patterson
H. Diallo
A. Abrines
N. Noel
A. Nader
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 24 15 2 3 0 0 3 3 6/13 1/3 2/2 0 2 20 -14
P. Patterson 20 8 2 0 1 0 1 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 2 10 +1
H. Diallo 10 4 3 0 1 0 1 3 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 2 7 -4
A. Abrines 15 3 0 0 4 1 1 5 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 7 -1
N. Noel 8 2 2 0 1 0 0 6 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 -5
A. Nader 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -1
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 128 41 19 16 6 15 35 48/94 9/17 23/32 9 32 214 +90
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores