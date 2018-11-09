WAS
ORL

No Text

Nikola Vucevic helps Magic beat Wizards 117-108

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 14 rebounds and D.J. Augustin came up with big plays in the final two minutes to help the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 117-108 on Friday night.

Augustin had six points, an assist and a steal after Washington cut a 25-point deficit to one at 106-105 with 2:30 remaining.

Aaron Gordon added 20 points for Orlando, which shot 51 percent in beating Washington for only the fourth time in their last 21 meetings. Evan Fournier and rookie Mo Bamba had 15 points each, and Augustin finished with 11.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points, and Wall had 19 points and 12 assists. Washington fell to 2-9.

After Washington pulled within one, Augustin hit a 3-pointer and assisted Terrence Ross' layup. Then, after Augustin's backcourt steal, Fournier hit another 3-pointer for a 114-105 lead.

After making eight of their first 11 shots and taking a nine-point lead, the Wizards were outscored 45-18 over the next 13 1/2 minutes.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal exceeded 20 points for rhe seventh time.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac missed his fourth game with an ankle injury. . . . Of the 24 players who played in the Magic-Wizards regular-season finale six months ago, only nine played Friday night.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Miami on Saturday night.

Magic: At New York on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
45.7 Field Goal % 54.2
45.3 Three Point % 53.2
70.6 Free Throw % 75.9
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 0:13
  John Wall missed driving layup 0:15
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws 0:24
  Personal foul on Austin Rivers 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross 0:26
  Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
  D.J. Augustin missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Team rebound 0:36
  Personal foul on Austin Rivers 0:36
+ 3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
Team Stats
Points 108 117
Field Goals 42-82 (51.2%) 44-86 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 48
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 29 31
Team 8 7
Assists 24 26
Steals 8 8
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Wall PG 2
19 PTS, 7 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
21 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 2-9 25232634108
home team logo Magic 5-7 32312628117
O/U 221, ORL +3.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 221, ORL +3.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 2-9 110.2 PPG 39.8 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Magic 5-7 101.3 PPG 44.1 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 22.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.7 APG 46.6 FG%
N. Vucevic C 17.5 PPG 10.4 RPG 3.7 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 27 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
N. Vucevic C 21 PTS 14 REB 3 AST
51.2 FG% 51.2
40.7 3PT FG% 41.9
68.4 FT% 84.2
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
J. Wall
D. Howard
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 41 27 4 6 2 1 3 4 10/21 4/9 3/4 1 3 43 -2
J. Wall 42 19 7 12 2 1 3 2 9/21 0/3 1/2 0 7 50 +3
D. Howard 26 12 8 0 0 0 4 2 6/8 0/0 0/2 2 6 16 -14
O. Porter Jr. 23 8 3 1 2 0 1 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 3 14 -9
M. Morris 26 7 5 3 0 0 3 3 3/8 1/2 0/0 1 4 15 -7
Starters
B. Beal
J. Wall
D. Howard
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 41 27 4 6 2 1 3 4 10/21 4/9 3/4 1 3 43 -2
J. Wall 42 19 7 12 2 1 3 2 9/21 0/3 1/2 0 7 50 +3
D. Howard 26 12 8 0 0 0 4 2 6/8 0/0 0/2 2 6 16 -14
O. Porter Jr. 23 8 3 1 2 0 1 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 3 14 -9
M. Morris 26 7 5 3 0 0 3 3 3/8 1/2 0/0 1 4 15 -7
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Green
A. Rivers
T. Satoransky
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre Jr. 25 19 4 0 2 0 0 2 6/10 2/5 5/6 1 3 25 -9
J. Green 24 14 3 0 0 1 0 0 4/5 2/3 4/4 1 2 18 0
A. Rivers 23 2 1 1 0 0 3 4 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 1 2 +3
T. Satoransky 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -10
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 108 35 24 8 3 18 18 42/82 11/27 13/19 6 29 184 -45
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 30 21 14 3 1 2 2 2 10/16 1/2 0/0 4 10 42 +12
A. Gordon 42 20 7 4 0 0 0 0 6/14 3/4 5/6 2 5 35 -3
E. Fournier 36 15 4 6 2 1 3 2 6/17 3/10 0/0 0 4 31 -1
D. Augustin 25 11 2 4 1 0 2 0 2/5 2/5 5/6 0 2 20 +4
W. Iwundu 14 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 0 6 +3
Starters
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 30 21 14 3 1 2 2 2 10/16 1/2 0/0 4 10 42 +12
A. Gordon 42 20 7 4 0 0 0 0 6/14 3/4 5/6 2 5 35 -3
E. Fournier 36 15 4 6 2 1 3 2 6/17 3/10 0/0 0 4 31 -1
D. Augustin 25 11 2 4 1 0 2 0 2/5 2/5 5/6 0 2 20 +4
W. Iwundu 14 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 0 6 +3
Bench
M. Bamba
J. Grant
T. Ross
J. Simmons
J. Martin
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bamba 17 15 2 3 0 2 1 5 7/8 1/1 0/0 2 0 24 -3
J. Grant 22 13 3 2 1 1 1 2 5/5 2/2 1/1 1 2 21 +5
T. Ross 29 12 7 3 2 0 4 2 5/11 1/5 1/2 0 7 23 +6
J. Simmons 14 6 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/1 2/2 0 1 8 +10
J. Martin 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +12
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 117 41 26 8 6 15 18 44/86 13/31 16/19 10 31 209 +45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores